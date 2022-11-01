FILTH!
No mention of the nice gesture from Thiago to give his jacket to the shivering little girlhttps://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/11/thiagos-gesture-nunez-laps-it-up-4-things-fans-are-talking-about-after-liverpool-2-0-napoli/
Who was the poster that asked a few weeks back how people kept falling for the Thiago turn? Brilliant poster, that one.
They keep falling for it because he glances to see if it's on before trying it. His speed of execution and spatial awareness are incredible.
after getting outclassed by Bayern one of the Chelsea midfielders - can't remember who - said something like "I couldn't get anywhere near Thiago".
