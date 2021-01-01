Aside from all the nice stuff, I lost track of how many times he ran back and covered the space in our box - kept snuffing lots out.
Havent we won every game hes started this season?
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
yeah we have 100% record with him starting, 10 clean sheets or something stupid like that too. His only loss was coming on as a sub against West Ham
He was really good. The midfield functions so much better when him and Fabinho are together on the pitch.
I come here and say this after every win he plays in, but I genuinely dont think Ive ever found a footballers style of play as aesthetically pleasing as Thiago. It actually is joyous. The way he receives the ball and the passing, its just incredible at times.I think hes so underrated globally speaking.
We concede fewer chances with him on the pitch because of the control he adds.
It's no wonder Pep made him a priority when he arrived at Bayern.
