Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 621811 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6080 on: November 13, 2022, 08:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November 13, 2022, 05:16:19 pm
FILTH!

Xavi was the master at that, the little look over the shoulder seeing where the opposing player is and just doing that ball on the turn, Must be La Masia thing with their little midfield maestros.

I chuckled when i saw that yesterday.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6081 on: November 13, 2022, 10:27:23 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November  2, 2022, 08:39:58 pm
No mention of the nice gesture from Thiago to give his jacket to the shivering little girl

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/11/thiagos-gesture-nunez-laps-it-up-4-things-fans-are-talking-about-after-liverpool-2-0-napoli/

Beautiful gesture.
Is he a father too?
Thanks for sharing.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6082 on: November 13, 2022, 10:28:19 pm »
How the fuck do Spain not have a spot for him :lmao

Unlucky for him but good for us cause hed have likely came back injured
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6083 on: November 13, 2022, 11:07:58 pm »
Who was the poster that asked a few weeks back how people kept falling for the Thiago turn? Brilliant poster, that one.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6084 on: November 13, 2022, 11:10:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November 13, 2022, 11:07:58 pm
Who was the poster that asked a few weeks back how people kept falling for the Thiago turn? Brilliant poster, that one.

Jamie Carragher.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6085 on: November 13, 2022, 11:27:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November 13, 2022, 11:07:58 pm
Who was the poster that asked a few weeks back how people kept falling for the Thiago turn? Brilliant poster, that one.
They keep falling for it because he glances to see if it's on before trying it. His speed of execution and spatial awareness are incredible.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6086 on: November 14, 2022, 12:25:04 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 13, 2022, 11:27:22 pm
They keep falling for it because he glances to see if it's on before trying it. His speed of execution and spatial awareness are incredible.
after getting outclassed by Bayern one of the Chelsea midfielders - can't remember who - said something like "I couldn't get anywhere near Thiago".  :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6087 on: November 14, 2022, 03:21:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on November 14, 2022, 12:25:04 am
after getting outclassed by Bayern one of the Chelsea midfielders - can't remember who - said something like "I couldn't get anywhere near Thiago".  :)
He's rapid mentally and he's very efficient with his touches. Despite him not being fast, he also has that burst of acceleration and agility that give him time to make a pass and also press when we lose the ball high up the field. If we could get a younger, less injury-prone version of Thiago, we'd be set for years.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6088 on: November 14, 2022, 07:59:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 14, 2022, 03:21:52 am
He's rapid mentally and he's very efficient with his touches. Despite him not being fast, he also has that burst of acceleration and agility that give him time to make a pass and also press when we lose the ball high up the field. If we could get a younger, less injury-prone version of Thiago, we'd be set for years.

PSG got him, Vitinha.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6089 on: Today at 09:52:27 pm »
Thiago is amazing. Pass it on












Like he does
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6090 on: Today at 09:56:19 pm »
Those shouts at half time to take him off some people are watching a different sport.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6091 on: Today at 09:57:29 pm »
Useless off the ball was actually mentioned in the half time thread.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6092 on: Today at 09:57:43 pm »
MOTM for me
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6093 on: Today at 09:57:56 pm »
If only this man was 5 years younger.  :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6094 on: Today at 09:58:47 pm »
Best midfielder today, competition wasn't strong but he won free kicks, won tackles, I guess his passing was off if anything.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6095 on: Today at 09:58:53 pm »
He certainly isn't the problem in our midfield, top player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6096 on: Today at 09:59:51 pm »
Were wasting his prime by putting him in midfields he has to carry.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6097 on: Today at 10:00:21 pm »
Hopefully he doesn't have a back injury after that first half.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6098 on: Today at 10:00:24 pm »
Dont think its a stretch to say he was a one man midfield out there for large parts of the game, fantastic performance.
