« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 460086 times)

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4520 on: January 10, 2022, 11:39:03 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 10, 2022, 11:24:45 am
If I believed that, I'd rather be a bit disappointed and at the same time, hope he could be back as soon as possible, rather than looking to use the opportunity to push an agenda or blame the club/manager for it.

Those two positions arent mutually exclusive though. Its entirely possible to be disappointed that we have another midfield injury, hope that the player is back as soon as possible whilst simultaneously making the point that this turn of events wasnt exactly unforeseeable and was raised by many as an issue 6 months ago?

As Ive said before, I personally was happy with the midfield as is during the summer, so Ive no axe to grind here, as far as Im concerned its one of them and you cant compensate for every eventuality. There were however a lot of people who were concerned by it, and that stretches to forms of fan media where the position was discussed, its a totally legitimate conversation and it gets a bit tiresome seeing peoples points of view written off as looking for an excuse to moan which sometimes probably is the case but often isnt.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,843
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4521 on: January 10, 2022, 11:46:03 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on January 10, 2022, 11:39:03 am
Those two positions arent mutually exclusive though. Its entirely possible to be disappointed that we have another midfield injury, hope that the player is back as soon as possible whilst simultaneously making the point that this turn of events wasnt exactly unforeseeable and was raised by many as an issue 6 months ago?

As Ive said before, I personally was happy with the midfield as is during the summer, so Ive no axe to grind here, as far as Im concerned its one of them and you cant compensate for every eventuality. There were however a lot of people who were concerned by it, and that stretches to forms of fan media where the position was discussed, its a totally legitimate conversation and it gets a bit tiresome seeing peoples points of view written off as looking for an excuse to moan which sometimes probably is the case but often isnt.

There maybe some who is not looking to moan, but you aren't one of them. You clearly kept saying April (God knows why!), even after Klopp's interview yesterday where he said it's neither March nor end of the season, so I don't think you can pretend it never happened.

As I said, even if I got the news that if a crucial player was out for the season, I'd be disappointed and hoping the best for the lad, those would be my initial thoughts, not to argue and try to find ways to criticize the player/manager/club. If we need a signing or two I would acknowledge, but I wouldn't be looking at every opportunity to jump at that point. The next summer is there to focus on that.

@Mods - Is it possible to ban twitter rumours/posts speculating on the health of our players'/coaches'/staff without official communication from the club/club's representatives? It is one thing talking about known injuries and absentees and another thing completely speculating on it and then spinning stories/agenda based on it. I think health information is sensitive and speculating on that does no one good. If it's news, all is fine.
« Last Edit: January 10, 2022, 11:56:53 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4522 on: January 10, 2022, 11:59:35 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 10, 2022, 11:46:03 am
There maybe some who is not looking to moan, but you aren't one of them. You clearly kept saying April (God knows why!), even after Klopp's interview yesterday where he said it's neither March nor end of the season, so I don't think you can pretend it never happened.

As I said, even if I got the news that if a crucial player was out for the season, I'd be disappointed and hoping the best for the lad, those would be my initial thoughts, not to argue and try to find ways to criticize the player/manager/club. If we need a signing or two I would acknowledge, but I wouldn't be looking at every opportunity to jump at that point. The next summer is there to focus on that.

Im honestly not looking to moan (and I havent moaned about anything) Im just realistic that Klopp is, at times, economical with the truth concerning injuries so I think theres a reasonable chance that we wont see him for a little while. What I said about Klopps interview was that I was unsure whether he meant that he wouldnt be back prior to March or that he didnt expect it to be as long as March, you can take it either way I think, obviously I hope its the latter but given Thiagos injury record I wouldnt exactly be flabbergasted if that werent the case. I said (once not repeatedly) that you could read his comments as him being out until April.

Im not sure what Im even being accused of moaning about, as Ive said several times i was happy with the squad in the summer, yes Id have liked one or two more but I wasnt bothered that we didnt sign them.
« Last Edit: January 10, 2022, 12:03:27 pm by Jm55 »
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4523 on: January 10, 2022, 12:16:31 pm »
good to hear he is going to start serious rehab this week - we need him in our midfield urgently.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,843
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4524 on: January 10, 2022, 12:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on January 10, 2022, 11:59:35 am
Im honestly not looking to moan (and I havent moaned about anything) Im just realistic that Klopp is, at times, economical with the truth concerning injuries so I think theres a reasonable chance that we wont see him for a little while.

