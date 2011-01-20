Based on that performance he'd be a worthy recipient of getting all 12 inches.And once he finished his pizza I'd tickle him with my tiny willy.
Best individual performance I think I've ever seen live.
His post match interview alongside Salah was brilliant Thiago: "When you have top level strikers like the ones we have up front..."Salah: Winger!Thiago: (Continues).. Strikers that we have..Salah: Winger!!Thiago: "You're a striker! With all those goals you're scoring!"
Absolute masterclass tonight, what a pleasure to watch. It made me think of the 'Thiago type' class players we have had and how a team that is cool on the ball might look.AllisonAlexander-Arnold Hansen Van Dijk NealAlonso Thiago Molby BarnesDalglish LitmanenI mean what sort of money would you pay to watch a cool set of heads like that out pass any team in the world
I didn't come into this thread to read filth I can watch Thiago at the match for that
