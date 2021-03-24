« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 301091 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3040 on: March 24, 2021, 04:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 24, 2021, 04:52:17 pm
The word shithouse equates with a lack of courage. Thiago is the opposite, he has a poor injury record but still flies into 50/50's.

Does it?  People on here always call Fernandinho a shithouse, but he's not lacking in courage, he's just a cynical player.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3041 on: March 24, 2021, 05:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 24, 2021, 04:50:00 pm
I view snide and shithouse as one and the same which if you don't agree then whatever.  I'm not trying to talk down from my first statement other than saying it was probably the wrong choice of words but my belief has been the same the whole time.

Thiago commits the most fouls per 90 on the team and would have the most cards if he hadn't had Covid or been injured.  In my mind then either he's not a good tackler or he's a bit of a shithouse.  I'll go with a bit of a shithouse.  If you want to believe it's nothing then sure.  We're all entitled to our opinions or are you arguing that actually only you get to have your opinion?

As far as American football, and?  It was like 100 years ago but people regularly died playing without pads.  Have you ever watched an NFL game from the sidelines?  The first time I saw a RB go on a sweep and get hit by a LB at full speed I thought he was dead.  The TV doesn't do it justice.

The American footballers comment was a snide little dig to be totally honest.

Al sums it up for me. Thiago isn't a shit house or snide. Just because you commit fouls doesn't make you snide. Raking your studs down the back of someone's achillies makes you snide or challenges of similar ilk.

I notice you never address the fact this all started by you calling him violent as well.

You're more than welcome to your opinion, I mean it's wrong, but you're entitled to it.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3042 on: March 24, 2021, 05:09:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on March 24, 2021, 04:55:35 pm
Does it?  People on here always call Fernandinho a shithouse, but he's not lacking in courage, he's just a cynical player.

Fernandinho kicks people when they are getting away from him and he has no chance of getting the ball. That for me is a shithouse challenge. Thiago for me has just been aggressive with his challenges.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3043 on: March 24, 2021, 06:01:09 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 24, 2021, 05:03:32 pm
The American footballers comment was a snide little dig to be totally honest.

Al sums it up for me. Thiago isn't a shit house or snide. Just because you commit fouls doesn't make you snide. Raking your studs down the back of someone's achillies makes you snide or challenges of similar ilk.

I notice you never address the fact this all started by you calling him violent as well.

You're more than welcome to your opinion, I mean it's wrong, but you're entitled to it.

Eh?

I'm not trying to talk down from my first statement other than saying it was probably the wrong choice of words but my belief has been the same the whole time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3044 on: March 24, 2021, 07:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 24, 2021, 06:01:09 pm
Eh?

I'm not trying to talk down from my first statement other than saying it was probably the wrong choice of words but my belief has been the same the whole time.

Missed that, fair enough.

You're still wrong though  :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3045 on: March 24, 2021, 09:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 24, 2021, 04:50:00 pm
I view snide and shithouse as one and the same which if you don't agree then whatever.  I'm not trying to talk down from my first statement other than saying it was probably the wrong choice of words but my belief has been the same the whole time.

Thiago commits the most fouls per 90 on the team and would have the most cards if he hadn't had Covid or been injured.  In my mind then either he's not a good tackler or he's a bit of a shithouse.  I'll go with a bit of a shithouse.  If you want to believe it's nothing then sure.  We're all entitled to our opinions or are you arguing that actually only you get to have your opinion?

As far as American football, and?  It was like 100 years ago but people regularly died playing without pads.  Have you ever watched an NFL game from the sidelines?  The first time I saw a RB go on a sweep and get hit by a LB at full speed I thought he was dead.  The TV doesn't do it justice.

Not arsed about the reasons why. A shithouse in scouse language means only one thing.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3046 on: March 24, 2021, 09:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 24, 2021, 04:50:00 pm
I view snide and shithouse as one and the same which if you don't agree then whatever.  I'm not trying to talk down from my first statement other than saying it was probably the wrong choice of words but my belief has been the same the whole time.

Thiago commits the most fouls per 90 on the team and would have the most cards if he hadn't had Covid or been injured.  In my mind then either he's not a good tackler or he's a bit of a shithouse.  I'll go with a bit of a shithouse.  If you want to believe it's nothing then sure.  We're all entitled to our opinions or are you arguing that actually only you get to have your opinion?

As far as American football, and?  It was like 100 years ago but people regularly died playing without pads.  Have you ever watched an NFL game from the sidelines?  The first time I saw a RB go on a sweep and get hit by a LB at full speed I thought he was dead.  The TV doesn't do it justice.


Prefer Rugby League.


