Aside from the goal, my favourite moment of the whole game was Thiago's little no-look backwards dink off his left foot, that lobbed the Wolves defence and landed right at Mane's feet, through on goal... Just a shame that Mane was fractionally offside.
Having a fully functioning midfield with him and Fabinho in tandem is making such a massive difference so far this season. And we've still got Keita, Curtis and Elliott to come back - I can see Elliott in particular becoming especially fruitful with those two behind him.