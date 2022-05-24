« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 563018 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,093
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5640 on: Yesterday at 12:00:13 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on May 24, 2022, 08:55:42 pm
It was so close to half time it better not use the sub. I think it was like 1 or 2 minutes and at one point Liverpool CBs where just standing with ball like Ref Blow the whistle we just want to get Halftime.
Evaluate  at Halftime and make a change

Yeah. Neither side seemed really interested in playing football by that point. Seemed both just wanted to get to half time, so the players just kind of stood off each other whilst we did a bit of keep ball.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,114
  • Truthiness
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5641 on: Yesterday at 01:47:28 pm »
@JamesPearceLFC

Thiago doing a light session in the gym at Kirkby with head physio Lee Nobes. #LFC
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5642 on: Yesterday at 01:54:52 pm »
Great news!
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 02:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:47:28 pm
@JamesPearceLFC

Thiago doing a light session in the gym at Kirkby with head physio Lee Nobes. #LFC

 8) 8) 8) 8) 8)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,881
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 02:24:48 pm »
My suggestion of horse tranquilisers was taken into account i suspect.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,508
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5645 on: Yesterday at 02:25:57 pm »
Nobes head physio

Fnar fnar  ;D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,703
  • Bam!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5646 on: Yesterday at 02:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on May 24, 2022, 11:18:20 am
Was anyone else fuming with him for walking off rather than going down and staying down so we could get a replacement on? Get the stretcher on if you have to! Just me? ;D

Love you Thiago, but fucking hell mate, we had a game to win and we were down to 10 for a couple of minutes there!

Robertson said that to him as he was walking off and he seemed like he didn't want to for some reason. Think he was just so annoyed that he had picked up an injury he felt would keep him out of the final, he wasn't thinking about much else.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,136
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5647 on: Yesterday at 02:55:41 pm »
Back in team training tomorrow, potentially. Fucking get in!
Logged
AHA!

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5648 on: Yesterday at 02:56:41 pm »
Fuck yeah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline gorgepir

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5649 on: Yesterday at 02:56:50 pm »
Surprisingly good says Klopp!
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,201
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5650 on: Yesterday at 03:03:28 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5651 on: Yesterday at 03:08:30 pm »
I'm normally glass half full. But I hope we have a decent plan B if he makes it, but is then forced off with a knock, or by targeted shithousery. (just trying to think of an example of when that's happened before  ::))

Then again, if I've thought of it, I'm pretty sure Klopp and the team will.

Hope he makes it and goes the distance.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,398
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5652 on: Yesterday at 03:13:06 pm »
Bring hm on at 60 with possible extra time.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5653 on: Yesterday at 03:18:27 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 03:13:06 pm
Bring hm on at 60 with possible extra time.

Huh? He's going to train tomorrow potentially. If he trains tomorrow, he starts. 100%.
Logged

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,236
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5654 on: Yesterday at 03:55:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:03:28 pm


That is a very good surprise. I was convinced he was out given his injury record. If he can train tomorrow then I'm sure he will start in which in my opinion would move us  back to be being favourites again
Logged

Offline seandundee16

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5655 on: Yesterday at 03:56:34 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 03:13:06 pm
Bring hm on at 60 with possible extra time.

I suppose that depends on his condition but the fact that both he and Fabinho were injury concerns it wouldn't surprise me if one of them starts on the bench. If it wasn't the biggest game of the season and more importantly the final game of the season I doubt if he would be playing. For me a fit Thiago is the player that could tip the tie in our favour, otherwise it becomes a 50/50 match. A big game player and allows us to dictate the pace and to control games much better. Otherwise our game relies a bit too much on chaos in midfield. 
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,813
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5656 on: Yesterday at 05:40:29 pm »
I Just dropped in... to see what condition Alcantara was in...

yeah, yeah. yeah what condition Alcantara was in...

Great news!  8)
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5657 on: Yesterday at 06:21:43 pm »
Quote from: seandundee16 on Yesterday at 03:56:34 pm
I suppose that depends on his condition but the fact that both he and Fabinho were injury concerns it wouldn't surprise me if one of them starts on the bench. If it wasn't the biggest game of the season and more importantly the final game of the season I doubt if he would be playing. For me a fit Thiago is the player that could tip the tie in our favour, otherwise it becomes a 50/50 match. A big game player and allows us to dictate the pace and to control games much better. Otherwise our game relies a bit too much on chaos in midfield.

