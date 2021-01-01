Funny one with Thiago, he messes with my brain. I love it when hes spraying audacious first-time passes across the pitch and can get lost in the moment with his filthy movement but then there are times when I just feel he doesnt contribute enough cutting edge, whether that be goals or final passes. Hes such an elegant player, you expect his final end product to be more precise and therefore its no surprise you feel a little bit underwhelmed when hes pea-rollered one to the goalie or skied a through-ball to row z.
And then within the next 5 mins hell do a bit of outrageous control or body swerve and im right back in love with him.