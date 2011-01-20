« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5200 on: Today at 01:07:12 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:35:10 pm
Based on that performance he'd be a worthy recipient of getting all 12 inches.

And once he finished his pizza I'd tickle him with my tiny willy.
Hahaha fuck off mate. Just fuck off :lmao
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5201 on: Today at 01:16:45 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:43:44 am
Best individual performance I think I've ever seen live.
Hard to disagree with that -- was just a joy to watch from start to finish. Protect him at all costs if we want to win anymore trophies this season!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5202 on: Today at 01:29:06 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:35:10 pm
Based on that performance he'd be a worthy recipient of getting all 12 inches.

And once he finished his pizza I'd tickle him with my tiny willy.

P ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5203 on: Today at 01:33:25 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
His post match interview alongside Salah was brilliant

Thiago: "When you have top level strikers like the ones we have up front..."

Salah: Winger!

Thiago: (Continues).. Strikers that we have..

Salah: Winger!!

Thiago: "You're a striker! With all those goals you're scoring!"

Salah was the chattiest I've ever seen!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5204 on: Today at 01:38:45 am »
Pure, absolute filth.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5205 on: Today at 02:04:41 am »
What a fantastic player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5206 on: Today at 02:26:42 am »
A couple of times tonight I just laughed out loud seeing him breeze past oppo players, or casually throw a 40 yard pass onto someone's toes. Like it said on the bbc, it was like he was playing with his own ball and nobody could get it off him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5207 on: Today at 03:23:02 am »
What a fucking player, oozes class
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5208 on: Today at 03:25:11 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:55:57 pm
Absolute masterclass tonight, what a pleasure to watch. It made me think of the 'Thiago type' class players we have had and how a team that is cool on the ball might look.


Allison
Alexander-Arnold     Hansen     Van Dijk    Neal
Alonso   Thiago   Molby    Barnes
Dalglish   Litmanen


I mean what sort of money would you pay to watch a cool set of heads like that out pass any team in the world

It hurts that my favourite Benitez era player isn't in this team, and even I would admit that he doesn't deserve to be in this team. Hard to argue for Agger over Van Dijk.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5209 on: Today at 04:36:41 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:35:10 pm
Based on that performance he'd be a worthy recipient of getting all 12 inches.

And once he finished his pizza I'd tickle him with my tiny willy.


Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5210 on: Today at 05:59:15 am »
I didn't come into this thread to read filth  :no













I can watch Thiago at the match for that  8)


Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #5211 on: Today at 07:04:02 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:59:15 am
I didn't come into this thread to read filth  :no













I can watch Thiago at the match for that  8)



Thiago is the Rocco Siffredi equivalent in football.
