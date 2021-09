The muted reception to him in the PL and our own fan base is becoming weird … feels like people just don’t know how to evaluate CMs? …. He’s been world class pretty much since he arrived and was probably the most influential player in us getting top 4 last season - ran the last 10 games



On the injuries it’s the downside of signing him, he doesn’t play full seasons - yet to record 30 league starts in a season … the hope is his spells out aren’t long and don’t coincide with big games