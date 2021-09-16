The muted reception to him in the PL and our own fan base is becoming weird
feels like people just dont know how to evaluate CMs?
. Hes been world class pretty much since he arrived and was probably the most influential player in us getting top 4 last season - ran the last 10 games
On the injuries its the downside of signing him, he doesnt play full seasons - yet to record 30 league starts in a season
the hope is his spells out arent long and dont coincide with big games
Yeah, it doesn't make much sense. When he first joined, the main criticism seemed to be he wasn't tough enough or wouldn't be able to handle the physicality of the league. Clearly that wasn't the case.
His injury history is a shame, but we should have enough numbers in midfield to cope when he's out. Based on the comments from Ljinders today, I doubt we will see him back before the international break, meaning he will miss the match against Manchester City.