« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 650653 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,218
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 11:31:14 pm »
I wouldn't sell him but I'd not renew his deal when it finishes in the summer of 2024.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,763
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm »
*sigh

So many midfielders so many injuries :(
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 11:41:51 pm »
Funny one with Thiago, he messes with my brain. I love it when hes spraying audacious first-time passes across the pitch and can get lost in the moment with his filthy movement but then there are times when I just feel he doesnt contribute enough cutting edge, whether that be goals or final passes. Hes such an elegant player, you expect his final end product to be more precise and therefore its no surprise you feel a little bit underwhelmed when hes pea-rollered one to the goalie or skied a through-ball to row z.

And then within the next 5 mins hell do a bit of outrageous control or body swerve and im right back in love with him.



Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6363 on: Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:31:14 pm
I wouldn't sell him but I'd not renew his deal when it finishes in the summer of 2024.
I'd keep him both for what he can do on the pitch, plus - just as important imo - his relationship with Baj (whose dad is a mate of Thiago's).

tell Thiago to do all he can to coach / develop Baj for 12 months.  would be worth 2x Thiago's annual salary.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6364 on: Today at 12:09:24 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm
I'd keep him both for what he can do on the pitch, plus - just as important imo - his relationship with Baj (whose dad is a mate of Thiago's).

tell Thiago to do all he can to coach / develop Baj for 12 months.  would be worth 2x Thiago's annual salary.

Yeah lets keeps player because their dad is mate with them.

Also, Baj supposed to be getting schooled by Fab according to some on here.

The year we won the PL we had 10 players making 29+ appearances. The year Leicester won it they had 13 players.

You can't plan out a match schedule with such a key position having a player out injured so much. If we was banging in a goals or contributing with a assist every 180min sure. Bring them on as an impact player, but not as a key player from the start of the match.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6365 on: Today at 12:35:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:09:24 am
Yeah lets keeps player because their dad is mate with them.

Also, Baj supposed to be getting schooled by Fab according to some on here.

that's not what I'm saying is it?

fact is, he was teammates with Baj snr so likely will have a soft spot for the lad and a real interest in helping him out.

my Thiago idea is an "in an ideal world" kind of thing. but Klopp has decided to keep Millie around (up till now) for his leadership / intangibles. so who knows?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,416
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6366 on: Today at 04:00:07 am »
How's Jay Spearing these days? We can use him in midfield
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,206
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6367 on: Today at 05:34:02 am »
Release him on a free when his contract runs out next season. No one is going to buy him this summer. But if someone did offer money Id sell him for sure.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,471
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6368 on: Today at 07:34:35 am »
Shame hes out again but we knew what we were buying.

Maybe best to cut our losses in the summer and invest in durable midfielders.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6369 on: Today at 07:43:12 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 11:41:51 pm
Funny one with Thiago, he messes with my brain. I love it when hes spraying audacious first-time passes across the pitch and can get lost in the moment with his filthy movement but then there are times when I just feel he doesnt contribute enough cutting edge, whether that be goals or final passes. Hes such an elegant player, you expect his final end product to be more precise and therefore its no surprise you feel a little bit underwhelmed when hes pea-rollered one to the goalie or skied a through-ball to row z.

And then within the next 5 mins hell do a bit of outrageous control or body swerve and im right back in love with him.

His role in the team when he plays is to progress the ball from midfield. He's unlikely to get many goals or assists simply because of the positions on the pitch he takes up and the role he does for us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 