Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 384818 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3880 on: September 16, 2021, 10:16:59 am »
Quote from: Bread on September 15, 2021, 10:31:05 pm
My new favourite picture of Thiago.



'Nearly done'
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3881 on: September 16, 2021, 11:31:48 am »
###NEWSFLASH####

Thiago misses next 6 weeks due to mystery broken ribs incident
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3882 on: September 16, 2021, 12:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on September 16, 2021, 11:31:48 am
###NEWSFLASH####

Thiago misses next 6 weeks due to mystery broken ribs incident
More likely that Thiago was choking on a sneaky half-time pie, and spotting his distress, Jurgen successfully applied the infamous Heimlich manoeuvre which is now to be renamed in his honour.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3883 on: September 18, 2021, 05:03:51 pm »
Any news on his injury? really hope it was nothing serious.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3884 on: September 18, 2021, 05:08:29 pm »
What an imperious performance... Just needs to curb the silly nips at ankles in our half.

I hope it's not a serious injury.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3885 on: September 18, 2021, 05:17:26 pm »
There was a moment in the second half just couple moments before the injury where he cut through the midfield with a simple touch and move, like a hot knife through butter.

Hope it's nothing serious.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3886 on: September 18, 2021, 06:06:49 pm »
Klopp interview with LFCTV says hes heard that it might not be serious.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3887 on: September 18, 2021, 06:10:34 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on September 18, 2021, 06:06:49 pm
Klopp interview with LFCTV says hes heard that it might not be serious.
He always say that... One thing Klopp can't be trusted with is updates on injuries. ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3888 on: September 18, 2021, 06:22:24 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on September 18, 2021, 06:06:49 pm
Klopp interview with LFCTV says hes heard that it might not be serious.

Might?

That's it then. Out for the season.  :P
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3889 on: September 18, 2021, 09:29:31 pm »
Really hope hes okay. We have the depth in midfield to cope, but it will still be a blow.
« Last Edit: September 18, 2021, 09:41:50 pm by Lynndenberries »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3890 on: September 20, 2021, 11:00:51 am »
Klopp told the clubs official website the following: The only little bit that overshadowed [Liverpools 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace] was Thiago, but we hope it is not serious.

He felt his calf and now we hope really it is not that serious.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3891 on: September 20, 2021, 11:52:25 am »
The muted reception to him in the PL and our own fan base is becoming weird  feels like people just dont know how to evaluate CMs? . Hes been world class pretty much since he arrived and was probably the most influential player in us getting top 4 last season - ran the last 10 games

On the injuries its the downside of signing him, he doesnt play full seasons - yet to record 30 league starts in a season  the hope is his spells out arent long and dont coincide with big games
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3892 on: September 20, 2021, 11:59:38 am »
Not available for next two as confirmed by Klopp
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3893 on: September 20, 2021, 12:01:31 pm »
Hopefully back for City
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3894 on: September 20, 2021, 12:25:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on September 20, 2021, 11:52:25 am
The muted reception to him in the PL and our own fan base is becoming weird  feels like people just dont know how to evaluate CMs? . Hes been world class pretty much since he arrived and was probably the most influential player in us getting top 4 last season - ran the last 10 games

On the injuries its the downside of signing him, he doesnt play full seasons - yet to record 30 league starts in a season  the hope is his spells out arent long and dont coincide with big games
He had a poor spell to be fair but he's been amazing ever since. We wouldn't have been frantic had he stayed on.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3895 on: September 20, 2021, 02:07:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on September 20, 2021, 11:52:25 am
The muted reception to him in the PL and our own fan base is becoming weird  feels like people just dont know how to evaluate CMs? . Hes been world class pretty much since he arrived and was probably the most influential player in us getting top 4 last season - ran the last 10 games

On the injuries its the downside of signing him, he doesnt play full seasons - yet to record 30 league starts in a season  the hope is his spells out arent long and dont coincide with big games
Yeah, it doesn't make much sense. When he first joined, the main criticism seemed to be he wasn't tough enough or wouldn't be able to handle the physicality of the league. Clearly that wasn't the case.

His injury history is a shame, but we should have enough numbers in midfield to cope when he's out. Based on the comments from Ljinders today, I doubt we will see him back before the international break, meaning he will miss the match against Manchester City.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3896 on: September 20, 2021, 03:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on September 20, 2021, 02:07:53 pm
Yeah, it doesn't make much sense. When he first joined, the main criticism seemed to be he wasn't tough enough or wouldn't be able to handle the physicality of the league. Clearly that wasn't the case.

His injury history is a shame, but we should have enough numbers in midfield to cope when he's out. Based on the comments from Ljinders today, I doubt we will see him back before the international break, meaning he will miss the match against Manchester City.
I hope it's not one of those stealth injuries we've had over the last few years.
Doesn't look bad at the time and the initial news is OK, then misses a few and then every update is a case of "not ready yet", then before you know it, it's a 6 week injury.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3897 on: September 20, 2021, 03:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September 20, 2021, 03:05:21 pm
I hope it's not one of those stealth injuries we've had over the last few years.
Doesn't look bad at the time and the initial news is OK, then misses a few and then every update is a case of "not ready yet", then before you know it, it's a 6 week injury.
That would be my fear, especially with the run of games we have coming up. Let's just hope that's not the case and we have him back in the next few weeks.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3898 on: September 20, 2021, 04:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on September 20, 2021, 03:11:41 pm
That would be my fear, especially with the run of games we have coming up. Let's just hope that's not the case and we have him back in the next few weeks.
I think Ljinders said at the press conference that they would see the scan results later today. Does anyone know anything further?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3899 on: September 20, 2021, 04:19:52 pm »
Feels like Thiago is one of those players who takes a long time to heal.  Hope he's back soon.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3900 on: Today at 12:44:46 pm »
