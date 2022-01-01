Undervalued moneybag signing?
No player we have signed in modern times, and perhaps ever, has been as highly valued in the world of football as Thiago. No player we have ever signed came with his pedigree.
Learned football playing with and watching Messi, Iniesta, Xavi and Busquets. And maybe his dad, who won, you know, that World Cup thingy, with Brazil.
Eleven La Liga and Bundesliga champions medals. Three CL winners medals.
He was one of the lynchpins of the Bayern side that won the CL at a stroll.
Bayern were desperate to keep him. They gave him everything he wanted in the contract renewal offer. Barcelona and Real Madrid wanted him if he left them.
Klopp was raving about him from the time he landed in England.