Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 322354 times)

Online aw1991

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3320 on: April 29, 2021, 03:21:42 am »
This season has driven us mad...
Offline redghana

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3321 on: April 30, 2021, 10:01:33 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 29, 2021, 03:44:33 am
You're either blind or a wind up, possibly a Manc or a Bitter.

Because anyone with a brain realizes that an injury to Van Dijk alone isn't why this season panned out the way it did.

I'm sure Matip,Gomez have been fit all season, Fabinho played in midfield all year, Henderson as well, Thiago never had a 3 month layoff, neither did Jota, and Mane's form off never fell off a cliff.

 ::)


Huh ?..

Your post doesnt make an ounce of sense.. so liverpool are the only team that have had significant injuries this season are they?...

Your league position doesnt get a bly because you have injuries, youre talking as if liverpool never struggled when half those players WERE actually playing.
 
Since the turn of the year when fabhinos played in the middle - we were barely able to create, henderson before he got injured - we were barely able to score. thigaos played - weve barely been able to score.

Of course a team can be affected when they have injuries - but its the LEVEL of the drop off ., the long list of games we lost at anfield in jan one after the other, are you seriously tryng to sit there and be expect to be taken seriously and say that we need a full first 11 in order to beat some of the dross we lost to in a row at HOME?

the teams weve put out recenlty shouldve been able to win atleast a few of those games at home even with those injuries - the same as most people in football are saying.

Liverpool need a full first 11 playing in order to prevent ending up in a potential dogfight for a mid table place ????..we could be EIGHT before too long.its not good enough.

Got people with me here laughing at the state of your post. Honestly, with people coming out with the stuff youre coming out with its no wonder people take the piss out of liverpool fans.

« Last Edit: April 30, 2021, 10:13:28 pm by redghana »
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3322 on: April 30, 2021, 10:55:17 pm »
Quote from: redghana on April 30, 2021, 10:01:33 pm

Huh ?..

Your post doesnt make an ounce of sense.. so liverpool are the only team that have had significant injuries this season are they?...

Yourleague position doesnt get a bly because you have injuries, youre talking as if liverpool never struggled when half those players WERE actually playing.
 
Since the turn of the year when fabhinos played in the middle - we were barely able to create, henderson before he got injured - we were barely able to score. thigaos played - weve barely been able to score.

Of course a team can be affected when they have injuries - but its the LEVEL of the drop off ., the long list of games we lost at anfield in jan one after the other, are you seriously tryng to sit there and be expect to be taken seriously and say that we need a full first 11 in order to beat some of the dross we lost to in a row at HOME?

the teams weve put out recenlty shouldve been able to win atleast a few of those games at home even with those injuries - the same as most people in football are saying.

Liverpool need a full first 11 playing in order to prevent ending up in a potential dogfight for a mid table place ????..we could be EIGHT before too long.its not good enough.

Got people with me here laughing at the state of your post. Honestly, with people coming out with the stuff youre coming out with its no wonder people take the piss out of liverpool fans.


Why the fuck do other teams fans come on here and try to pretend that they're one of us ?

And you're one of the worst,couldn't even get through a post without outing yourself.  :wanker

Our (not yours) defence was totally decimated,that's not an excuse,it's a fact.

We had the chance to fix it on Jan 1st but our owners decided to ignore Jürgen right up until it was too late.

Now fuck off back to your own teams forum or at the very least try a bit harder dipshit. (6 posts in 7 months)
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Chris~

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3323 on: April 30, 2021, 11:14:31 pm »
Quote
Got people with me here laughing at the state of your post.
https://twitter.com/nathanfielder/status/620060895209779200?s=19
Online Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3324 on: April 30, 2021, 11:27:21 pm »
Quote from: redghana on April 29, 2021, 02:25:17 am


prob one of those guys who think we were just unlucky not to win the title this season because of an "injury to van dijk"..



that comment makes everything else you wrote null and void.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3325 on: April 30, 2021, 11:29:13 pm »
Quote from: redghana on April 30, 2021, 10:01:33 pm

Huh ?..

Your post doesnt make an ounce of sense.. so liverpool are the only team that have had significant injuries this season are they?...

Your league position doesnt get a bly because you have injuries, youre talking as if liverpool never struggled when half those players WERE actually playing.
 
Since the turn of the year when fabhinos played in the middle - we were barely able to create, henderson before he got injured - we were barely able to score. thigaos played - weve barely been able to score.

