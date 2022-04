I was so sad after Alonso left, i never felt we had a midfielder like him... until now. Absolutely metronomic, players like him are gold dust.



The good news is, eventhough he is 31, he is the type of player that can easily keep playing until his late 30s (think Modric). He is not dependent on speed, not with his anticpation and ball control. He will be orchestrating the Liverpool midfield for years yet.