Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3920 on: Today at 10:51:11 am
Sooner the better he is back , missed both defensively and offensively.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3921 on: Today at 11:19:05 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:58:19 pm
He's as integral as Fabinho or Mo now, partly as he's a top player but also as nobody else can really do the same function in the team. He was signed because he offers something different.

Don't see this to be honest. Too injury prone to be as integral as those players.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3922 on: Today at 03:47:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:58:19 pm
He's as integral as Fabinho or Mo now, partly as he's a top player but also as nobody else can really do the same function in the team. He was signed because he offers something different.

No way. It goes Mo, Virgil, Alisson, Trent and then the rest.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3923 on: Today at 03:48:21 pm
There's somebody who can't see the midfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3924 on: Today at 04:24:53 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:47:25 pm
No way. It goes Mo, Virgil, Alisson, Trent and then the rest.
Hendo and Robbo say Hi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3925 on: Today at 04:55:44 pm
How can you be integral when youve started one game? He needs to stay fit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3926 on: Today at 05:34:42 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 04:24:53 pm
Hendo and Robbo say Hi

I just think those 4 are absolutely vital above all others due to what they bring. Thiago is utterly brilliant but a bit more time on the playing field in the sort of form he was showing in the last 10 games of the season and he can join that list for us.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3927 on: Today at 05:42:57 pm
Has played more than 20 games in a league season 3 times in his career but now he's integral to what we do?  If so then we're fucked.  If he even plays more than 2000 minutes I'd be amazed.

It's going to go down as one of the odder transfers in the Edwards/Klopp tenure for me when you consider the circumstances around it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3928 on: Today at 05:46:48 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:34:42 pm
I just think those 4 are absolutely vital above all others due to what they bring. Thiago is utterly brilliant but a bit more time on the playing field in the sort of form he was showing in the last 10 games of the season and he can join that list for us.
Fair enough.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3929 on: Today at 06:01:22 pm
Yeah Thiago isnt integral like other players are, I see him more of a luxury.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3930 on: Today at 08:57:14 pm
Thiago is playing tonight.

I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3931 on: Today at 09:00:54 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:57:14 pm
Thiago is playing tonight.

I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus. 

Futsal trick and it's incredibly effective
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3932 on: Today at 11:06:11 pm
I'll never understand how underrated Thiago is, for his play and, as said, for his influence on the team
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3933 on: Today at 11:27:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:57:14 pm
Thiago is playing tonight.

I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus. 
I've noticed it as well, if Curtis is learning quickly from Thiago then his future is bright.
