Mate your talking nonsense, since when did we judge deep lying playmakers on goals and assists, that alone is a red herring that you probably dont even understand what the position entails.



Also what the hell does es a luxury player even mean in this context, Zidane was a luxury player, so was Pirlo, so was Alonso heck you could say the same for Iniesta and a host of players with otherworldly ability, its just a crutch at this point to denigrate players with high technical ability, Thiago is more tenacious, wins more tackles, and gets stuck in more than all of our other midfielders and a vast amount of midfielders in this league who would never be called a Luxury player because they simply dont have that level of technical ability.



What measure is it exactly that we are supposed to be judging Thiago against?We're told it can't be goals, or assists. Nor tackles, nor interceptions, nor goal involvements or key passes. It certainly isn't distance covered or aerial duels. Even number of passes is suddenly considered grossly unrepresentative of what he should be expected to be judged against.By which statistical measures does he stand out as a midfielder in this league? By what measures is he matching what he produced for Barca or Bayern? By all means, take a 2.5 year view if you think this season qualifies as extenuating circumstances. Every tangible measure I can see has him as average at best relative to other key big 6 midfielders and regressing relative to personal benchmarks from his early and mid 20's. The fact the Spanish national team setup want nothing much doing with him at present tells its own story.He still passes the 'eye test' magnificently. No question also, he has been the best of an appalling group in our midfield in recent weeks and on current form would be the third of 3 to be replaced. It also stands perfectly to reason that his outputs are being dragged down by the mess he finds himself in the middle of. However, he only has about 18 months or thereabouts remaining on his contract, is injured more frequently than is ideal, and the team around him and the tactical approach of the manager just don't look in any way suited to leveraging what he theoretically offers. Plus everyone can see the physical drop off incorporating him in our midfield results in relative to the peak Gini and Hendo period, which was the platform that allowed the rest of the team and Klopp's tactical vision to fire quite so spectacularly.I honestly find it a bit weird that his position in this team over over next couple of seasons isn't under greater question.He's a victim of circumstance rather than a dud but certainly hasn't done anything for us to warrant the adoration some seem to view him with.