As for Thiago,your opinion stinks almost as bad as your grasp on what constitutes a shithouse.He earns his yellows which gets brownie points from me because nothing winds me up more than players getting yellows for soft challenges.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3047 on: March 24, 2021, 10:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 24, 2021, 04:52:17 pm
The word shithouse equates with a lack of courage. Thiago is the opposite, he has a poor injury record but still flies into 50/50's.

That's my understanding of the word to.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3048 on: March 25, 2021, 09:31:36 am »
Shithouse = Harry Kane.  Coward who endangers opponents on a regular basis.  Thiago is not a shithouse.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3049 on: March 25, 2021, 09:33:26 am »
Quote from: trickynl on March 25, 2021, 09:31:36 am
Shithouse = Harry Kane.  Coward who endangers opponents on a regular basis.  Thiago is not a shithouse.
For me shithouse always equals Sergio Ramos.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3050 on: March 25, 2021, 10:05:37 am »
Thing about Thiago is he seems dirty but when you watch his challenges they're just late / inaccurate + forceful

I think it will smooth out. The PL is fast, he's slowly getting up to speed now perhaps, interceptions and tackles need absolutely critical timing and even the best players need time to get this right.

I know we bought a world class midfielder, but what's ravaged our team has definitely held everyone back a level.

Aggression by itself is fine. It is how it is deployed that is the issue. Gutsy passes to Salah and fucking bicycle kicks is aggression. He isn't, to me, a cynical player... though oh lord, steel in midfield is great

Sort of reminds me of Lucas as DM, that phase just before he came truly good, he was a bit dirty and late in the challenge etc. which got him dogs' abuse for being sloppy, but really... it's honing it
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3051 on: March 25, 2021, 10:29:49 am »
Reminds me a bit of Fabinho when he first got here. He makes the sort of challenges most players would prob not bother with, and the sort that if you're slightly out with are fouls.

Took Fab a while to get up to speed, and the refs, and he picks up way less yellows than he did at first (he still does like, it's just the nature of making those challenges).

Once he is though winning those challenges early, whilst the oppo are in transition and out of position, will be a vital part of our game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3052 on: March 25, 2021, 01:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on March 25, 2021, 09:33:26 am
For me shithouse always equals Sergio Ramos.
Yeh there should just be a pic of Ramos in the Encyclopaedia Brittanica's entry for 'Shithouse'.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3053 on: March 26, 2021, 02:11:49 pm »
Came on 2nd half for Spain last night in the draw with Greece. Tsimikas started for them.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3054 on: March 26, 2021, 02:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on March 26, 2021, 02:11:49 pm
Came on 2nd half for Spain last night in the draw with Greece. Tsimikas started for them.

What minute in the 2nd half did he get booked?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3055 on: March 26, 2021, 03:02:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 26, 2021, 02:15:18 pm
What minute in the 2nd half did he get booked?

It's Europe - he doesn't really get booked there right?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3056 on: March 27, 2021, 06:02:49 pm »
Shithouse, in this context, means a sort of endearing rogue, the type you love to hate. Sergio Ramos, Luis Suarez and Pepe are the obvious examples. Zlatan is a shout possibly too. Diego Costa is a bit too animalistic to be called a shithouse. Harry Kane isn't even close to me. He doesn't have that ice-cold, ironic quality, that wink to the camera.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3057 on: March 28, 2021, 02:28:14 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 27, 2021, 06:02:49 pm
Shithouse, in this context, means a sort of endearing rogue, the type you love to hate. Sergio Ramos, Luis Suarez and Pepe are the obvious examples.
Nurse!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3058 on: March 28, 2021, 02:42:53 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 27, 2021, 06:02:49 pm
Shithouse, in this context, means a sort of endearing rogue, the type you love to hate. Sergio Ramos for example.
I'd happily watch a snuff video starring Sergio Ramos, so I'm not sure he's an "endearing rogue".
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3059 on: March 28, 2021, 09:24:01 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on March 28, 2021, 02:42:53 am
I'd happily watch a snuff video starring Sergio Ramos, so I'm not sure he's an "endearing rogue".


😆
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3060 on: March 28, 2021, 09:27:16 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 25, 2021, 10:29:49 am
Reminds me a bit of Fabinho when he first got here. He makes the sort of challenges most players would prob not bother with, and the sort that if you're slightly out with are fouls.

Took Fab a while to get up to speed, and the refs, and he picks up way less yellows than he did at first (he still does like, it's just the nature of making those challenges).

Once he is though winning those challenges early, whilst the oppo are in transition and out of position, will be a vital part of our game.
I think its definitely this rather than anything about his overall game in general.

