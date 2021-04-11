« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
April 11, 2021, 11:16:28 am
Incredible boost for Trent but almost wish Thiago had scored in the build up, was great technique
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 01:35:38 am
What does he bring? Genuine question and one it seems Klopp is asking himself too as he didnt start either leg. 

Ive been reluctant to criticise but theres no getting around the fact hes been shite. Physically youd perhaps expect some challenges but his supposed on the ball quality.... there has been 0 evidence of it. Overhitting a simple give and go with Salah tonight a prime example.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 02:02:32 am
It's been an out of sorts season for everyone. Thiago himself wouldn't have expected to come in and asked to play a role that he never thought he would have to when we first signed him given our injury in defense.

That being said, I kind of agree with bornandbRED. It's mid-April. He's being played where he would have expected to be played for a while now. He has no goals and no assists. I'd have expected at least flashes of brilliance here and there. Maybe a goal. Maybe an assist. Absolutely bossing the midfield ala Xabi Alonso. Something that'll give you the confidence that he'd definitely work out here. But we've really seen none of that. That being said, I suppose we'll see how he gets on next season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 02:43:41 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:35:38 am
What does he bring? Genuine question and one it seems Klopp is asking himself too as he didnt start either leg. 
Ah yes, the old 'Klopp agrees with ME' lie
Ive been reluctant to criticise
but theres no getting around the fact hes been shite.
Proper supporter, dat

Physically youd perhaps expect some challenges but his supposed on the ball quality.... there has been 0 evidence of it. Overhitting a simple give and go with Salah tonight a prime example.
A player sometimes has bad touches shocker!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 02:49:53 am
The reports were that Klopp pushed for the Thiago signing specifically.  We could have waited until this summer and paid nothing instead we shelled out a lot of money in a pandemic on top of almost squad high wages to not start him in the most important games of our season at this point.  I don't think it speaks well of anybody at the club but maybe I'm biased as my previous posts in this thread have shown I haven't thought all that highly of him while saying I think he's playing just as well as he played elsewhere.  I just don't think he's what the club needed and maybe that's not all his fault.

So just like the other players who haven't hit the highs we hoped they would we go to next year.  The hope is that with CB's that won't get beat for pace and can actually start attacks on their own that maybe every one will revert to 2019 form?  At least that's what I'm hoping for as I don't think the club will have all that many other options.  Thiago isn't going to get better though.  Either the players around him do or we'll be having this same conversation next year if not worse.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 03:14:05 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:49:53 am
The reports were that Klopp pushed for the Thiago signing specifically.  We could have waited until this summer and paid nothing instead we shelled out a lot of money in a pandemic on top of almost squad high wages to not start him in the most important games of our season at this point.  I don't think it speaks well of anybody at the club but maybe I'm biased as my previous posts in this thread have shown I haven't thought all that highly of him while saying I think he's playing just as well as he played elsewhere.  I just don't think he's what the club needed and maybe that's not all his fault.

So just like the other players who haven't hit the highs we hoped they would we go to next year.  The hope is that with CB's that won't get beat for pace and can actually start attacks on their own that maybe every one will revert to 2019 form?  At least that's what I'm hoping for as I don't think the club will have all that many other options.  Thiago isn't going to get better though.  Either the players around him do or we'll be having this same conversation next year if not worse.

His role is to be the cherry on the cake of a pressing team. A player who makes the difference. A disguised pass or a feint. At the moment he is being asked to be the cake.
