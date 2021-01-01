« previous next »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:14:37 am
Out of all of these games he didn't play, for both Barca and Bayern, how many of them were due to injury?  You're trying to fit these "facts" into your narrative without having the full picture.

Facts aren't a narrative though.  Injury, the game not being necessary, better players, etc etc is the narrative.  At some point the numbers are the numbers. 

And I think this gets away from the fact that he's a great player when he's on the field.  I just gave my reasoning for why I would be concerned if we required him to succeed and why I thought the transfer is odd.  That's my opinion.  Others are welcome to theirs.  I just don't think quibbling over factual stats is worth it but to each their own.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:37:48 am
Facts aren't a narrative though.  Injury, the game not being necessary, better players, etc etc is the narrative.  At some point the numbers are the numbers. 

And I think this gets away from the fact that he's a great player when he's on the field.  I just gave my reasoning for why I would be concerned if we required him to succeed and why I thought the transfer is odd.  That's my opinion.  Others are welcome to theirs.  I just don't think quibbling over factual stats is worth it but to each their own.

First of all, you said he played over 20 league games in three seasons. For all the talk of factual stats, that's not true. He's done it in 7 seasons.

And for me, if he achieves the same in the next 4 seasons with appearances in the CL, in most matches and certainly crucial matches, it's a punt well worth taken. He may be able to achieve more and that's a bonus for a player of his quality. If he contributes to a PL and a CL success in his next 4 years, do you think people will be bothered about how many league games he played (then or in the past)? Bayern was not bothered because he contributed to those trophies. They wanted him to stay. Do you think our recruitment team would not have looked at his previous availability? They obviously thought we can work with it and I'm thankful they thought that way.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:37:48 am
Facts aren't a narrative though.  Injury, the game not being necessary, better players, etc etc is the narrative.  At some point the numbers are the numbers. 

And I think this gets away from the fact that he's a great player when he's on the field.  I just gave my reasoning for why I would be concerned if we required him to succeed and why I thought the transfer is odd.  That's my opinion.  Others are welcome to theirs.  I just don't think quibbling over factual stats is worth it but to each their own.
Lol, you're a strange fella
I think the issue with his availability would be resolved, in part, by addressing the availability of the group of Keita and Ox, which would be done soon I reckon.
