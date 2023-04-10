« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 10, 2023, 12:15:14 am
So good.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 10, 2023, 09:42:25 am
I loved the way he kept pointing the Arsenal players into where he wanted them to be. And they obeyed!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 10, 2023, 09:45:59 am
Literally within seconds on being on the pitch that flick outside. FILTHY.

Some want him sold bizarrely.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 10, 2023, 09:50:34 am
He's the best footballer in the team by a mile. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 10, 2023, 10:30:16 am
Whether or not he fits Klopp's template the guy is a joy to watch. Such skill and confidence in his ability, he is worth the entrance money while he's here.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 10, 2023, 10:36:35 am
He is still one of the best midfielders in world football. Get three top class performers and allow this guy to play with them and have his rest now and again.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 10, 2023, 10:39:24 am
We kept possession so much better the moment he came on the pitch with all those wonderful passes he kept the team supplied with. He is such a fantastic player, if only he could stay clear of injuries.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 10, 2023, 11:13:46 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 10, 2023, 09:45:59 am
Literally within seconds on being on the pitch that flick outside. FILTHY.

Some want him sold bizarrely.
We must keep him. Even if he makes only 20 appearances, he's an important member of the squad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 10, 2023, 11:41:34 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April 10, 2023, 10:36:35 am
He is still one of the best midfielders in world football. Get three top class performers and allow this guy to play with them and have his rest now and again.

I agree.  Having him alongside another 3, top class, functioning mifielders would really lift us to a top level again.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 10, 2023, 03:11:53 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 10, 2023, 11:41:34 am
I agree.  Having him alongside another 3, top class, functioning mifielders would really lift us to a top level again.

Correct. With young, dynamic and skilfull lads around him he will be imperious.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 10, 2023, 03:40:59 pm
He doesnt mind the dirty work, and I love that about him. But if you want to make sure hes on the pitch more often than not, you need to make it so he doesnt have to. Quality player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 10, 2023, 04:08:39 pm
Hated by the majority of Red Sox fans, Liverpool fans and Penguins' fans. Fucking blodsugere!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 11, 2023, 09:40:28 am
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on April 10, 2023, 04:08:39 pm
Hated by the majority of Red Sox fans, Liverpool fans and Penguins' fans. Fucking blodsugere!

Who?

Thiago?

Surely not?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 30, 2023, 08:07:10 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 30, 2023, 08:11:28 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 30, 2023, 08:07:10 pm
https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1652725959009746945?s=20

 ;D

They cut that off a bit, Jürgen, had a word with Thiago which they cut out on that clip.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 30, 2023, 08:14:37 pm
Any word why he wasnt invovled?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 30, 2023, 08:15:25 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on April 30, 2023, 08:14:37 pm
Any word why he wasnt invovled?

His water broke.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 30, 2023, 08:24:22 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on April 30, 2023, 08:14:37 pm
Any word why he wasnt invovled?

He was going to come on for Jürgen after he pulled his hammy, but the ball didn't go out of play.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 06:13:24 pm
Serious question though  any idea why Thiago was not even on the bench against Spurs?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 06:15:59 pm
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 06:13:24 pm
Serious question though  any idea why Thiago was not even on the bench against Spurs?
nobody at the club has said a thing about it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 07:24:27 pm
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 06:13:24 pm
Serious question though  any idea why Thiago was not even on the bench against Spurs?

Acting as assistant coach/translator instead...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 07:27:26 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:15:59 pm
nobody at the club has said a thing about it.

Steve Hunter (LFCTV) said he'd picked up a slight injury.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 07:50:58 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 07:27:26 pm
Steve Hunter (LFCTV) said he'd picked up a slight injury.

Wont be seen for a few weeks then probably.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 03:13:43 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:50:58 pm
Wont be seen for a few weeks then probably.

The season. If he's limping - then he is most likely out Wednesday too
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:25:32 pm
Rumours going around Thiago  is out for the season and requires surgery.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:26:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:25:32 pm
Rumours going around Thiago  is out for the season and requires surgery.

Source? And don't say the unofficial twitter account for brand barry.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:27:34 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:27:45 pm
Its a good job we got Arthur in just in time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:27:56 pm
Jac Talbot mate.  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:28:49 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:29:15 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:28:49 pm
What did I just say eh?

But it's Barry!! ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:31:57 pm
Out for the rest of the season with that hip injury
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:34:41 pm
A good version of Naby Keita. A luxury player whose availability is a bonus ad opposed to expectancy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:40:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:25:32 pm
Rumours going around Thiago  is out for the season and requires surgery.

Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:34:16 pm
If say Barcelona offered 10-15m for Thiago this summer would you take it? He is a brilliant player but just can't get on the pitch and with his age can't really see it getting better

If you did you'd save £200k per week which means you could probably add someone like Gravenberch at zero cost and keep your original budget for maybe 3 midfielders

Yeah, like this was ever going to happen.
