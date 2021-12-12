« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5680 on: Today at 12:56:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:24:48 pm
My suggestion of horse tranquilisers was taken into account i suspect.

Don`t forget the special inhalers.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5681 on: Today at 01:05:15 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm
Still only him!!

Etoo has won with 3 teams as well.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5682 on: Today at 01:08:38 pm
Quote from: leinad on Today at 01:05:15 pm
Etoo has won with 3 teams as well.

He hasnt, hes won the trophy 3 times but 2 of them were with Barca, only Seedorf has acheived winning it with 3 different sides
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5683 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:08:38 pm
He hasnt, hes won the trophy 3 times but 2 of them were with Barca, only Seedorf has acheived winning it with 3 different sides

Maybe part of the Real squad in 2000 or 2002 but dont think he played in either final.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5684 on: Today at 01:21:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:09:26 pm
Maybe part of the Real squad in 2000 or 2002 but dont think he played in either final.

He spent most of his time at real out on loan. I thibk to deportivo and then mallorca
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5685 on: Today at 01:32:56 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:08:38 pm
He hasnt, hes won the trophy 3 times but 2 of them were with Barca, only Seedorf has acheived winning it with 3 different sides

He won it with Real, Barca and Inter.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5686 on: Today at 01:40:28 pm
Quote from: leinad on Today at 01:32:56 pm
He won it with Real, Barca and Inter.

He was on-loan at Mallorca for the latter half of that season, saying he won it doesn't really reflect that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5687 on: Today at 01:47:37 pm
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 01:40:28 pm
He was on-loan at Mallorca for the latter half of that season, saying he won it doesn't really reflect that.

I get what you're saying but he still he played a part in 3 games in the tournament for them. Did Le Tallec, Mellor, Pongolle not win it with us?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5688 on: Today at 01:51:10 pm
Quote from: leinad on Today at 01:47:37 pm
I get what you're saying but he still he played a part in 3 games in the tournament for them. Did Le Tallec, Mellor, Pongolle not win it with us?

I don't think you do otherwise you wouldn't ask that question.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5689 on: Today at 01:54:54 pm
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 01:51:10 pm
I don't think you do otherwise you wouldn't ask that question.

Huh?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5690 on: Today at 02:10:43 pm
Any updates on todays training session?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5691 on: Today at 02:35:25 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:56:36 pm
Don`t forget the special inhalers.

Shhh......We're the only ones who are aware their special powers. Don't want oppo fans looking in & giving away our secret. You'll be having the likes of Everton & United doing it & they'll be challenging for titles & playing in major cup finals before we know it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5692 on: Today at 02:49:12 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:10:43 pm
Any updates on todays training session?

Milner passed his folk truck and Tsimikas got his first aid, other than that I don't know.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5693 on: Today at 03:57:43 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:47:28 pm
@JamesPearceLFC

Thiago doing a light session in the gym at Kirkby with head physio Lee Nobes. #LFC

Nobes. Haha.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5694 on: Today at 04:11:08 pm
Quote from: leinad on Today at 01:32:56 pm
He won it with Real, Barca and Inter.

The one Madrid won while he was out on loan doesn't count

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0271-143eb8578b52-ef62f1a96d02-1000--most-champions-league-titles/

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
4 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
4 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
4 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
4 Isco (Real Madrid)
4 Marcelo (Real Madrid)
4 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
4 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Milan)

Six other players, including two likely to feature in the 2022 showpiece, have four UEFA Champions League titles to their name but took part in only three finals:

Casemiro: 2014*, 2016, 2017, 2018 (Real Madrid)
Toni Kroos: 2013*, 2016, 2017, 2018 (Bayern, Real Madrid)
Lionel Messi: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)
Gerard Piqué: 2008*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Manchester United, Barcelona)
Raphaël Varane: 2014, 2016*, 2017, 2018 (Real Madrid)
Xavi Hernández: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5695 on: Today at 04:14:19 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:47:28 pm
@JamesPearceLFC

Thiago doing a light session in the gym at Kirkby with head physio Lee Nobes. #LFC
"Thank you, Marijana Kovacevic, the horse placenta worked miracles!"
-Thiago
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5696 on: Today at 04:15:32 pm
Quote from: leinad on Today at 01:47:37 pm
I get what you're saying but he still he played a part in 3 games in the tournament for them. Did Le Tallec, Mellor, Pongolle not win it with us?

Was Eto'o on the bus parade?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5697 on: Today at 04:18:42 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:15:32 pm
Was Eto'o on the bus parade?

Maybe if they win it on Saturday he can be on that one...
