Those two positions arent mutually exclusive though. Its entirely possible to be disappointed that we have another midfield injury, hope that the player is back as soon as possible whilst simultaneously making the point that this turn of events wasnt exactly unforeseeable and was raised by many as an issue 6 months ago?



As Ive said before, I personally was happy with the midfield as is during the summer, so Ive no axe to grind here, as far as Im concerned its one of them and you cant compensate for every eventuality. There were however a lot of people who were concerned by it, and that stretches to forms of fan media where the position was discussed, its a totally legitimate conversation and it gets a bit tiresome seeing peoples points of view written off as looking for an excuse to moan which sometimes probably is the case but often isnt.



There maybe some who is not looking to moan, but you aren't one of them. You clearly kept saying April (God knows why!), even after Klopp's interview yesterday where he said it's neither March nor end of the season, so I don't think you can pretend it never happened.As I said, even if I got the news that if a crucial player was out for the season, I'd be disappointed and hoping the best for the lad, those would be my initial thoughts, not to argue and try to find ways to criticize the player/manager/club. If we need a signing or two I would acknowledge, but I wouldn't be looking at every opportunity to jump at that point. The next summer is there to focus on that.@Mods - Is it possible to ban twitter rumours/posts speculating on the health of our players'/coaches'/staff without official communication from the club/club's representatives? It is one thing talking about known injuries and absentees and another thing completely speculating on it and then spinning stories/agenda based on it. I think health information is sensitive and speculating on that does no one good. If it's news, all is fine.