Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 628301 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6160 on: Today at 09:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 09:34:19 pm
Is he though?

Think we've lost control of midfield since he joined
You know he didnt join this season dont you?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6161 on: Today at 09:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:37:53 pm
You know he didnt join this season dont you?

Honestly think Hendo, Gini, Fabinho was our best ever midfield under Klopp. Suited his system far more than Thiago.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6162 on: Today at 09:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 09:34:19 pm
Is he though?

Think we've lost control of midfield since he joined


With a couple of players along side him that can actually run he can still be a monster.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 09:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 09:39:45 pm
Honestly think Hendo, Gini, Fabinho was our best ever midfield under Klopp. Suited his system far more than Thiago.
Which system, the one we played when they were together or the one were playing now?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 09:44:39 pm »
Thiago reminds me of Utd and Berbatov

Sometimes a skillful player just doesn't suit a particular system of play.

** shrugs **
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 09:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:32:56 pm
How many should he have made? Whats the average for a midfielder?

Hes doing his bit, three tackles and five interceptions, more than one else on the pitch.

Well considering we only had 38% possession and he touched the ball less than half the amount than Caicedo, I'd hope he'd be able to make a fair few more than 3.

This is a lad that has no assists and no goals all season. He's a luxury player. He's great on the eye when he's got time but I just don't see the value in our team.

If I had to rate him out of 10 today, i'd probably give him a 5, max. The fact he was playing alongside a turgid Hendo (2) and a hopeless Fab (3) probably made him look better.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6166 on: Today at 09:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:48:33 pm
Well considering we only had 38% possession and he touched the ball less than half the amount than Caicedo, I'd hope he'd be able to make a fair few more than 3.

This is a lad that has no assists and no goals all season. He's a luxury player. He's great on the eye when he's got time but I just don't see the value in our team.

If I had to rate him out of 10 today, i'd probably give him a 5, max. The fact he was playing alongside a turgid Hendo (2) and a hopeless Fab (3) probably made him look better.

Couldn't have put it better myself.

Hipsters love the guy but stats belie how good he actually is.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6167 on: Today at 10:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:48:33 pm
Well considering we only had 38% possession and he touched the ball less than half the amount than Caicedo, I'd hope he'd be able to make a fair few more than 3.

This is a lad that has no assists and no goals all season. He's a luxury player. He's great on the eye when he's got time but I just don't see the value in our team.

If I had to rate him out of 10 today, i'd probably give him a 5, max. The fact he was playing alongside a turgid Hendo (2) and a hopeless Fab (3) probably made him look better.

Mate your talking nonsense, since when did we judge deep lying playmakers on goals and assists, that alone is a red herring that you probably dont even understand what the position entails.

Also what the hell does es a luxury player even mean in this context, Zidane was a luxury player, so was Pirlo, so was Alonso heck you could say the same for Iniesta and a host of players with otherworldly ability, its just a crutch at this point to denigrate players with high technical ability, Thiago is more tenacious, wins more tackles, and gets stuck in more than all of our other midfielders and a vast amount of midfielders in this league who would never be called a Luxury player because they simply dont have that level of technical ability.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6168 on: Today at 10:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:48:33 pm
Well considering we only had 38% possession and he touched the ball less than half the amount than Caicedo, I'd hope he'd be able to make a fair few more than 3.

This is a lad that has no assists and no goals all season. He's a luxury player. He's great on the eye when he's got time but I just don't see the value in our team.

If I had to rate him out of 10 today, i'd probably give him a 5, max. The fact he was playing alongside a turgid Hendo (2) and a hopeless Fab (3) probably made him look better.
If we had 38% of possession that's equivalent to 34.2-minutes in a 90-minute game.

Brighton had 62% possession which is equivalent to 55.8 minute sper 90-minute game.

Thiago had 47-passes / 34.2 minutes =  1.37 passes per minute

Caicado had 82-passes / 55.8 minutes = 1.46 passes per minute.

Simplified obviously as the ball isn't active the whole time but the gap isn't as big as you tried to make it out to be is it? One of them was played in the #10 position for 45-minutes which didn't suit him at all while the other is playing in a competent midfield and isn't having to do all the running himself.

As for the goals and assists, since when has that been part of a Klopp midifield?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6169 on: Today at 10:27:19 pm »
wijnaldum despite him being every present and reliable didnt assist for years. Really find it strange how out of everyone Thiago thread is the most active with criticism. Whole other guys have been here longer and been worse over a longer time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6170 on: Today at 10:30:15 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 10:27:19 pm
Really find it strange how out of everyone Thiago thread is the most active with criticism.

