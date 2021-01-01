« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5200
Quote from: amir87
Based on that performance he'd be a worthy recipient of getting all 12 inches.

And once he finished his pizza I'd tickle him with my tiny willy.
Hahaha fuck off mate. Just fuck off :lmao
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5201
Quote from: bradders1011
Best individual performance I think I've ever seen live.
Hard to disagree with that -- was just a joy to watch from start to finish. Protect him at all costs if we want to win anymore trophies this season!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5202
Quote from: amir87
Based on that performance he'd be a worthy recipient of getting all 12 inches.

And once he finished his pizza I'd tickle him with my tiny willy.

P ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5203
Quote from: RyanBabel19
His post match interview alongside Salah was brilliant

Thiago: "When you have top level strikers like the ones we have up front..."

Salah: Winger!

Thiago: (Continues).. Strikers that we have..

Salah: Winger!!

Thiago: "You're a striker! With all those goals you're scoring!"

Salah was the chattiest I've ever seen!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5204
Pure, absolute filth.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5205
What a fantastic player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #5206
A couple of times tonight I just laughed out loud seeing him breeze past oppo players, or casually throw a 40 yard pass onto someone's toes. Like it said on the bbc, it was like he was playing with his own ball and nobody could get it off him.
