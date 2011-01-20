« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2021, 09:18:27 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 18, 2021, 11:49:14 am
Klopp praising a player is nothing unusual, I prefer to use my eyes and form my own opinion rather than just listen to soundbites.

Yes let's ignore our manager and listen to you!  ;D

Klopp knows & I agree with him.  Vastly underrated is Gini.  Maybe he'll be fully appreciated when if he leaves.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2021, 09:29:54 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 18, 2021, 09:27:24 pm
There are less, but there are plenty at the match who are pricks too.

Ive had more than a few shoring matches with people constantly slagging players off.

I remember at Villa park, Torres debut, he went off after about an hour and someone behind me shouted and hes done fuck all today as well.  ;D

All was right with the world when Gerrard got the winner.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2021, 09:55:19 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on March 19, 2021, 09:29:54 pm
I remember at Villa park, Torres debut, he went off after about an hour and someone behind me shouted and hes done fuck all today as well.  ;D

All was right with the world when Gerrard got the winner.

My memory was that Torres was on the pitch when Steve hit the winner in the last minute. Like everyone else in the ground he was amazed by the quality of the strike. "You're playing with the best footballer in the world now Nando."

No, just checked. Voronin replaced Torres in 80th minute. Easy mistake to make, both being club legends. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2021, 09:59:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 19, 2021, 09:55:19 pm
My memory was that Torres was on the pitch when Steve hit the winner in the last minute. Like everyone else in the ground he was amazed by the quality of the strike. "You're playing with the best footballer in the world now Nando."

Youre right he played 90 minutes!

The point still stands though, someone behind me deffo said those words! Ive got a mental image of me craning my neck round to see who was coming out with that shite. ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2021, 10:00:35 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on March 19, 2021, 09:59:17 pm
Youre right he played 90 minutes!

The point still stands though, someone behind me deffo said those words! Ive got a mental image of me craning my neck round to see who was coming out with that shite. ;D

No, you were right!  ;D
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 19, 2021, 10:46:21 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 19, 2021, 09:55:19 pm
My memory was that Torres was on the pitch when Steve hit the winner in the last minute. Like everyone else in the ground he was amazed by the quality of the strike. "You're playing with the best footballer in the world now Nando."

No, just checked. Voronin replaced Torres in 80th minute. Easy mistake to make, both being club legends. 

Voronin was one of Klopp's star players in his (Klopp's) early career. One wonders what Klopp's tactical approach was at the time, or whether the Bundesliga was just an easy touch at the level that was expected of him at the time.

Looking up Voronin's wiki entry, he was one of the most desirable assets in the Bundesliga 2nd tier at the time, and moved to newly promoted Koln after Mainz failed to be promoted. Being a standout at Koln, he then moved to Leverkusen and was a success, and decided to move again rather than stay. Looking at his career up to that point, he wasn't at all a bad signing for Liverpool given available evidence. If a no.10 of his calibre were available now for free, there would be some clamour for at least looking at him.

20002003   Mainz 05   75 (29)
20032004   1. FC Köln   19 (4)
20042007   Bayer Leverkusen   92 (32)

In the 2nd tier aged 20 onwards, he played 75 games with 29 goals. In top tier, he played 111 games with 36 goals. Not a bad record until he signed for Liverpool.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 20, 2021, 01:42:56 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 19, 2021, 06:43:52 pm
Yeah hes been playing well basically

Most statistical differences probably explained by playing in an utterly dominant Bayern team who are at 70% posession a decent amount of the time vs playing in a slightly better than mid table premier league team

That's the thing though.  There are people here and elsewhere that think with a fully healthy team you'll see Thiago doing something differently.  More than likely that's not the case at all is what I'm trying to highlight.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 20, 2021, 10:09:27 am
Quote from: Al 666 on March 19, 2021, 06:44:52 pm
It would also help if the full backs were allowed to push on. The biggest issue for me is that Thiago is being asked to cover too much ground.
I'm not sure how this would result in him doing less defensive work? When our fullbacks pushed on our midfield covered a lot of ground and did a lot of defensive work for them.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 12:46:36 pm
Liverpool's Thiago opens up on psychological impact of empty Anfield

Weve had to relearn our craft, midfielder says
Thiago sorry not to have seen normal Liverpool life

Liverpools Thiago Alcântara has emphasised the psychological difficulty of playing football in the Covid-19 era, saying the lack of supporters makes it harder to keep going in the final stages of matches.

