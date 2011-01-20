« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5200
Quote from: bradders1011
Best individual performance I think I've ever seen live.
Hard to disagree with that -- was just a joy to watch from start to finish. Protect him at all costs if we want to win anymore trophies this season!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5201
Quote from: amir87
Based on that performance he'd be a worthy recipient of getting all 12 inches.

And once he finished his pizza I'd tickle him with my tiny willy.

P ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5202
Quote from: RyanBabel19
His post match interview alongside Salah was brilliant

Thiago: "When you have top level strikers like the ones we have up front..."

Salah: Winger!

Thiago: (Continues).. Strikers that we have..

Salah: Winger!!

Thiago: "You're a striker! With all those goals you're scoring!"

Salah was the chattiest I've ever seen!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5203
Pure, absolute filth.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5204
What a fantastic player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5205
A couple of times tonight I just laughed out loud seeing him breeze past oppo players, or casually throw a 40 yard pass onto someone's toes. Like it said on the bbc, it was like he was playing with his own ball and nobody could get it off him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5206
What a fucking player, oozes class
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5207
Quote from: Black Bull Nova
Absolute masterclass tonight, what a pleasure to watch. It made me think of the 'Thiago type' class players we have had and how a team that is cool on the ball might look.


Allison
Alexander-Arnold     Hansen     Van Dijk    Neal
Alonso   Thiago   Molby    Barnes
Dalglish   Litmanen


I mean what sort of money would you pay to watch a cool set of heads like that out pass any team in the world

It hurts that my favourite Benitez era player isn't in this team, and even I would admit that he doesn't deserve to be in this team. Hard to argue for Agger over Van Dijk.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5208
Quote from: amir87
Based on that performance he'd be a worthy recipient of getting all 12 inches.

And once he finished his pizza I'd tickle him with my tiny willy.


Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5209
I didn't come into this thread to read filth  :no













I can watch Thiago at the match for that  8)


Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5210
Quote from: Ghost Town
I didn't come into this thread to read filth  :no













I can watch Thiago at the match for that  8)



Thiago is the Rocco Siffredi equivalent in football.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5211
Do we play him against the school of science on Sunday and show them what a proper midfielder looks like or do we rest him?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5212
He's a baller, that's a given, what I wasn't expecting - and didn't know - that he has such a wonderful defensive game too. On point defensively.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5213
Plays like hes on the beach with his mates, he is so much better than anyone else on the ball, he must sometimes think to himself how is this game so easy? I am paid millions of pounds a year to do something with ease whilst everyone else is putting in effort
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5214
I love Thiago reaction to worldie goals, he always puts his hands on his head being mind blown at how good the goal was

He did it again for the Mane to Salah goal. Same when Trent blasted in the goal vs Newcastle

The guy just loves football and appreciates the beauty of it you can tell, he plays with these players everyday and hes even blown away at some of the shit we do
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5215
Those first 45 should be obligatory watching for, well.. anyone and everyone remotely interested in football.

What an absolute privilege to watch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5216
Quote from: AndyMuller
Do we play him against the school of science on Sunday and show them what a proper midfielder looks like or do we rest him?

Wouldn't have him anywhere near it. Feels too risky, sad to have to say that but the last 5 from last night will be the full 90 on Sunday. Obviously we can't protect everyone but I would him for sure.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5217
As Kloppo said last night, there are very few players who read the game quicker than others, who also have the technical ability to deliver on that superior vision.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5218
Think he needs a verse to his song.

He moves through the midfield like nobody does,
the first time I saw him I knew it was love.
Youre the one, youre the one, youre the one
Yes you are

Thiago Thiago alcantara
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5219
https://mobile.twitter.com/pcadam1/status/1516504316034666510

Paul
@pcadam1
Thiago Alcantara could impress Shania Twain.....
#LFC
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5220
Quote from: Crosby Nick
https://mobile.twitter.com/pcadam1/status/1516504316034666510

Paul
@pcadam1
Thiago Alcantara could impress Shania Twain.....
#LFC

Now don't get her wrong, she thinks he's alright...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5221
Even if it's the Nah's out of Hey Jude, the lad needs a better song/chant
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5222
Quote from: Bembo10
Think he needs a verse to his song.

He moves through the midfield like nobody does,
the first time I saw him I knew it was love.
Youre the one, youre the one, youre the one
Yes you are

Thiago Thiago alcantara

He has lyrics, good ones to be honest but we just dont sing them

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQJWjpyeBBE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=St_MLHrVHTY

Thiago, Thiago Alcantara
Thiago, Thiago Alcantara

He moves through the midfield like nobody does
The first time I saw him I knew it was love
Hell roll you like a cuban, his passes never miss
Thiago Alcantara he takes the fucking piss

Thiago, Thiago Alcantara
Thiago, Thiago Alcantara
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5223
Think that was the most I have ever enjoyed an individual performance last night.

I won't say it is the best as the level of competition was awful.

He was amazing on Saturday too. If he plays at that level for the rest of the season we will win it all.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5224
Quote from: Dull Tools
Think that was the most I have ever enjoyed an individual performance last night.

I won't say it is the best as the level of competition was awful.

He was amazing on Saturday too. If he plays at that level for the rest of the season we will win it all.
Yeah, I was thinking this too. Thiago knew how bad the opposition was so we were treated to all his tricks, and 'treat' is the operative word when watching this magician play football. He makes me smile when he plays, when he isn't making me laugh or applaud.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5225
Quote from: Black Bull Nova
Absolute masterclass tonight, what a pleasure to watch. It made me think of the 'Thiago type' class players we have had and how a team that is cool on the ball might look.


Allison
Alexander-Arnold     Hansen     Van Dijk    Neal
Alonso   Thiago   Molby    Barnes
Dalglish   Litmanen


I mean what sort of money would you pay to watch a cool set of heads like that out pass any team in the world

Maybe Aurelio at lb?

Im 46 and Ive just started playing footy again after 10 or so years. Im really shit. It makes it even more special to watch what this players doing on the pitch while I'm kicking my own legs out from under me...

