It's obvious he could and should be great, but he never quite gets there does he?Watching him is reminiscent of Xabi Alonso in those seasons when he was supposed to have been 'underperforming' to the extent of justifying Rafa offloading him to buy Gareth Barry, he's constantly and frustratingly close to brilliant but also ultimately flatters to deceive. Would like to see him actually having an Alonso 08/09 type of performance sometime soon, there hasn't been too many of those.I know that he's just back from injury and that he's not the problem with our team, but not sure he's the solution either.
Pep there thinking of the title for his next book: Focus (out of)
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.25]