Of course a team can be affected when they have injuries - but its the LEVEL of the drop off ., the long list of games we lost at anfield in jan one after the other, are you seriously tryng to sit there and be expect to be taken seriously and say that we need a full first 11 in order to beat some of the dross we lost to in a row at HOME?

the teams weve put out recenlty shouldve been able to win atleast a few of those games at home even with those injuries - the same as most people in football are saying.

Liverpool need a full first 11 playing in order to prevent ending up in a potential dogfight for a mid table place ????..we could be EIGHT before too long.its not good enough.

Got people with me here laughing at the state of your post. Honestly, with people coming out with the stuff youre coming out with its no wonder people take the piss out of liverpool fans.

put your dummy back in.

You are the sort of fan people rightly take the piss out of by the way, spoilt brats crying cos weve had a tough season.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline redghana

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3326 on: May 1, 2021, 03:54:19 pm »
Ahh look , a bunch of yes men whining because someone has a different opinion on the how the teams performed by simply saying our drop off is too much.. my opinions my opinion, if that gets your panties in a twist thats too bad, not my problem.

nonsense about "one of us", as if you hold some kind of title dictating whos a fan and whos not - honestly do not care, literally.

whatever you say keyboard generals..


 
« Last Edit: May 1, 2021, 04:02:44 pm by redghana »
Online Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3327 on: May 1, 2021, 03:58:17 pm »
Quote from: redghana on May  1, 2021, 03:54:19 pm
Ahh look , a bunch of yes men whining because someone has a different opinion on the how the teams performed.. my opinions my opinion, if that gets your panties in a twist thats too bad, not my problem.

nonsense about "one of us", as if you hold some kind of title dictating whos a fan and whos not..

whatever..


nice bit of casual sexism there, well done ;D

Discuss with a bit of maturity maybe rather than coming stomping in with a flurry of dummy spitting first posts, and you will get a better reaction, there is plenty of very good discussion to be had on this forum from people with very differing views.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline redghana

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3328 on: May 1, 2021, 04:05:40 pm »
didnt stomp in with anything, just said our drop off leaves alot to be desired, im not here to write posts that appease you - like seriously?

anyways whatever..going round and round in circles now
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3329 on: May 1, 2021, 05:28:56 pm »
Quote from: redghana on May  1, 2021, 04:05:40 pm
didnt stomp in with anything, just said our drop off leaves alot to be desired, im not here to write posts that appease you - like seriously?

anyways whatever..going round and round in circles now

What does any of this have to do with Thiago?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3330 on: May 1, 2021, 05:38:43 pm »
Quote from: redghana on May  1, 2021, 03:54:19 pm
Ahh look , a bunch of yes men whining because someone has a different opinion on the how the teams performed by simply saying our drop off is too much.. my opinions my opinion, if that gets your panties in a twist thats too bad, not my problem.

nonsense about "one of us", as if you hold some kind of title dictating whos a fan and whos not - honestly do not care, literally.

whatever you say keyboard generals..

You're entitled to an opinion but that doesn't change that its a load of absolute nonsense, however entitled to an opinion you may be it's still a load of absolute shit non the less.

Being a fan makes it worse since it's quite obvious that you haven't got a clue. At least as an opposing fan you have an excuse.

When you post drivel don't be surprised when others call you out on it
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3331 on: May 2, 2021, 08:26:10 am »
Quote from: redghana on May  1, 2021, 04:05:40 pm
didnt stomp in with anything, just said our drop off leaves alot to be desired, im not here to write posts that appease you - like seriously?

anyways whatever..going round and round in circles now

Where were you when we were 8 points clear at the top at Christmas?? Anyone who's watched us play this season knows exactly that it wasn't a single thing that created our drop off, and it wasn't when Van Dijk was injured for the season, or Gomez was injured for the season, or when Thiago was out for 3 months, or when Matip was out for the season, or when Hendo was out for the season. We dealt with everything that came our way until we couldn't anymore. It just wasn't doable at a point because these lads had to be on overdrive to keep up the levels, and with all these injuries accumulating, we were going to have a drop off. Its normal, it isn't as unexpected as it feels, because we are talking about humans here, not machines. It doesn't matter how wonderful the team looks on paper, if they are running on fumes, they wont be playing at their level and that is nobody's fault, its just one of those seasons. I have complete faith in the team and the backroom lads to deal with what we have to over the summer and we move on from this travesty of a season.

