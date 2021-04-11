It's been an out of sorts season for everyone. Thiago himself wouldn't have expected to come in and asked to play a role that he never thought he would have to when we first signed him given our injury in defense.
That being said, I kind of agree with bornandbRED. It's mid-April. He's being played where he would have expected to be played for a while now. He has no goals and no assists. I'd have expected at least flashes of brilliance here and there. Maybe a goal. Maybe an assist. Absolutely bossing the midfield ala Xabi Alonso. Something that'll give you the confidence that he'd definitely work out here. But we've really seen none of that. That being said, I suppose we'll see how he gets on next season.