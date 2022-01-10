Im honestly not looking to moan (and I havent moaned about anything) Im just realistic that Klopp is, at times, economical with the truth concerning injuries so I think theres a reasonable chance that we wont see him for a little while.
What I said about Klopps interview was that I was unsure whether he meant that he wouldnt be back prior to March or that he didnt expect it to be as long as March, you can take it either way I think, obviously I hope its the latter but given Thiagos injury record I wouldnt exactly be flabbergasted if that werent the case. I said (once not repeatedly) that you could read his comments as him being out until April.
Or instead of assuming that you know more than Klopp or the club, who say that they aren't expecting a prolonged spell on the sidelines for him, you could actually read what is given by them and take it as it comes instead of speculating what may or may not happen based on your personal fears/your assessment of Thiago's injury record, which may or may not have an impact on the current injury. I checked transfermarkt and it has no records of him having a Hip injury before, so I have no idea why you think this is something that depends on his previous injuries?
If Klopp says it's neither March nor end of the season, then the obvious interpretation would be to conclude that it's before March. If you are unsure, don't come up with a return date all by yourself such as 'April' and then place a whole discussion revolving around that. This is the stuff of conspiracy theories, where they ignore obvious explanations, read between the lines what is not there and come up with their own conclusions without any evidence.
Im not sure what Im even being accused of moaning about, as Ive said several times i was happy with the squad in the summer, yes Id have liked one or two more but I wasnt bothered that we didnt sign them.
You may not have moaned during the summer, but right now, by pushing this argument based on your arbitrary return date such as 'April', you're being unnecessarily negative and I think that counts as moaning for the sake of it. If you're unsure of what Klopp is saying, don't make things up by yourself.