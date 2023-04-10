Literally within seconds on being on the pitch that flick outside. FILTHY.Some want him sold bizarrely.
He is still one of the best midfielders in world football. Get three top class performers and allow this guy to play with them and have his rest now and again.
I agree. Having him alongside another 3, top class, functioning mifielders would really lift us to a top level again.
Hated by the majority of Red Sox fans, Liverpool fans and Penguins' fans. Fucking blodsugere!
https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1652725959009746945?s=20
Any word why he wasnt invovled?
Serious question though
any idea why Thiago was not even on the bench against Spurs?
nobody at the club has said a thing about it.
Steve Hunter (LFCTV) said he'd picked up a slight injury.
Wont be seen for a few weeks then probably.
Rumours going around Thiago is out for the season and requires surgery.
Source? And don't say the unofficial twitter account for brand barry.
https://twitter.com/backseatsmanlfc/status/1653482348309106688?s=46
What did I just say eh?
If say Barcelona offered 10-15m for Thiago this summer would you take it? He is a brilliant player but just can't get on the pitch and with his age can't really see it getting betterIf you did you'd save £200k per week which means you could probably add someone like Gravenberch at zero cost and keep your original budget for maybe 3 midfielders
