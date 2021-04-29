didnt stomp in with anything, just said our drop off leaves alot to be desired, im not here to write posts that appease you - like seriously?



Where were you when we were 8 points clear at the top at Christmas?? Anyone who's watched us play this season knows exactly that it wasn't a single thing that created our drop off, and it wasn't when Van Dijk was injured for the season, or Gomez was injured for the season, or when Thiago was out for 3 months, or when Matip was out for the season, or when Hendo was out for the season. We dealt with everything that came our way until we couldn't anymore. It just wasn't doable at a point because these lads had to be on overdrive to keep up the levels, and with all these injuries accumulating, we were going to have a drop off. Its normal, it isn't as unexpected as it feels, because we are talking about humans here, not machines. It doesn't matter how wonderful the team looks on paper, if they are running on fumes, they wont be playing at their level and that is nobody's fault, its just one of those seasons. I have complete faith in the team and the backroom lads to deal with what we have to over the summer and we move on from this travesty of a season.Now onto Thiago, he needs to play beside a proper 6. He's still adapting to his role here and we see shades of what he can do every game, but his best has always come with Fabinho beside him, so hopefully we get more of that in the near future.