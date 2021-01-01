« previous next »
When Thiago and Fabinho play together we have total control in the midfield.

Which makes the inevitable injuries so frustrating.
Aside from all the nice stuff, I lost track of how many times he ran back and covered the space in our box - kept snuffing lots out.

Yeah he's incredible defensively, often gets lost given how good his passing is but he's a complete midfielder.

Played 17, won 16, 1 draw, 6 conceded when him and Fab play together and the draw was the total robbery v Everton.
Havent we won every game hes started this season?
Aside from all the nice stuff, I lost track of how many times he ran back and covered the space in our box - kept snuffing lots out.

Hes fantastic defensively and itll almost never get picked up on because of how good he is with the ball and those couple of games he had to play as a solo 6 in a dysfunctional team
Only scores spectacular goals. One that either goes big or goes home. I dont think he was interested in scoring the simple tab ins.
Havent we won every game hes started this season?
yeah we have 100% record with him starting, 10 clean sheets or something stupid like that too. His only loss was coming on as a sub against West Ham
yeah we have 100% record with him starting, 10 clean sheets or something stupid like that too. His only loss was coming on as a sub against West Ham


Think we have an incredible record when hes paired with Fab too if I remember correctly.
Joy to watch.

And I mean that moreso for his off the ball work, won practically every loose ball out there in the first half, fantastic pressing too. When fit, its got to be him and Fabinho, plus one other.
He was really good. The midfield functions so much better when him and Fabinho are together on the pitch.
I come here and say this after every win he plays in, but I genuinely dont think Ive ever found a footballers style of play as aesthetically pleasing as Thiago. It actually is joyous. The way he receives the ball and the passing, its just incredible at times.

I think hes so underrated globally speaking.
Injuries are the unknown but he could play till he's mid-late 30s at this level. So little of his game relies on pure physicality. It's mostly technique and game intelligence.
He was really good. The midfield functions so much better when him and Fabinho are together on the pitch.
We concede fewer chances with him on the pitch because of the control he adds.
He is like a hybrid between Iniesta and Pirlo. Has all the technique and dribbling ability of Iniesta, combined with passing range of Pirlo.

Barcelona has made some moronic decisions in the transfer market in the past decade, but choosing Cesc over Thiago is up there with the worst.
I love it, midfield equivalent of Ronaldinho.
Must be depressing to be one of those (and there are a few on this forum) who can't see how amazing a player he is
We concede fewer chances with him on the pitch because of the control he adds.

It's no wonder Pep made him a priority when he arrived at Bayern.
It's no wonder Pep made him a priority when he arrived at Bayern.
Yea he basically Xavi Like MFer. Thiago was supposed to barca xavi Replacement, Pep brought him to Bayern
He was head and shoulders above every other player on the pitch, and that is no mean feat, considering how good some of our other players were on the night.

He is magical and he's going to be so important in the CL games from now on. Just hope we rotate him adequately and get to play him in the important games.
Everyone is (rightly) waxing lyrical over his technical ability and tactical nous, but his joy at playing footie really comes through too. Makes the footie more enjoyable.
