I said it in another thread but we can't afford to carry both him and Keita in the same midfield rotation.



Thiago's signing had the look of 'moneyball' to me. Relatively cheap for a truly world class midfielder who would help us in the big games when we needed to keep the ball. Despite his ability and being genuinely one of the top CMs in the world, he was cheap for a reason and i always thought it was odd that Bayern seemed (subtly) to be championing the deal.



The truth is; if he was ever able to string multiple full seasons together he would probably have been the best CM in the world and would have been completely out of our price range.