He was one of the biggest reasons we got top four last season. What would have been the impact if we had missed out?



Yeah we signed him to evolve and press on to win another title last season. It would probably have worked as well had we not gone through a historic injury crisis. It was a 'win now' signing, and even though it didn't work out that way, we'd almost certainly have failed to get top 4 if it weren't for his performances in the run in. He enabled absurd levels of control despite a very callow, and slow, centre back pairing.