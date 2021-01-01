« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Andy-oh-six

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #4480 on: Today at 08:13:48 am
Disintegration on Today at 08:02:01 am
If hes out for a significant period of time, that has to be the end of him at the club. Excellent player, appalling signing in the context of things.

Have to agree. Brilliant player. Terrible signing.
Internet terrorist

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #4481 on: Today at 08:24:03 am
killer-heels

Andy-oh-six on Today at 08:13:48 am
Have to agree. Brilliant player. Terrible signing.

He was one of the biggest reasons we got top four last season. What would have been the impact if we had missed out?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #4482 on: Today at 08:27:11 am
royhendo on Today at 08:13:48 am
So everyones assuming its true?

Obviously it's true. It's an internet rumour!!! Keep up Roy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #4483 on: Today at 08:29:40 am
Knight

killer-heels on Today at 08:24:03 am
He was one of the biggest reasons we got top four last season. What would have been the impact if we had missed out?

Yeah we signed him to evolve and press on to win another title last season. It would probably have worked as well had we not gone through a historic injury crisis. It was a 'win now' signing, and even though it didn't work out that way, we'd almost certainly have failed to get top 4 if it weren't for his performances in the run in. He enabled absurd levels of control despite a very callow, and slow, centre back pairing.
