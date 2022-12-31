« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 31, 2022, 12:23:44 am
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on December 30, 2022, 09:57:43 pm
MOTM for me
me too.  to be honest I think we lose that game if he hadn't been playing.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 31, 2022, 01:23:07 am
As his song goes, Thiago Alcantara, he takes the fucking piss...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 31, 2022, 01:29:39 am
I thought he was immense when watching, the only thing really holding the side together and now in getting home and looking at his stats it's ridiculous.

Maybe if we had two other midfielders out there that had an all-around game as well we'd be getting somewhere....
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 31, 2022, 03:01:43 am
Absolutely sublime. What a footballer.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 31, 2022, 03:36:52 am

Deserves better players next to him. He was our midfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 31, 2022, 05:00:21 am
 He was brilliant last night and I am surprised he wasnt motm. I especially liked how many free kicks he won by flying at the Leicester players. Worth the ticket just to watch him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 31, 2022, 06:41:07 am
How to be a one man midfield.  :)

Neat how he wins those free kicks, and breaks up their play.
 
Hopefully we have enough points already that we won't get relegated if he gets injured .    .     .
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 31, 2022, 10:25:44 am
Was class yesterday. In particular his tackling. His stares though ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 31, 2022, 10:27:08 am
He is class.

Hopefully he plays with Keita and Fab on Monday.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 31, 2022, 10:36:56 am
That last man tackle he did was hair raising stuff. When he dove in, I was almost certain he would miss the ball and bad things would happen.

I think he was not helped in the least by the other  2 beside him. And also kept trying to force it forward too fast (maybe because the alternative was to lose the ball anyway by passing it sideways to Henderson or Elliot...).

Hope he stays fit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 04:47:33 pm
He's the only one who has been worth his wage,infact I'd give him a few of the others that he's been covering.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 04:53:41 pm
Can we get any money for him?

Not that he's been any worse than anyone else in the midfield and in fact, he's probably been our brightest light.  But, he's not part of the future and he's the only one that might bring in some resources. 

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 04:54:44 pm
Hes doing the work of 4 people in midfield
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 04:55:41 pm
Doesn't have the legs to plug all the gaps but he's doing what he can in there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 04:56:55 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:55:41 pm
Doesn't have the legs to plug all the gaps but he's doing what he can in there.

He needs legs around him. Shame seeing him out there with Fabinho and Henderson who do fuck all so he can concentrate on dictating play.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 04:56:59 pm
The only one capable of getting about the pitch, read the play and put a tackle in.

And he was bought for absolutely none of that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 04:58:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:54:44 pm
Hes doing the work of 4 people in midfield

And the rest,it's mental.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 04:59:08 pm
If i were him id fucking deck Fabinho, Matip and Henderson.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 05:26:17 pm
Only quality player in the midfield.

Insane how we have players like Henderson still on the books. Fabinho is fucked too.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 07:10:23 pm
Kind of weird how you put a ball winner at the 6 and all of a sudden we look better? Having him play the 10 to start the game was up there in Klopp's tenure for the most bizarro things asked of a player on the field. Especially as he had years at Bayern playing in a very aggressive double pivot and being one of the best in the world at doing it. So we play a double pivot and decide Thiago needs to be up with the attackers? It's just lunacy. We have 18 more months with him. I could see him trying to move back to Spain for one last chance at trophies but again he's on large wages. Hopefully we just get back to being a functional team with him in it and win something intead.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 07:22:07 pm
Beggers belief that we haven't tried Bajcetic and Keita with him in the midfield. At least give it a go, will never be as bad as Fab and hendo.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 07:32:16 pm
Played as a number ten

Madness
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:13:34 pm
Dont buy into the hype around him. When playing against a team that gives him loads of time to do his fancy flicks and drops of the shoulder, he looks great, but whenever he's put under pressure and is up against a team that is full of energy and has a strong press, he disappears. In 2019 our midfield was unplayable with Hendo, Fabinho and Gini. No nonsense, just pure workrate, desire, energy - heavy metal style. He's a luxury player that looks great, but isnt actually what we need.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:20:44 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:13:34 pm
Dont buy into the hype around him. When playing against a team that gives him loads of time to do his fancy flicks and drops of the shoulder, he looks great, but whenever he's put under pressure and is up against a team that is full of energy and has a strong press, he disappears. In 2019 our midfield was unplayable with Hendo, Fabinho and Gini. No nonsense, just pure workrate, desire, energy - heavy metal style. He's a luxury player that looks great, but isnt actually what we need.

You dont need to buy the hype, he was world class before he ever came to Liverpool on a different level to any midfielder weve had at this club since Alonso and Gerrard, the fact you dont see his quality is an indictment  on you not him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:26:06 pm
Hes played a lot of football since the restart. Dreading how even worse our midfield will be when he picks up an injury.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:28:15 pm
Controversial opinion

He does a lot of pretty passing, but it's around the halfway line, he doesn't play any killer through balls, or passes to team mates who are about to play killer through balls.

We talk about toothless forwards, he's a toothless attacking midfielder
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:30:11 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:13:34 pm
Dont buy into the hype around him. When playing against a team that gives him loads of time to do his fancy flicks and drops of the shoulder, he looks great, but whenever he's put under pressure and is up against a team that is full of energy and has a strong press, he disappears. In 2019 our midfield was unplayable with Hendo, Fabinho and Gini. No nonsense, just pure workrate, desire, energy - heavy metal style. He's a luxury player that looks great, but isnt actually what we need.



