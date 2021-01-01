« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3960
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:14:37 am
Out of all of these games he didn't play, for both Barca and Bayern, how many of them were due to injury?  You're trying to fit these "facts" into your narrative without having the full picture.

Facts aren't a narrative though.  Injury, the game not being necessary, better players, etc etc is the narrative.  At some point the numbers are the numbers. 

And I think this gets away from the fact that he's a great player when he's on the field.  I just gave my reasoning for why I would be concerned if we required him to succeed and why I thought the transfer is odd.  That's my opinion.  Others are welcome to theirs.  I just don't think quibbling over factual stats is worth it but to each their own.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3961
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 12:37:48 am
Facts aren't a narrative though.  Injury, the game not being necessary, better players, etc etc is the narrative.  At some point the numbers are the numbers. 

And I think this gets away from the fact that he's a great player when he's on the field.  I just gave my reasoning for why I would be concerned if we required him to succeed and why I thought the transfer is odd.  That's my opinion.  Others are welcome to theirs.  I just don't think quibbling over factual stats is worth it but to each their own.

First of all, you said he played over 20 league games in three seasons. For all the talk of factual stats, that's not true. He's done it in 7 seasons.

And for me, if he achieves the same in the next 4 seasons with appearances in the CL, in most matches and certainly crucial matches, it's a punt well worth taken. He may be able to achieve more and that's a bonus for a player of his quality. If he contributes to a PL and a CL success in his next 4 years, do you think people will be bothered about how many league games he played (then or in the past)? Bayern was not bothered because he contributed to those trophies. They wanted him to stay. Do you think our recruitment team would not have looked at his previous availability? They obviously thought we can work with it and I'm thankful they thought that way.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3962
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 12:37:48 am
Facts aren't a narrative though.  Injury, the game not being necessary, better players, etc etc is the narrative.  At some point the numbers are the numbers. 

And I think this gets away from the fact that he's a great player when he's on the field.  I just gave my reasoning for why I would be concerned if we required him to succeed and why I thought the transfer is odd.  That's my opinion.  Others are welcome to theirs.  I just don't think quibbling over factual stats is worth it but to each their own.
Lol, you're a strange fella
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3963
I think the issue with his availability would be resolved, in part, by addressing the availability of the group of Keita and Ox, which would be done soon I reckon.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3964
Number eh

So 20/21 season thats 132,180 seconds, on the pitch.

As we know it only takes a second to score a goal, hes scored 1.

So he has a seconds to goal ratio of 132,180:1. Rubbish.

Add to the fact that he runs slower than time, his true time on the pitch is actually 178,964 seconds, making an even worserer, goal to games to seconds ratio. But we love him dearly.

Blah blah paragraph of soul destroying opinion.

Another paragraph with the bit about nay-sayers who turn out to be Reeces and Greggs employees

Chicken pox sock wanks

Im his biggest fan, get the clown shoes John and a new motor for Thiago.

Numberwang, my opinion matters the most


Crossroads injuries, the Dahli Lama, Peter Purves.

Over to you Jurgen. We move on.




Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3965
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 04:41:00 am




 ;D

I counter that by bolding a very specific sentence in your post and showing his xPASS rate is equivalent to Tomas Brolin, Peter Fear and Jose Camacho.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3966
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 02:39:02 am
First of all, you said he played over 20 league games in three seasons. For all the talk of factual stats, that's not true. He's done it in 7 seasons.

And for me, if he achieves the same in the next 4 seasons with appearances in the CL, in most matches and certainly crucial matches, it's a punt well worth taken. He may be able to achieve more and that's a bonus for a player of his quality. If he contributes to a PL and a CL success in his next 4 years, do you think people will be bothered about how many league games he played (then or in the past)? Bayern was not bothered because he contributed to those trophies. They wanted him to stay. Do you think our recruitment team would not have looked at his previous availability? They obviously thought we can work with it and I'm thankful they thought that way.

League games?  Per the below it's only twice as I noted which was 16/17 and 18/19. 

https://fbref.com/en/players/77e84962/Thiago-Alcantara
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3967
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:29:13 pm
League games?  Per the below it's only twice as I noted which was 16/17 and 18/19. 

https://fbref.com/en/players/77e84962/Thiago-Alcantara

Are we looking at starts or matches played?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3968
Yeah there's 7 season there where he played in over 20 matches.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3969
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:41:45 pm
Are we looking at starts or matches played?

I'm looking at league starts and total minutes.  In either metric it's only more than 20 twice as noted. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3970
20 x 90 = 1800-minutes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3971
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:00:06 pm
20 x 90 = 1800-minutes.

Which has happened 4 times in his league career, not 7 so ???
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3972
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:01:22 pm
Which has happened 4 times in his league career, not 7 so ???
Not twice either.

Also youve just changed the metric to minutes played. Going back to the post above, it said;
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 02:39:02 am
First of all, you said he played over 20 league games in three seasons. For all the talk of factual stats, that's not true. He's done it in 7 seasons.

Nothing about minutes played or games started, just games played, which is +20 on 7 occasions.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3973
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:07:28 pm
Not twice either.

Also youve just changed the metric to minutes played. Going back to the post above, it said;
Nothing about minutes played or games started, just games played, which is +20 on 7 occasions.

I think I've been pretty consistent in all of this but since I wasn't considering subs I can see where people would take issue.  My original statement was "more than".  Which based on either starts or minutes played is correct.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3974
Al would be proud of this one  ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3975
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:17:54 pm
I think I've been pretty consistent in all of this but since I wasn't considering subs I can see where people would take issue.  My original statement was "more than".  Which based on either starts or minutes played is correct.
1801 minutes is more than 20 league games, which still makes four seasons.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3976
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:21:08 pm
Al would be proud of this one  ;)

Hah.  Since I'm not saying Thiago should or could have done more even in the face of all factual evidence otherwise I'd think he'd be more confused than anything else.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:24:49 pm
1801 minutes is more than 20 league games, which still makes four seasons.

Fair enough.  Is being available for 20 league games 40% of the time instead of 20% of the time enough to change an opinion that if someone was only available that amount of time and was integral to a teams success that it might be a problem?  For me?  No.  If you think otherwise that's fair as well.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3977
When has anything supporting the use of the term "only available..." been proven so far?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3978
These last two pages may just be the most boring in RAWK history. I was just hoping for news on when he might be back, instead it's one man's eternal failure to communicate.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3979
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:54:40 pm
These last two pages may just be the most boring in RAWK history. I was just hoping for news on when he might be back, instead it's one man's eternal failure to communicate.

Klopp says back after the break
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3980
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:40:17 pm
When has anything supporting the use of the term "only available..." been proven so far?

Might want to find some medical science people to discuss this with.  There's also some pretty good examples from our own clubs recent past that highlights this.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3981
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm
Might want to find some medical science people to discuss this with.  There's also some pretty good examples from our own clubs recent past that highlights this.
I was talking about Thiago and your deft recasting of minutes played to 'only available...', even though we all know that players might be available but not play

But I concur with GreatEx. This is dull and boring stuff in the thread for a magician
