I thought this was one of his best performances.
Incredible player and an absolute joy to watch, back to what he showed when he first arrived even with the depleted back line. His ability in the air continues to surprise me too.
He's so silky it's ridiculous, he literally oozes class. He's got that X factor that is unattainable for most players. I honestly can't wait to see him with a proper defence behind him next year and revitalised forward line. He deserves to be in a championship challenging team.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]