That's because Hendo's thread is locked. ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6171 on: Today at 10:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:00:10 pm
Mate your talking nonsense, since when did we judge deep lying playmakers on goals and assists, that alone is a red herring that you probably dont even understand what the position entails.

Also what the hell does es a luxury player even mean in this context, Zidane was a luxury player, so was Pirlo, so was Alonso heck you could say the same for Iniesta and a host of players with otherworldly ability, its just a crutch at this point to denigrate players with high technical ability, Thiago is more tenacious, wins more tackles, and gets stuck in more than all of our other midfielders and a vast amount of midfielders in this league who would never be called a Luxury player because they simply dont have that level of technical ability.

I know exactly what the position entails. Look at 2018-19 for our 4 midfielders in the PL:

Milner - 5 goals / 4 assists
Hendo - 1 goal / 3 assists
Gini - 3 goals / 0 assists
Fab - 1 goal / 3 assists


Last season Thiago had 4 assists and 1 goal. This season, in 18 games, he has 0/0.

I don't expect the lad to have 10 goals, but he's neither protecting the defence or providing creativity and penetration for the attack. I appreciate others disagree, but I don't get the hype and I don't think we'd miss him if we sold him in the summer.


Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6172 on: Today at 10:33:53 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:30:15 pm
That's because Hendo's thread is locked. ;)
Fair enough.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6173 on: Today at 10:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:38:14 pm
He completed 3 tackles in the entire game mate. He gave away 2 fouls, the most of any player apart from Keita who made 3 fouls and made 0 successful tackles.


Two that stand out for me were the 1 in the first half when Ox was just stood there and he had to come over and save him,the second was when he slid in and made a goal saving tackle in the 2nd half.

Would have to take your word for it that he only made 1 more in the whole game but I think you're wrong or more to the point the stat site you are getting your numbers from is not the most reliable of places.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6174 on: Today at 10:42:03 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 10:27:19 pm
wijnaldum despite him being every present and reliable didnt assist for years. Really find it strange how out of everyone Thiago thread is the most active with criticism. Whole other guys have been here longer and been worse over a longer time.

No, but he was a monster at protecting the back 4, so we didnt need him to assist. We had Hendo, Milner, Fabinho etc for assists. Thiago isnt Wijnaldum. We have allowed more 'clear chances' to the opposition this season than in any season under Klopp - yes, Hendo and Fab are to blame, but so is our number 6. It's probably part of the reason why he wasnt chosen to play for Spain in the world cup too. Again, I think we're too loyal to our players and cannot see when it's time to move on.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6175 on: Today at 10:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:42:03 pm
No, but he was a monster at protecting the back 4, so we didnt need him to assist. We had Hendo, Milner, Fabinho etc for assists. Thiago isnt Wijnaldum. We have allowed more 'clear chances' to the opposition this season than in any season under Klopp - yes, Hendo and Fab are to blame, but so is our number 6. It's probably part of the reason why he wasnt chosen to play for Spain in the world cup too. Again, I think we're too loyal to our players and cannot see when it's time to move on.

Spain made the wrong decision not taking him, unless you think the likes of Busquets or Gani are better than he is?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6176 on: Today at 10:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:42:03 pm
No, but he was a monster at protecting the back 4, so we didnt need him to assist. We had Hendo, Milner, Fabinho etc for assists. Thiago isnt Wijnaldum. We have allowed more 'clear chances' to the opposition this season than in any season under Klopp - yes, Hendo and Fab are to blame, but so is our number 6. It's probably part of the reason why he wasnt chosen to play for Spain in the world cup too. Again, I think we're too loyal to our players and cannot see when it's time to move on.
you are moving the goal posts. Wijnaldum during his last two seasons despite him being durable didnt tackle more or intercept or play more progressive passes. He just ran more. Stop rewriting history. This Thiago agenda makes no sense with out him god knows where we would be team or midfield wise.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6177 on: Today at 10:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:42:03 pm
No, but he was a monster at protecting the back 4, so we didnt need him to assist. We had Hendo, Milner, Fabinho etc for assists. Thiago isnt Wijnaldum. We have allowed more 'clear chances' to the opposition this season than in any season under Klopp - yes, Hendo and Fab are to blame, but so is our number 6. It's probably part of the reason why he wasnt chosen to play for Spain in the world cup too. Again, I think we're too loyal to our players and cannot see when it's time to move on.