Now onto Thiago, he needs to play beside a proper 6. He's still adapting to his role here and we see shades of what he can do every game, but his best has always come with Fabinho beside him, so hopefully we get more of that in the near future.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3332 on: Yesterday at 10:10:12 pm »
Not just a pretty face.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3333 on: Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm »
A likeable bloke. Hope he does well next season.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3334 on: Yesterday at 10:17:31 pm »
I am really looking forward to seeing how he plays after a full pre-season and with a better defence behind him.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online johnj147

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3335 on: Yesterday at 10:18:27 pm »
Well done that's what he needs to do shoot more often ..
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3336 on: Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm »
Fantastic player. The difference between today and some other games is that he stayed on.
Offline Elzar

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3337 on: Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm »
When he joined, I reckon nobody imagined his first goal would be celebrated with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams either side of him!
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online NarutoReds

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3338 on: Yesterday at 10:20:46 pm »
Enjoy watching he was playing. What a beauty!!

Earlier, that thunder which was not went in.  ;D
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3339 on: Yesterday at 10:21:36 pm »
Glad for him with the goal. This fella oozes class, natural ability only comparable with van Dijk and maybe Trent..it's just not gone for him because of our injury situation and general situation which we are all living through.
Online Haggis36

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3340 on: Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
When he joined, I reckon nobody imagined his first goal would be celebrated with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams either side of him!

I laughed at that. Looked like two proud dads and their son.
Offline jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3341 on: Yesterday at 10:22:48 pm »
A beautifully taken goal, wait until he is in a fully fit team once again.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ljycb

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3342 on: Yesterday at 10:23:06 pm »
Im so happy for him, and he spoke brilliantly after the match there. I bet he cant wait for the next home match to finally play at Anfield in front of supporters.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3343 on: Yesterday at 10:23:26 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 10:18:27 pm
Well done that's what he needs to do shoot more often ..

He had a shot earlier but it was blocked. He's got a decent shot so hope to see more of it.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3344 on: Yesterday at 10:23:29 pm »
Great interview that.
Offline Zizou

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3345 on: Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm »
He's going to be so much better with a proper pre-season, the quality is so obvious.
Online CalgarianRed

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3346 on: Yesterday at 10:24:22 pm »
Quality goal. Hoping for a top quality performance against United now. Great game to showcase his skills.
True North Strong

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3347 on: Yesterday at 10:29:19 pm »
Great finish. Great interview.
Online Phineus

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3348 on: Yesterday at 10:47:57 pm »
Hell be special next season with Van Dijk behind him and Fabinho and Henderson alongside him.
Online smutchin

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3349 on: Yesterday at 10:50:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:29:19 pm
Great finish. Great interview.

It was a brilliant interview. He refuses to get carried away with the bullshit line of questioning that wants to hype everything up to the max.

So pleased for him getting his goal. Scoring is never going to be his primary role in the team but it's a lovely bonus.
Online stockdam

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3350 on: Yesterday at 11:51:06 pm »
Nice goal today.

However the downside is that he needs somebody in midfield to do the running. He does tend to need a rest if hes sprinted forward and then he cant track back with his man.
Hes great when we have the ball but his pace is a worry.
#JFT96

Online Phineus

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3351 on: Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:51:06 pm
Nice goal today.

However the downside is that he needs somebody in midfield todo the running. He does tend to need a rest if hes sprinted forward and then he cant track back with his man.
Hes great when we have the ball but his pace is a worry.

I reckon with Van Dijk/Gomez/Matip/Konate (??) at CB next season that will allow us to sustain possession far more like were used to and thats where hell excel. Hes not really cut out for playing in a team constantly transitioning between defence in attack covering huge spaces.

He was brought in to tweak the system and the system hasnt been in place all season...
Online johnj147

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3352 on: Yesterday at 11:53:27 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:51:06 pm
Nice goal today.

However the downside is that he needs somebody in midfield to do the running. He does tend to need a rest if hes sprinted forward and then he cant track back with his man.
Hes great when we have the ball but his pace is a worry.
agree
Online stockdam

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3353 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm
I reckon with Van Dijk/Gomez/Matip/Konate (??) at CB next season that will allow us to sustain possession far more like were used to and thats where hell excel. Hes not really cut out for playing in a team constantly transitioning between defence in attack covering huge spaces.

He was brought in to tweak the system and the system hasnt been in place all season...

Agreed. Weve missed Henderson who is great at getting back. I think Thiago will be great when we are dominating the game as hell spray the ball about and quickly change the focus of our attacks.
#JFT96

Online bradders1011

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3354 on: Today at 12:04:39 am »
He's never experienced a full Anfield singing about him. Can't wait to show him what it's like.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
