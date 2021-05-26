« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 345843 times)

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3680 on: May 26, 2021, 10:15:48 am »
I dont get why the Thiago thread has become a car pun thread. Stay on track, please.


Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3681 on: May 26, 2021, 10:18:06 am »
I think we're set to get good mileage from him next season.
Especially against parked buses.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3682 on: May 26, 2021, 10:19:42 am »
My only worry is how much fuel he has left in the tank, at 30+....
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3683 on: May 26, 2021, 10:22:09 am »
Anyway, the most amazing thing about his game is how he quickly switches gears, and accelerates.
His role really is key to steering the game, really important member of our engine room.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3684 on: May 26, 2021, 10:32:10 am »
I think someone should do a hand brake turn on this thread before it goes completely off track.....Thiago is a top Merc player and will have opposition Volks wagging their fists in rage next season. Fiat brought him to us and we are really fortunate to have him and the Golf in class between him and other midfielders is just immense. The Lada is top class!
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3685 on: May 26, 2021, 01:29:23 pm »
We saw lots of people (even Souness recently) saying "he might not do the hard yards" like our other midfielders do.

Does anyone have the stats for how much our players ran or sprinting in the last 8 or 9 games.

I doubt anyone ran as much as Thiago, he seemed to be everywhere!
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3686 on: May 26, 2021, 03:16:28 pm »
There's a lot of vroom for improvement in this thread.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,911
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3687 on: May 26, 2021, 06:06:26 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on May 26, 2021, 10:01:54 am
Butthole Surfers were an American indie band originating in the early 80's, riding the golden era wave of alternative music through to the late 90's, before semi retirement and reduced touring. They are considered by many alternative aficionados to be one of the semenal acts of alternative music, and widely underappreciated by the general population and music critics of the time alike. 

 :o
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3688 on: May 26, 2021, 06:48:49 pm »
Hope doesn't get a Seat on the bench
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3689 on: May 26, 2021, 06:58:12 pm »
Now this season is out the way, I'm sure he'll have some good years with us.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Huytonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 565
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3690 on: May 27, 2021, 08:53:06 am »
Quote from: keyop on May 26, 2021, 06:58:12 pm
Now this season is out the way, I'm sure he'll have some good years with us.

Ill never tyre of the puns in this thread
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,052
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3691 on: May 27, 2021, 10:47:47 am »
Quote from: Huytonian on May 27, 2021, 08:53:06 am
Ill never tyre of the puns in this thread
Tread carefully mate...
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,396
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3692 on: May 27, 2021, 10:58:22 am »
Quote from: keyop on May 26, 2021, 06:58:12 pm
Now this season is out the way, I'm sure he'll have some good years with us.
Alcantara is too artificial for my liking.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,911
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 02:53:28 am »
WTF??

Why didnt anyone tell me that Thiago was in Season 1 of The Boys??
Logged

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 02:58:43 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:53:28 am
WTF??

Why didnt anyone tell me that Thiago was in Season 1 of The Boys??

Isn't it Eden Hazard?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,911
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 03:00:40 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 