Much better than last weeks worldie pass.This time he didn't end up on his arse. Was simply on another level today. Lost count of the number of Thiago turns. When he basically shows his opponent the ball as it is incoming and then leaves them for dead.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be ‘Liverpool’. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10