He also played when we weren't conceding loads of clear cut chances in the last two seasons.  He was also incredible when we had a brilliant final third of the centre back crisis season.
Surely gets some credit for protecting Nat and Rhys that year.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6178 on: Today at 10:53:45 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:47:02 pm
He also played when we weren't conceding loads of clear cut chances in the last two seasons.  He was also incredible when we had a brilliant final third of the centre back crisis season.
Surely gets some credit for protecting Nat and Rhys that year.

Yes he does. Million %.

People don't seem to understand that players don't stay at the same level forever. Just because he was brilliant 2 years ago doesnt mean he's absorbed of criticism now and if he's not performing, we should look to offload him. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6179 on: Today at 10:57:16 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:47:02 pm
He also played when we weren't conceding loads of clear cut chances in the last two seasons.  He was also incredible when we had a brilliant final third of the centre back crisis season.
Surely gets some credit for protecting Nat and Rhys that year.
If Thiago dropped that performance against Real Madrid Wijnaldum did, there would be uproar. Come on. Why are we putting fine China (Thiago) in a room with bulls (fab,Hendo,Harvey)?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6180 on: Today at 10:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:53:45 pm
Yes he does. Million %.

People don't seem to understand that players don't stay at the same level forever. Just because he was brilliant 2 years ago doesnt mean he's absorbed of criticism now and if he's not performing, we should look to offload him.

He's absorbed more than his share of criticism ;D.
However we'd be off loading the best of todays starting midfielders. Keita, Ox and Milner will be gone next year. It would be prudent to buy some quality in midfield.  Ideally  Thiago would be a squad player at his age but unfortunately he's currently our best midfielder and moving him on won't solve anything.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6181 on: Today at 11:01:02 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:59:12 pm
He's absorbed more than his share of criticism ;D.
However we'd be off loading the best of todays starting midfielders. Keita, Ox and Milner will be gone next year. It would be prudent to buy some quality in midfield.  Ideally  Thiago would be a squad player at his age but unfortunately he's currently our best midfielder and moving him on won't solve anything.

Theres nothing unfortunate about it, the best midfielders in the world currently are 30+years of age, Modric and De Bruyne to name just two.

The rest of the midfield is unfortunate.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6182 on: Today at 11:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:00:10 pm
Mate your talking nonsense, since when did we judge deep lying playmakers on goals and assists, that alone is a red herring that you probably dont even understand what the position entails.

Also what the hell does es a luxury player even mean in this context, Zidane was a luxury player, so was Pirlo, so was Alonso heck you could say the same for Iniesta and a host of players with otherworldly ability, its just a crutch at this point to denigrate players with high technical ability, Thiago is more tenacious, wins more tackles, and gets stuck in more than all of our other midfielders and a vast amount of midfielders in this league who would never be called a Luxury player because they simply dont have that level of technical ability.

What measure is it exactly that we are supposed to be judging Thiago against?

We're told it can't be goals, or assists. Nor tackles, nor interceptions, nor goal involvements or key passes. It certainly isn't distance covered or aerial duels. Even number of passes is suddenly considered grossly unrepresentative of what he should be expected to be judged against.

By which statistical measures does he stand out as a midfielder in this league? By what measures is he matching what he produced for Barca or  Bayern? By all means, take a 2.5 year view if you think this season qualifies as extenuating circumstances. Every tangible measure I can see has him as average at best relative to other key big 6 midfielders and regressing relative to personal benchmarks from his early and mid 20's. The fact the Spanish national team setup want nothing much doing with him at present tells its own story.

He still passes the 'eye test' magnificently. No question also, he has been the best of an appalling group in our midfield in recent weeks and on current form would be the third of 3 to be replaced. It also stands perfectly to reason that his outputs are being dragged down by the mess he finds himself in the middle of. However, he only has about 18 months or thereabouts remaining on his contract, is injured more frequently than is ideal, and the team around him and the tactical approach of the manager just don't look in any way suited to leveraging what he theoretically offers. Plus everyone can see the physical drop off incorporating him in our midfield results in relative to the peak Gini and Hendo period, which was the platform that allowed the rest of the team and Klopp's tactical vision to fire quite so spectacularly.

I honestly find it a bit weird that his position in this team over over next couple of seasons isn't under greater question.

 He's a victim of circumstance rather than a dud but certainly hasn't done anything for us to warrant the adoration some seem to view him with.