I think Fabinho will start, seems to be in full training. So at worst we have Fab, Keita and Hendo. Think that is good enough to beat Madrid.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,151
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5658 on: Yesterday at 06:31:35 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 03:13:06 pm
Bring hm on at 60 with possible extra time.
And if he aggravates his injury hell need replacing which leaves us two subs down.

Id rather he starts and get as much out of him as possible.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:20:43 pm by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5659 on: Yesterday at 06:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:31:35 pm
And if he aggravates his injury hell need relaxing which leaves us two subs down.

Id rather he starts and get as much out of him as possible.

Lets see how he is in full training. There are 2 more sessions if he doesnt break down, then he should be good to go.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5660 on: Yesterday at 06:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:31:35 pm
And if he aggravates his injury hell need relaxing which leaves us two subs down.

Id rather he starts and get as much out of him as possible.
yup.
Logged

Offline Red Sky at Night

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5661 on: Yesterday at 07:05:26 pm »
Great news. This guy is a genius and will carve open the Madrid midfield and defence! And his step overs are always fun to see (even if tongue in cheek)...
Best wishes for a super-quick recovery Thiago  8)
Logged
Its one of the finest exhibitions of football Ive ever seen in my life Ive seen Brazilians play but Ive never seen the game played at that pace or executed like that. - Sir Tom Finney after Liverpool thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 in 1988

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,398
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5662 on: Yesterday at 07:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:31:35 pm
And if he aggravates his injury hell need relaxing which leaves us two subs down.

Id rather he starts and get as much out of him as possible.

Fine.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5663 on: Yesterday at 07:28:29 pm »
We should start him if fit, and see how long he can last.  There are 5 subs in CL, so we can accommodate enough changes.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,980
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5664 on: Yesterday at 07:35:47 pm »
If Thiago is fit he needs to start. Same with Fabinho.

That's due to their quality and the fact that if they break down with a recurrence of the injury then it's much easier and more flexible for the rest of the game plan. If that takes up  your 1st sub then it's not great but equally it' not the worst thing in terms of managing the rest of the subs. If they come on as sub and are then injured, then you are potentially having to use your 3rd, 4th or 5th subs to replace them. That's not a situation we really want to be if the game is in the balance.

The above is on the premise we are taking any risk with their fitness. If they are completely fine then we'd start them anyway. If they are a major risk, then I'm not sure I'd have them on the bench even. Maybe a break glass emergency sub at most.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,690
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5665 on: Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm »
Great to think we could be going into the final with a full squad.

Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,830
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5666 on: Yesterday at 07:52:31 pm »
Due to his injury we kind of overlooked his absolutely gorgeous assist for Mane, what brilliant skill that was. Praying hes fit enough to start, hell be a massive asset against their midfield.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,845
  • BoRac
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5667 on: Yesterday at 08:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
Great to think we could be going into the final with a full squad.

No Origi, though.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5668 on: Yesterday at 08:07:18 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 07:52:31 pm
Due to his injury we kind of overlooked his absolutely gorgeous assist for Mane, what brilliant skill that was. Praying hes fit enough to start, hell be a massive asset against their midfield.

You may have but Amir87 had a wank or 3.
Logged

Offline M4tt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5669 on: Yesterday at 09:11:06 pm »
If a player is training, it means he's available in Klopp world. Apparently he's in full training tomorrow
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5670 on: Yesterday at 09:33:42 pm »
Thiago "Serial Winner" Alcântara wants to add yet another trophy to his cabinet.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,539
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5671 on: Yesterday at 09:46:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:33:42 pm
Thiago "Serial Winner" Alcântara wants to add yet another trophy to his cabinet.

Be his 3rd, and best,  Champions League
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,213
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5672 on: Yesterday at 10:04:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:46:57 pm
Be his 3rd, and best,  Champions League

Is it still only Seedorf whos won it with three clubs or have I forgotten someone more recent and obvious?
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5673 on: Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:04:10 pm
Is it still only Seedorf whos won it with three clubs or have I forgotten someone more recent and obvious?

Still only him!!
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5674 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm »
Was he seen in the live training?

Also as others have said if hes deemed "fit" but a risk then you have to start him or not play him at all

Bringing a "risk" on as a sub potentially uses 2 subs vs starting him is just 1 sub.

So he either starts or wont play at all imo
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,451
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5675 on: Today at 06:52:39 am »
Klopp has said, chances are surprisingly good of him starting. He is expected to be in full training today after doing internal training session yesterday. If he can get through a full training today, then I think he will start.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 