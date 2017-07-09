He's as integral as Fabinho or Mo now, partly as he's a top player but also as nobody else can really do the same function in the team. He was signed because he offers something different.
No way. It goes Mo, Virgil, Alisson, Trent and then the rest.
Hendo and Robbo say Hi
I just think those 4 are absolutely vital above all others due to what they bring. Thiago is utterly brilliant but a bit more time on the playing field in the sort of form he was showing in the last 10 games of the season and he can join that list for us.
Thiago is playing tonight. I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]