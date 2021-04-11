The reports were that Klopp pushed for the Thiago signing specifically. We could have waited until this summer and paid nothing instead we shelled out a lot of money in a pandemic on top of almost squad high wages to not start him in the most important games of our season at this point. I don't think it speaks well of anybody at the club but maybe I'm biased as my previous posts in this thread have shown I haven't thought all that highly of him while saying I think he's playing just as well as he played elsewhere. I just don't think he's what the club needed and maybe that's not all his fault.



So just like the other players who haven't hit the highs we hoped they would we go to next year. The hope is that with CB's that won't get beat for pace and can actually start attacks on their own that maybe every one will revert to 2019 form? At least that's what I'm hoping for as I don't think the club will have all that many other options. Thiago isn't going to get better though. Either the players around him do or we'll be having this same conversation next year if not worse.