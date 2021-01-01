« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 458140 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4520 on: Today at 11:39:03 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:24:45 am
If I believed that, I'd rather be a bit disappointed and at the same time, hope he could be back as soon as possible, rather than looking to use the opportunity to push an agenda or blame the club/manager for it.

Those two positions arent mutually exclusive though. Its entirely possible to be disappointed that we have another midfield injury, hope that the player is back as soon as possible whilst simultaneously making the point that this turn of events wasnt exactly unforeseeable and was raised by many as an issue 6 months ago?

As Ive said before, I personally was happy with the midfield as is during the summer, so Ive no axe to grind here, as far as Im concerned its one of them and you cant compensate for every eventuality. There were however a lot of people who were concerned by it, and that stretches to forms of fan media where the position was discussed, its a totally legitimate conversation and it gets a bit tiresome seeing peoples points of view written off as looking for an excuse to moan which sometimes probably is the case but often isnt.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,791
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4521 on: Today at 11:46:03 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:39:03 am
Those two positions arent mutually exclusive though. Its entirely possible to be disappointed that we have another midfield injury, hope that the player is back as soon as possible whilst simultaneously making the point that this turn of events wasnt exactly unforeseeable and was raised by many as an issue 6 months ago?

As Ive said before, I personally was happy with the midfield as is during the summer, so Ive no axe to grind here, as far as Im concerned its one of them and you cant compensate for every eventuality. There were however a lot of people who were concerned by it, and that stretches to forms of fan media where the position was discussed, its a totally legitimate conversation and it gets a bit tiresome seeing peoples points of view written off as looking for an excuse to moan which sometimes probably is the case but often isnt.

There maybe some who is not looking to moan, but you aren't one of them. You clearly kept saying April (God knows why!), even after Klopp's interview yesterday where he said it's neither March nor end of the season, so I don't think you can pretend it never happened.

As I said, even if I got the news that if a crucial player was out for the season, I'd be disappointed and hoping the best for the lad, those would be my initial thoughts, not to argue and try to find ways to criticize the player/manager/club. If we need a signing or two I would acknowledge, but I wouldn't be looking at every opportunity to jump at that point. The next summer is there to focus on that.

@Mods - Is it possible to ban twitter rumours/posts speculating on the health of our players'/coaches'/staff without official communication from the club/club's representatives? It is one thing talking about known injuries and absentees and another thing completely speculating on it and then spinning stories/agenda based on it. I think health information is sensitive and speculating on that does no one good. If it's news, all is fine.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:56:53 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4522 on: Today at 11:59:35 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:46:03 am
There maybe some who is not looking to moan, but you aren't one of them. You clearly kept saying April (God knows why!), even after Klopp's interview yesterday where he said it's neither March nor end of the season, so I don't think you can pretend it never happened.

As I said, even if I got the news that if a crucial player was out for the season, I'd be disappointed and hoping the best for the lad, those would be my initial thoughts, not to argue and try to find ways to criticize the player/manager/club. If we need a signing or two I would acknowledge, but I wouldn't be looking at every opportunity to jump at that point. The next summer is there to focus on that.

Im honestly not looking to moan (and I havent moaned about anything) Im just realistic that Klopp is, at times, economical with the truth concerning injuries so I think theres a reasonable chance that we wont see him for a little while. What I said about Klopps interview was that I was unsure whether he meant that he wouldnt be back prior to March or that he didnt expect it to be as long as March, you can take it either way I think, obviously I hope its the latter but given Thiagos injury record I wouldnt exactly be flabbergasted if that werent the case. I said (once not repeatedly) that you could read his comments as him being out until April.

Im not sure what Im even being accused of moaning about, as Ive said several times i was happy with the squad in the summer, yes Id have liked one or two more but I wasnt bothered that we didnt sign them.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:27 pm by Jm55 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 