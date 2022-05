Klopp doesn't like them not to have trained but can see him hectoring thiago into going for it on this occasion.



Don't think he will at all to be honest. The players health is more important than one game no matter how huge it is. If he's fit he'll play and if he's not he's not. The game itself could go to extra time and with Madrid having had ample rest the last few weeks the last thing we need is to start a player who might pull up after 10 minutes and we are down a sub already.