What I said about Klopps interview was that I was unsure whether he meant that he wouldnt be back prior to March or that he didnt expect it to be as long as March, you can take it either way I think, obviously I hope its the latter but given Thiagos injury record I wouldnt exactly be flabbergasted if that werent the case. I said (once not repeatedly) that you could read his comments as him being out until April.

Or instead of assuming that you know more than Klopp or the club, who say that they aren't expecting a prolonged spell on the sidelines for him, you could actually read what is given by them and take it as it comes instead of speculating what may or may not happen based on your personal fears/your assessment of Thiago's injury record, which may or may not have an impact on the current injury. I checked transfermarkt and it has no records of him having a Hip injury before, so I have no idea why you think this is something that depends on his previous injuries?

If Klopp says it's neither March nor end of the season, then the obvious interpretation would be to conclude that it's before March. If you are unsure, don't come up with a return date all by yourself such as 'April' and then place a whole discussion revolving around that. This is the stuff of conspiracy theories, where they ignore obvious explanations, read between the lines what is not there and come up with their own conclusions without any evidence.

Quote
Im not sure what Im even being accused of moaning about, as Ive said several times i was happy with the squad in the summer, yes Id have liked one or two more but I wasnt bothered that we didnt sign them.

You may not have moaned during the summer, but right now, by pushing this argument based on your arbitrary return date such as 'April', you're being unnecessarily negative and I think that counts as moaning for the sake of it. If you're unsure of what Klopp is saying, don't make things up by yourself.
« Last Edit: January 10, 2022, 12:19:18 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4525 on: January 10, 2022, 12:31:25 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 10, 2022, 12:17:09 pm
Or instead of assuming that you know more than Klopp or the club, who say that they aren't expecting a prolonged spell on the sidelines for him, you could actually read what is given by them and take it as it comes instead of speculating what may or may not happen based on your personal fears/your assessment of Thiago's injury record, which may or may not have an impact on the current injury. I checked transfermarkt and it has no records of him having a Hip injury before, so I have no idea why you think this is something that depends on his previous injuries?

If Klopp says it's neither March nor end of the season, then the obvious interpretation would be to conclude that it's before March. If you are unsure, don't come up with a return date all by yourself such as 'April' and then place a whole discussion revolving around that. This is the stuff of conspiracy theories, where they ignore obvious explanations, read between the lines what is not there and come up with their own conclusions without any evidence.

You may not have moaned during the summer, but right now, by pushing this argument based on your arbitrary return date such as 'April', you're being unnecessarily negative and I think that counts as moaning for the sake of it. If you're unsure of what Klopp is saying, don't make things up by yourself.

I said, once, that Klopps comments could be taken as meaning that hes not back until April, thats it. Im not pushing anything, Ive absolutely no desire for that to be the case and hopefully youre correct in that it isnt.

I think youre reading what Im saying in the wrong way.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,586
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4526 on: January 10, 2022, 12:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on January 10, 2022, 12:31:25 pm
I said, once, that Klopps comments could be taken as meaning that hes not back until April, thats it. Im not pushing anything, Ive absolutely no desire for that to be the case and hopefully youre correct in that it isnt.

I think youre reading what Im saying in the wrong way.

Well. You said it :D
Logged
I like cats

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 11:18:20 am »
Back in full training after the international break and ahead of the Cardiff game, according to Lijnders. Brilliant news.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,525
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 11:20:18 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:18:20 am
Back in full training after the international break and ahead of the Cardiff game, according to Lijnders. Brilliant news.
But Twitter said.........
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,004
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 11:24:20 am »
Thats good news.

Need him for the CL.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 12:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:20:18 am
But Twitter said.........

there was a poster that said 6 weeks - and is pretty close on it. if he is back for cardiff (probably won't be risked) - that's about 5 weeks.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,525
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 12:35:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:18:36 pm
there was a poster that said 6 weeks - and is pretty close on it. if he is back for cardiff (probably won't be risked) - that's about 5 weeks.
It started off as missing the season, then back for the Champions league quarter finals, now six weeks.

If you throw enough darts you'll eventually hit the bullseye.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4532 on: Today at 01:05:26 pm »
Outstanding news, great timing before the CL games, should be up to speed by then.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 02:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:35:28 pm
If you throw enough darts you'll eventually hit the bullseye.
knowing our luck, you'd hit Thiago's eye ... or Jones's eye.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 