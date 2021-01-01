« previous next »
Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Adeemo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3440 on: Today at 06:51:42 pm
Incredible performance.
Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3441 on: Today at 06:56:12 pm
Absolutely bossed it. Hopefully 2 more like that from him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3442 on: Today at 06:57:21 pm
Was a powerhouse out there today. I thought this was one of his best performances.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3443 on: Today at 07:02:11 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 06:57:21 pm
I thought this was one of his best performances.

I thought his performance against the Mancs the other night was his best yet for us, but he was even better today. Magnificent.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3444 on: Today at 07:03:15 pm
Quality today. Influenced the game from start to finish and he looks like the confidence is starting to flow. Hopefully we can see that weekly next season
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3445 on: Today at 07:05:19 pm
I've been highly critical but fair play to him, he looks like it has arrived now. His tenacity has been a pleasant surprise, really didn't think we were getting a distant cousin of Masch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3446 on: Today at 07:11:57 pm
Masterclass.

The type of performance where you could just put a camera on him for ninety minutes because everything he did was just class. Roll on next season now that hes settled into the team and the league, hes going to be huge for us.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3447 on: Today at 07:11:59 pm
Thats the player we signed. Superb today.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3448 on: Today at 07:45:05 pm
Thats the player I know, hes finally showing why I was so excited when we signed him. Bodes well for next season he was brilliant today.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3449 on: Today at 08:01:44 pm
B.O.S.S.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3450 on: Today at 08:15:11 pm
Incredible player and an absolute joy to watch, back to what he showed when he first arrived even with the depleted back line. His ability in the air continues to surprise me too.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3451 on: Today at 08:16:27 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 08:15:11 pm
Incredible player and an absolute joy to watch, back to what he showed when he first arrived even with the depleted back line. His ability in the air continues to surprise me too.

Mad fresh springs... :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3452 on: Today at 08:20:39 pm
He's so silky it's ridiculous, he literally oozes class. He's got that X factor that is unattainable for most players. I honestly can't wait to see him with a proper defence behind him next year and revitalised forward line. He deserves to be in a championship challenging team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3453 on: Today at 08:20:54 pm
That sliding tackle at the end to hook the ball back and set up another chance  was absolute determination to fight for a win . Class today.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3454 on: Today at 08:23:14 pm
When the socks came down I knew he meant business...immense
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3455 on: Today at 08:25:28 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:20:39 pm
He's so silky it's ridiculous, he literally oozes class. He's got that X factor that is unattainable for most players. I honestly can't wait to see him with a proper defence behind him next year and revitalised forward line. He deserves to be in a championship challenging team.

Might be better if they were in front of him.

Unless he's up for another corner...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3456 on: Today at 08:54:57 pm
Starting to look like someone who has more natural talent than everyone he steps onto a pitch with...incredible player
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3457 on: Today at 09:23:51 pm
Now I see why everyone was so excited about this signing. He was incredible