Thiago got injured in only his 2nd game, and will have been keen to bounce back. He'll also have wanted to impress his new club, and he looks like the sort of player that never gets bullied. I think it's a little bit of over-enthusiasm at times, plus frustration at being out so long, and a sense of personal urgency that he wants to grab a game by the scruff of the neck and do it all himself - like Gerrard tried to do sometimes. It almost feels like he's trying too hard to overcompensate for the other problems we've had.

Once we have our injured players plus the crowds back, I think he'll realise he can just focus on what he does best, which is controlling the midfield and showing the opposition who's boss. I think next season he'll be the player we saw at Bayern, and we all hoped he'd be last summer.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3061 on: March 28, 2021, 10:03:59 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 23, 2021, 08:30:24 pm
What do you think it is then?  For me he's a bit of a shithouse.  He obviously does win the ball back often enough so he's not a Carrick or Scholes out there that just can't tackle at all. Part of it is that he doesn't have top end athleticism so maybe this wasn't as prevalent when watching him play for Bayern.  He's 29 and there's no way these actions are new to him.
I think you mean hard. Shithouse comes across as cowardly and his tackling isn't cowardly. He's a gifted player (I think we've not seen enough of his ability) but he makes the opposition know he's there, the way we want it to be. A Ronnie Whelan type, as in a no walkover type of player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3062 on: March 28, 2021, 11:01:50 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 28, 2021, 02:28:14 am
Nurse!
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on March 28, 2021, 02:42:53 am
I'd happily watch a snuff video starring Sergio Ramos, so I'm not sure he's an "endearing rogue".

Ha! Point taken! You get the idea  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3063 on: Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm »
Baller.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3064 on: Yesterday at 09:59:48 pm »
He was quality today with Fab.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3065 on: Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm »
Loved it when we went 4231 and seeing him next to a holding midfielder was just a game changer. So good and hope to see us play him and Fabinho at the base a bit more going on this season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3066 on: Yesterday at 10:02:38 pm »
Just the 99 touches for him today  :o
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3067 on: Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm »
Thought he was amazing, having Fab with him is such a help for him too. Still lots to play for this season but next season is going to be really, really fun.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3068 on: Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm »
A 3rd CM is a waste of time when its Fabinho and him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3069 on: Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm »
Its brilliant to see what he can do when he's got someone on his level next to him
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3070 on: Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:02:38 pm
Just the 99 touches for him today  :o
With a 92.2% pass accuracy too.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3071 on: Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm
A 3rd CM is a waste of time when its Fabinho and him.

It's like having Masch and Alonso back in there. It's that blend.

Just need Gerrard back.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3072 on: Yesterday at 10:11:23 pm »
Hope the premature whingers were watching
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3073 on: Yesterday at 10:18:40 pm »
Thiago Fabinho Wijnaldum is the best midfield remaining in the CL. By miles.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3074 on: Yesterday at 10:27:21 pm »
Interesting to see if the critics will speak about Thiago after a game in which Fabinho played. Coincidence, I think...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3075 on: Yesterday at 11:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:11:23 pm
Hope the premature whingers were watching

All Quiet on the Whingestern Front...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3076 on: Yesterday at 11:35:16 pm »
Quote from: keyop on March 28, 2021, 09:27:16 am
I think its definitely this rather than anything about his overall game in general.

Thiago got injured in only his 2nd game, and will have been keen to bounce back. He'll also have wanted to impress his new club, and he looks like the sort of player that never gets bullied. I think it's a little bit of over-enthusiasm at times, plus frustration at being out so long, and a sense of personal urgency that he wants to grab a game by the scruff of the neck and do it all himself - like Gerrard tried to do sometimes. It almost feels like he's trying too hard to overcompensate for the other problems we've had.

Once we have our injured players plus the crowds back, I think he'll realise he can just focus on what he does best, which is controlling the midfield and showing the opposition who's boss. I think next season he'll be the player we saw at Bayern, and we all hoped he'd be last summer.

I think we're seeing signs already. Fab and Thiago are definitely taking our midfield up a level now. Protecting the cb's whilst bossing the midfield and pressing high at the right time. Just in time for the CL  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3077 on: Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm »
When he does that no look pass for the second goal. you can hear Klopp go !Yaaaaahhhhhh!!!".

Since Fabinho came in the team we are seeing Thiago dictating play more, it's like the shackles are off for him now.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3078 on: Today at 12:38:06 am »
He is just ridiculously talented. My moment of the game was when there was a skied clearance near the corner flag. I was thinking that will be a bit awkward, and he just killed the ball stone dead. He is a genius and MOTM for me today.