He was the only one getting around the pitch and putting tackles in,literally everywhere all game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:30:26 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:20:44 pm
You dont need to buy the hype, he was world class before he ever came to Liverpool on a different level to any midfielder weve had at this club since Alonso and Gerrard, the fact you dont see his quality is an indictment  on you not him.
facts
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:31:13 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:20:44 pm
You dont need to buy the hype, he was world class before he ever came to Liverpool on a different level to any midfielder weve had at this club since Alonso and Gerrard, the fact you dont see his quality is an indictment  on you not him.

I don't doubt his footballing ability mate. I've even stated that - he's a great footballer and very technically gifted. I just don't think he's the answer if we want to get back to playing high energy press football that I think a PL winning side needs.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:38:14 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:30:11 pm


He was the only one getting around the pitch and putting tackles in,literally everywhere all game.

He completed 3 tackles in the entire game mate. He gave away 2 fouls, the most of any player apart from Keita who made 3 fouls and made 0 successful tackles.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:40:22 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 08:28:15 pm
Controversial opinion

He does a lot of pretty passing, but it's around the halfway line, he doesn't play any killer through balls, or passes to team mates who are about to play killer through balls.

We talk about toothless forwards, he's a toothless attacking midfielder

Sorry mate but this is a silly post, he isnt an attacking midfielder, how many killer through balls did Alonso play?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:42:09 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:31:13 pm
I don't doubt his footballing ability mate. I've even stated that - he's a great footballer and very technically gifted. I just don't think he's the answer if we want to get back to playing high energy press football that I think a PL winning side needs.
see where running a lot got us. The only way you can maintain a high intensity team is by refreshing major pillars of the team every 3 years. We have basically had the same squad for 4-5 years. We already pushed our luck. How is Thiago a problem. When Henderson and Fabinho run less than a technician. They also tackle and intercept way less than this technician. So Fabinho and Henderson get away Scott free. If you have Tchouameni and Bellingham with Thiago we win the league. Wake up lol
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:44:32 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:31:13 pm
I don't doubt his footballing ability mate. I've even stated that - he's a great footballer and very technically gifted. I just don't think he's the answer if we want to get back to playing high energy press football that I think a PL winning side needs.

Hes played in high energy pressing football all his life, Barcelona Bayern then here, do you think Klopp is the only manager who plays pressing football or something? He has great footballing ability plus hes more tenacious then any of our other midfielders, what he doesnt have is great athleticism yet if he did he would probably have been the best CM of all time.

What we need to do is put players around him with physicality and athleticism, like Milan did with Pirlo, like we did with Alonso, its as simple as that, you can not expect him to be the midfielder who wins the most tackles, press the best, while also being the most expansive passer and skilful on the ball, I dont think there is such player in world football today.

Even Modric was getting the run around last season till Madrid supplemented his ability on the ball with the physicality and energy with Valverde and Camavinga.

Where is our Valverde, where is our Camavinga, where is even our Gerrard or Mascherano? Here in lies the problem, not Thiago.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:52:11 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:38:14 pm
He completed 3 tackles in the entire game mate. He gave away 2 fouls, the most of any player apart from Keita who made 3 fouls and made 0 successful tackles.
The joint second highest in the team and the same number as Fabinho and Henderson combined?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:12:13 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 08:42:09 pm
see where running a lot got us. The only way you can maintain a high intensity team is by refreshing major pillars of the team every 3 years. We have basically had the same squad for 4-5 years. We already pushed our luck. How is Thiago a problem. When Henderson and Fabinho run less than a technician. They also tackle and intercept way less than this technician. So Fabinho and Henderson get away Scott free. If you have Tchouameni and Bellingham with Thiago we win the league. Wake up lol

I think what many are trying to suggest is that if we have Tchouameni and Bellingham, then we win the league whether Thiago is there or not.

I think he's a top player but he does need to right players around him as you say. We haven't quite found that right balance of tactics and personnel to bring his qualities to the fore. Hopefully we find a solution soon.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:14:41 pm
He's the only one in the the midfield trio who is even close to putting themselves about in there, Henderson and Fabinho are no where near his level and performance and are both clearly done at this level, it's embarrassing people are saying otherwise
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:22:49 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 09:12:13 pm
I think what many are trying to suggest is that if we have Tchouameni and Bellingham, then we win the league whether Thiago is there or not.

I think he's a top player but he does need to right players around him as you say. We haven't quite found that right balance of tactics and personnel to bring his qualities to the fore. Hopefully we find a solution soon.
Henderson or Fabinho with Tchouameni and Bellingham would be the same thing all over again. We would have play 3 kids in Carvalho/Eliott,Jude,Tchouameni.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:28:29 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:52:11 pm
The joint second highest in the team and the same number as Fabinho and Henderson combined?

Is that a good thing when we've just been twatted 3-0? So he's joint 2nd highest of a really shit bunch......great  :butt
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:32:56 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:28:29 pm
Is that a good thing when we've just been twatted 3-0? So he's joint 2nd highest of a really shit bunch......great  :butt
How many should he have made? Whats the average for a midfielder?

Hes doing his bit, three tackles and five interceptions, more than one else on the pitch.
