You're either blind or a wind up, possibly a Manc or a Bitter.



Because anyone with a brain realizes that an injury to Van Dijk alone isn't why this season panned out the way it did.



I'm sure Matip,Gomez have been fit all season, Fabinho played in midfield all year, Henderson as well, Thiago never had a 3 month layoff, neither did Jota, and Mane's form off never fell off a cliff.







Huh ?..Your post doesnt make an ounce of sense.. so liverpool are the only team that have had significant injuries this season are they?...Your league position doesnt get a bly because you have injuries, youre talking as if liverpool never struggled when half those players WERE actually playing.Since the turn of the year when fabhinos played in the middle - we were barely able to create, henderson before he got injured - we were barely able to score. thigaos played - weve barely been able to score.Of course a team can be affected when they have injuries - but its the LEVEL of the drop off ., the long list of games we lost at anfield in jan one after the other, are you seriously tryng to sit there and be expect to be taken seriously and say that we need a full first 11 in order to beat some of the dross we lost to in a row at HOME?the teams weve put out recenlty shouldve been able to win atleast a few of those games at home even with those injuries - the same as most people in football are saying.Liverpool need a full first 11 playing in order to prevent ending up in a potential dogfight for a mid table place?..we could be EIGHT before too long.its not good enough.Got people with me here laughing at the state of your post. Honestly, with people coming out with the stuff youre coming out with its no wonder people take the piss out of liverpool fans.