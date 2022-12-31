I don't doubt his footballing ability mate. I've even stated that - he's a great footballer and very technically gifted. I just don't think he's the answer if we want to get back to playing high energy press football that I think a PL winning side needs.



Hes played in high energy pressing football all his life, Barcelona Bayern then here, do you think Klopp is the only manager who plays pressing football or something? He has great footballing ability plus hes more tenacious then any of our other midfielders, what he doesnt have is great athleticism yet if he did he would probably have been the best CM of all time.What we need to do is put players around him with physicality and athleticism, like Milan did with Pirlo, like we did with Alonso, its as simple as that, you can not expect him to be the midfielder who wins the most tackles, press the best, while also being the most expansive passer and skilful on the ball, I dont think there is such player in world football today.Even Modric was getting the run around last season till Madrid supplemented his ability on the ball with the physicality and energy with Valverde and Camavinga.Where is our Valverde, where is our Camavinga, where is even our Gerrard or Mascherano? Here in lies the problem, not Thiago.