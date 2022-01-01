« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 454671 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,348
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4440 on: January 1, 2022, 07:34:52 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on January  1, 2022, 06:51:15 pm
I have had this conversation before with others on here and just had to agree to disagree.
Personally, think it's more Klopp is told that money has only been there for absolute necessities each summer and not for proactive management of issues.
The injuries to players (aside to Elliott and a small freak injury to Jones) could have been predicted as historically all of the players have suffered or are starting to suffer more with age.
Klopp is super meticulous, brings in people to work on our players minds at set pieces for instance, and yet we are meant to believe he misses that a number of players are missing more games. Even if he does, Edwards job is to look at profile s and plan ahead (we all remember the 3 window ahead stuff that never gets mentioned now). These guys are too meticulous to miss this.
I think Klopp is an optimist and puts the best slant on it but I don't read too much when he talks up some of his reserve options. He talked up Ibe and he also said Origi is fantastic but unfortunately he may have gone in the summer. His actions betray his words sometimes.

Perhaps in terms of budget, but surely Edwards has wheeled and dealed enough in making good sales to allow us to do more than we have in purchases and plug obvious gaps that risk derailing seasons. If not then just make sure we keep Wijnaldum for example.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4441 on: January 2, 2022, 03:52:35 pm »
I said it in another thread but we can't afford to carry both him and Keita in the same midfield rotation.

Thiago's signing had the look of 'moneyball' to me. Relatively cheap for a truly world class midfielder who would help us in the big games when we needed to keep the ball. Despite his ability and being genuinely one of the top CMs in the world, he was cheap for a reason and i always thought it was odd that Bayern seemed (subtly) to be championing the deal.

The truth is; if he was ever able to string multiple full seasons together he would probably have been the best CM in the world and would have been completely out of our price range.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,429
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4442 on: January 2, 2022, 03:57:34 pm »
Thiago is the complete opposite of a moneyball signing.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4443 on: January 2, 2022, 04:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January  2, 2022, 03:57:34 pm
Thiago is the complete opposite of a moneyball signing.

Agree to disagree then...a world class midfielder who is undervalued due to his poor injury record. If he had 2-3 yrs left on his contract and had been ever present for 95% of games in the previous two seasons, (1) we wouldn't have been the only team after him and (2) he would have cost (IMO) £50 - £80m.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,429
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4444 on: January 2, 2022, 04:08:14 pm »
Buying established, big name players is not moneyball.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4445 on: January 2, 2022, 04:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January  2, 2022, 04:08:14 pm
Buying established, big name players is not moneyball.

With respect I don't think you know what 'moneyball' is. It simply refers to analysing the market and buying undervalued players and selling overvalued players and 'world class/big name' just doesn't come into it. Thiago was one of the best midfielders in the world with one year left on his contract and a bad injury record. Even with the bad injury record and another 12-18 months left on his contract, he would have been drastically more expensive.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,429
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4446 on: January 2, 2022, 04:32:55 pm »
Its about signing undervalued players using metrics other teams might not have looked into. Thiagos availability is easy to find out.

£20m + £5m in add ons for a 29 year old midfielder, in the last year of his contract, after hed rejected a new four deal is probably fair value.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4447 on: January 2, 2022, 04:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January  2, 2022, 04:32:55 pm
Its about signing undervalued players using metrics other teams might not have looked into. Thiagos availability is easy to find out.

£20m + £5m in add ons for a 29 year old midfielder, in the last year of his contract, after hed rejected a new four deal is probably fair value.

As i said, agree to disagree.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4448 on: January 2, 2022, 06:37:25 pm »
We badly miss his ball retention skills because the midfielders we have available struggle to keep it which exposes us to counters.
Logged

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 02:13:19 pm »
Unconfirmed reports that hes out for the season.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,805
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 02:18:07 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:13:19 pm
Unconfirmed reports that hes out for the season.
Not seen this anywhere..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,946
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 02:27:06 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:13:19 pm
Unconfirmed reports that hes out for the season.

Why not, I dunno, wait till it's confirmed to post it?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,953
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4452 on: Today at 02:47:33 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:13:19 pm
Unconfirmed reports that hes out for the season.

