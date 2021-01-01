Hard to say because you ask whether wed be trying to effectively replace Thiagos skillset or offer something different. Theres basically no one in Europe who can effectively do what Thiago does as consistently and at such a high level - the younger players who might become that player just arent ready yet and realistically we dont have the time at present to give them those minutes. So the alternative is you adapt what youre asking for from your midfield and make them more carrier-heavy and transition-based with short passes into the wide players to create space.



You may well be better getting an attacking 8 and playing two 6s, with the wide players slightly deeper. This means theres still a place for Henderson, or you go two traditional 8s with Fabinho, Keita/Henderson and one more. It sounds lazy but Bellingham is the obvious one. Hes a great carrier, hasnt Thiagos passing ability but is flexible enough to allow us to play several different midfield set-ups. Outside of him, if youre looking at different profile midfielders theres Barella, Dahoud and dare I say it, Frenkie De Jong. Theyre all very famous players but its Thiago youre replacing. If youre willing to be a touch more patient or want something a bit left field, theres Gerson at Marseille who has a lot of physical quality and is tidy, or Ridle Baku from Wolfsburg offers technical quality, endless energy and pace, but is small and not the most heavyweight (though like Thiago uses his body well for his size). He can also play right back to an equally high standard so makes sense as a utility player. If youre willing to really give a player time, Frankfurt have a young midfielder called Ansgar Knauff who looks a future star, but Im not sure if hes been loaned to them by Dortmund as he definitely came out of their academy.



Maybe not a great amount of surprise in those names but you simply cant replicate what Thiago can do, realistically speaking. You have to change the way the whole midfield is set up. Ill save more names for the transfer window threads if it comes up, but its going to be a big issue if we are hoping our next-in-lines can play the volume of games expected without any injury.



My man! Always a good read. Cheers mate. Yeah if it's "we need what Thiago gives us, can you find anyone?" to the scouting team then we are in a pickle.De Jong would be really good, it's a shame the numbers won't quite add up but if the wages and fee could come down a bit....mega massive bonus points for the Utd fan fume and if it gave Barca money to take Silva too.