Whereas many high-profile figures, including Liverpools manager, Jürgen Klopp, have decried the impact of this seasons packed schedule on players fitness, Thiago said the emotional impact was even greater.

More than physical I think its psychological, the midfielder told the Spanish newspaper AS while preparing for Spains World Cup qualifiers. You lack the boost fans give you in the final moments of matches, which gives you that physical boost.

Theres also the fact you can do very little every day around the city. You go from home to training to training at home and get into a cycle where thats all you do.

Thiago has yet to feel the force of a full Anfield since joining Liverpool from Bayern Munich last year and his first season on Merseyside has coincided with the teams sudden decline, after they romped to the Premier League title last season, including the worst home run in the clubs history.

It will be beautiful to see a full Anfield but I also want to learn what day-to-day life is like in this new country, the 29-year-old said. Football loses a lot of its essence without fans in the stands. Were competing in empty stadiums and weve had to relearn our craft because when we were children we played in grounds without fans, with parents screaming.

We knew how to do that but we were used to playing with fans supporting us and shouting against us. Now weve gotten used to playing without fans, but we miss having them in the stadiums so much; every day we long for them.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/23/liverpool-thiago-alcantara-opens-up-on-psychological-impact-of-empty-anfield
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 03:48:45 pm
How have you adapted to Liverpool's style of play under Jürgen Klopp? It's a game more heavily based on transitions than the patient build-up play you learned in the Barcelona academy.
At the end of the day, what we all want is to play winning football. Ive been lucky enough to play for two clubs, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who have played winning football throughout their histories, and now Im at a club in Liverpool that also has that winning DNA. [The Premier League] is a different league and that obviously leads to a difference in the way we want to play as a team; the way we approach games is different to Bayern, just as they way we approached games at Bayern was different to Barcelona. Its a period of evolution, of learning. Its about developing into a better player year on year, if possible.

In terms of what you do when you have the ball and when you don't have it, how is Liverpool's style of play different for you? Luis Enrique, Klopp, Pep Guardiola how does playing under them compare?
The comparison isnt just down to the coaches; its also about the players you have alongside you. Right now we have really quick guys up top who are really useful when you play balls in behind the opposition defence, but who also give you a lot when you play it to them into feet. You have the option of playing two different types of pass. In the Premier League, the time the ball is in play is greater than in other competitions. And the individual battles are different; in the Premier League, youre constantly in an individual battle and thats a difference between England
and other leagues.

Full interview here: https://en.as.com/en/2021/03/23/football/1616482040_847583.html
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 04:03:40 pm
Fully expected to open this thread and see he'd got injured in Spain!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 04:06:39 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 17, 2021, 03:02:02 pm
To go back to my post, people seem to lump the teams struggles in with Thiago struggling. The whole team hasn't functioned very well at pressing this season, we've missed Henderson and Fabinho from midfield for most of the season. Because of the lack of understanding in the team and pace at the back, we've had huge gaps between the lines which has made us easy to pass through.
This part is quite frankly laughable, to have Wijnaldum and Jones (who has played very well) above Thiago and lump him in with Milner, AOC and Keita is absurd.

