Without Thiago, personally think it becomes a 50-50 game.



Feel for him the most. The one CL he won was in an empty stadium. He did win a CL with Barca but sure he didn't get many minutes at all.



For a player of his elite quality, to finally play in a proper CL final would have been so right. A chance for him to showcase his talents in the biggest club final in an iconic stadium. Life can be so unfair at times.



Hope for a miracle and it's not so serious.