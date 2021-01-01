Imagine how good hes going to be when hes up to speed
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Just absolute class.I could watch him play all day, hes a genius.
He still has a level or two to go up for me. A runner like Henderson or dare I say a Bissouma with Fabihno at the base should help reduce the onus on him to defend and focus on play making
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Since Fabinho's been with him in midfield he's been immense. Have we won every game they've started in midfield together? (other than the Goodison robbery).
