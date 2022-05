Thiago doesn't have much of a poker face and he looked very much down in the dumps when the directors cut to him in the second half (a tangent, but the director cutting to the crying kid at full-time was scummy).



Not really sure you can read that much into that. As far as I remember, it was still 1-1 and of course he's going to be devastated that he couldn't help the team win this thing. I also don't really get where this whole vibe of him not being that good when he first joined us is coming from. He took his time becoming an integral part of the team, but I don't thing he was ever really bad when he played for us. He just had a horrible time with injuries and then he had Covid, didn't he? Having said that, he's just an insane player. I am normally one for the no-nonsense defenders or the people working hard (like Lucas or Robbo9, but Thiago is the first flair player that really excites me, because of what insane things he can do with the ball in the most difficult situations.