On Twitter I am guessing?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,310
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4453 on: Today at 03:59:42 pm »
Probably from Twitter - scary part with him it fully possible.

The worry is that its 2 weeks in and its radio silence. A bit like Matip and Henderson last season.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4454 on: Today at 05:42:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:59:42 pm
Probably from Twitter - scary part with him it fully possible.

The worry is that its 2 weeks in and its radio silence. A bit like Matip and Henderson last season.
true, but in the past week everyone's kinda been told to stay away from everyone else. the silence  may simply be down to not being assessed in the past week by the medics (he said, hopefully)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4455 on: Today at 05:43:38 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:13:19 pm
Unconfirmed reports that hes out for the season.
how can you post that without providing any support / background / source?

jesus ....
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,103
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4456 on: Today at 05:59:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:43:38 pm
how can you post that without providing any support / background / source?

jesus ....
Well, if Jesus was the source... ;D

As it was said above, the scary part of this, even being a click-bait, is that it's quite probable...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4457 on: Today at 06:56:41 pm »
Undervalued moneybag signing? ;D ;D

No player we have signed in modern times, and perhaps ever, has been as highly valued in the world of football as Thiago. No player we have ever signed came with his pedigree.

Learned football playing with and watching Messi, Iniesta, Xavi and Busquets. And maybe his dad, who won, you know, that World Cup thingy, with Brazil.

Eleven La Liga and Bundesliga champions medals. Three CL winners medals.

He was one of the lynchpins of the Bayern side that won the CL at a stroll.

Bayern were desperate to keep him. They gave him everything he wanted in the contract renewal offer. Barcelona and Real Madrid wanted him if he left them.

Klopp was raving about him from the time he landed in England.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:43:30 pm by FLRed67 »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4458 on: Today at 07:49:04 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:59:36 pm
Well, if Jesus was the source... ;D
I'd be more concerned if Mohammed (our number 11 that is) was the source.
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
  • Belfast Red
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4459 on: Today at 09:19:52 pm »
If true then we need to bring someone in this windowhave we ever had a group of CMs all so injury proneall made of glass ffs.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online lucho07072016

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • Klopp of the League
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4460 on: Today at 10:21:46 pm »
Hes not out for the season, but they dont expect to have him back until the QF of the UCL. Hip injury much worse than first thought.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,995
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4461 on: Today at 10:23:08 pm »
Quote from: lucho07072016 on Today at 10:21:46 pm
Hes not out for the season, but they dont expect to have him back until the QF of the UCL. Hip injury much worse than first thought.

Source?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,834
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4462 on: Today at 10:30:06 pm »
Quote from: lucho07072016 on Today at 10:21:46 pm
Hes not out for the season, but they dont expect to have him back until the QF of the UCL. Hip injury much worse than first thought.

We already priced in the fact that we will beat Inter then?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4463 on: Today at 10:33:44 pm »
Quote from: lucho07072016 on Today at 10:21:46 pm
Hes not out for the season, but they dont expect to have him back until the QF of the UCL. Hip injury much worse than first thought.
apparently he's retired from the game.  that's what I've just made up heard .




Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,310
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4464 on: Today at 10:34:57 pm »
Quote from: lucho07072016 on Today at 10:21:46 pm
Hes not out for the season, but they dont expect to have him back until the QF of the UCL. Hip injury much worse than first thought.

presuming you mean the round of 16 - that's still 7 weeks missed out of the blue.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4465 on: Today at 10:35:30 pm »
Were probably the only club in the league where you know we wont sign another CM irregardless of whether he is or isnt out for the season.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,765
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4466 on: Today at 10:39:15 pm »
Only rumours but we knew he was injury prone and still signed him.

He was a proper luxury signing.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4467 on: Today at 10:43:54 pm »
Why not just wait for real news?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,247
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4468 on: Today at 10:53:10 pm »
The rumour has been cleared up. He is in fact out for a session.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4469 on: Today at 11:21:00 pm »
A plague doctor has been called in. Really worrying times for the Spanish midfielder.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 