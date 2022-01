Iím honestly not looking to moan (and I havenít moaned about anything) Iím just realistic that Klopp is, at times, economical with the truth concerning injuries so I think thereís a reasonable chance that we wonít see him for a little while.



What I said about Kloppís interview was that I was unsure whether he meant that he wouldnít be back prior to March or that he didnít expect it to be as long as March, you can take it either way I think, obviously I hope itís the latter but given Thiagoís injury record I wouldnít exactly be flabbergasted if that werenít the case. I said (once not repeatedly) that you could read his comments as him being out until April.



Iím not sure what Iím even being accused of moaning about, as Iíve said several times i was happy with the squad in the summer, yes Iíd have liked one or two more but I wasnít bothered that we didnít sign them.



Or instead of assuming that you know more than Klopp or the club, who say that they aren't expecting a prolonged spell on the sidelines for him, you could actually read what is given by them and take it as it comes instead of speculating what may or may not happen based on your personal fears/your assessment of Thiago's injury record, which may or may not have an impact on the current injury. I checked transfermarkt and it has no records of him having a Hip injury before, so I have no idea why you think this is something that depends on his previous injuries?If Klopp says it's neither March nor end of the season, then the obvious interpretation would be to conclude that it's before March. If you are unsure, don't come up with a return date all by yourself such as 'April' and then place a whole discussion revolving around that. This is the stuff of conspiracy theories, where they ignore obvious explanations, read between the lines what is not there and come up with their own conclusions without any evidence.You may not have moaned during the summer, but right now, by pushing this argument based on your arbitrary return date such as 'April', you're being unnecessarily negative and I think that counts as moaning for the sake of it. If you're unsure of what Klopp is saying, don't make things up by yourself.