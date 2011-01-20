Best individual performance I think I've ever seen live.
Based on that performance he'd be a worthy recipient of getting all 12 inches.And once he finished his pizza I'd tickle him with my tiny willy.
His post match interview alongside Salah was brilliant Thiago: "When you have top level strikers like the ones we have up front..."Salah: Winger!Thiago: (Continues).. Strikers that we have..Salah: Winger!!Thiago: "You're a striker! With all those goals you're scoring!"
Absolute masterclass tonight, what a pleasure to watch. It made me think of the 'Thiago type' class players we have had and how a team that is cool on the ball might look.AllisonAlexander-Arnold Hansen Van Dijk NealAlonso Thiago Molby BarnesDalglish LitmanenI mean what sort of money would you pay to watch a cool set of heads like that out pass any team in the world
I didn't come into this thread to read filth I can watch Thiago at the match for that
Do we play him against the school of science on Sunday and show them what a proper midfielder looks like or do we rest him?
Crosby Nick never fails.
https://mobile.twitter.com/pcadam1/status/1516504316034666510Paul@pcadam1Thiago Alcantara could impress Shania Twain.....#LFC
Think he needs a verse to his song. He moves through the midfield like nobody does, the first time I saw him I knew it was love. Youre the one, youre the one, youre the oneYes you are Thiago
Thiago alcantara
Think that was the most I have ever enjoyed an individual performance last night. I won't say it is the best as the level of competition was awful. He was amazing on Saturday too. If he plays at that level for the rest of the season we will win it all.
The Test is obviously right
