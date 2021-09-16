The muted reception to him in the PL and our own fan base is becoming weird feels like people just dont know how to evaluate CMs? . Hes been world class pretty much since he arrived and was probably the most influential player in us getting top 4 last season - ran the last 10 games



On the injuries its the downside of signing him, he doesnt play full seasons - yet to record 30 league starts in a season the hope is his spells out arent long and dont coincide with big games