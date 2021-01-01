Hard to say because you ask whether wed be trying to effectively replace Thiagos skillset or offer something different. Theres basically no one in Europe who can effectively do what Thiago does as consistently and at such a high level - the younger players who might become that player just arent ready yet and realistically we dont have the time at present to give them those minutes. So the alternative is you adapt what youre asking for from your midfield and make them more carrier-heavy and transition-based with short passes into the wide players to create space.
You may well be better getting an attacking 8 and playing two 6s, with the wide players slightly deeper. This means theres still a place for Henderson, or you go two traditional 8s with Fabinho, Keita/Henderson and one more. It sounds lazy but Bellingham is the obvious one. Hes a great carrier, hasnt Thiagos passing ability but is flexible enough to allow us to play several different midfield set-ups. Outside of him, if youre looking at different profile midfielders theres Barella, Dahoud and dare I say it, Frenkie De Jong. Theyre all very famous players but its Thiago youre replacing. If youre willing to be a touch more patient or want something a bit left field, theres Gerson at Marseille who has a lot of physical quality and is tidy, or Ridle Baku from Wolfsburg offers technical quality, endless energy and pace, but is small and not the most heavyweight (though like Thiago uses his body well for his size). He can also play right back to an equally high standard so makes sense as a utility player. If youre willing to really give a player time, Frankfurt have a young midfielder called Ansgar Knauff who looks a future star, but Im not sure if hes been loaned to them by Dortmund as he definitely came out of their academy.
Maybe not a great amount of surprise in those names but you simply cant replicate what Thiago can do, realistically speaking. You have to change the way the whole midfield is set up. Ill save more names for the transfer window threads if it comes up, but its going to be a big issue if we are hoping our next-in-lines can play the volume of games expected without any injury.
My man! Always a good read. Cheers mate. Yeah if it's "we need what Thiago gives us, can you find anyone?" to the scouting team then we are in a pickle.
De Jong would be really good, it's a shame the numbers won't quite add up but if the wages and fee could come down a bit....mega massive bonus points for the Utd fan fume and if it gave Barca money to take Silva too.