Completed passes per 90 minutes

Henderson  83.2
Thiago  74.5
Fabinho  70.8
Milner  70.5
Jones  67.9
Keita  53.6
Wijnaldum  50.3
AOC  40.4

Progressive passes per 90 minutes

Thiago  8.56
Milner  7.95
Henderson  7.67
AOC  5.60
Keita  5.52
Jones  5.37
Fabinho  3.33
Wijnaldum  2.0

Tackles won per 90 minutes

Thiago  1.92
Fabinho  1.85
Milner  1.57
Jones  1.24
Henderson  1.01
Keita  0.86
Wijnaldum  0.77
AOC  0.40

Presses per 90 minutes

Keita  24.8
Thiago  18.2
Jones  16.1
Milner  15.7
AOC  15.6
Wijnaldum  11.9
Fabinho  10.4
Henderson  9.68

Tackles + interceptions per 90 minutes

Thiago  4.48
Fabinho  4.0
Milner  3.61
Keita  3.10
Jones  2.89
Henderson  2.38
Wijnaldum  1.46
AOC  1.20




I've heard a lot of talk recently that Thiago can't tackle.
Are those numbers really poor overall, or is the narrative bullshit?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 04:09:30 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 04:06:39 pm
I've heard a lot of talk recently that Thiago can't tackle.
Are those numbers really poor overall, or is the narrative bullshit?

You can't really gauge them given the refs are blowing up every time we breathe on an opponent this season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 04:34:51 pm
If he can't tackle none of our team can tackle. It's a nonsense narrative that a quick look at the stats puts to bed. People form opinions on the basis of individual moments in matches rather than as a result of the entirety of matches or the entirety of events across multiple matches. That's why stats like the above provide a much more accurate picture than just the odd foul in poor positions which folk remember.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 05:18:14 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:34:51 pm
If he can't tackle none of our team can tackle. It's a nonsense narrative that a quick look at the stats puts to bed. People form opinions on the basis of individual moments in matches rather than as a result of the entirety of matches or the entirety of events across multiple matches. That's why stats like the above provide a much more accurate picture than just the odd foul in poor positions which folk remember.
I agree Thiago's struggles have been overplayed and are a feature of overhype over his transfer and the 3 months of telling ourselves that his return from injury would solve all our problems. I made mention of this on this thread in early December. We are probably doing a similiar thing regarding VVD/Gomez

However Thiago's tackling isn't great, his of the ball work is weaker than many were hoping for

As for the comparitive midfield stats, Don't forget henderson and Fab have been playing CB for a large part of the season, so that will reduce the amount of tackling and pressing they would normally do, in comparison. 

The most startling aspect of those midfield number are gini's.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 05:48:20 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 04:06:39 pm
I've heard a lot of talk recently that Thiago can't tackle.
Are those numbers really poor overall, or is the narrative bullshit?

It's not that he can't tackle.  I'd say it's more that he plays with a violence that in Germany and Spain get reeled in pretty quickly by the refs whereas in the PL the refs let it go in most cases until you're a almost out of control.  The type of player that you're fine with on your team but if he were to play for the opponent you'd hate his guts.  I've said a couple of times now that I think he's going to have issues once the fans are back in the stadium.  Hope I'm wrong though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 07:09:31 pm
Violence  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 08:05:00 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:48:20 pm
It's not that he can't tackle.  I'd say it's more that he plays with a violence that in Germany and Spain get reeled in pretty quickly by the refs whereas in the PL the refs let it go in most cases until you're a almost out of control.  The type of player that you're fine with on your team but if he were to play for the opponent you'd hate his guts.  I've said a couple of times now that I think he's going to have issues once the fans are back in the stadium.  Hope I'm wrong though.

I don't think the narrative is true, but seem to be hearing it a lot (even on LFC podcasts/media) and from our supporters
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 08:09:33 pm
Quote
However Thiago's tackling isn't great, his of the ball work is weaker than many were hoping for

I dont know how you can say that given the above. Hes better than every CM we have in the defensive part of the game. Sure Fabinho has played all season at CB but the rest of them... they really havent.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 08:30:24 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 08:05:00 pm
I don't think the narrative is true, but seem to be hearing it a lot (even on LFC podcasts/media) and from our supporters

What do you think it is then?  For me he's a bit of a shithouse.  He obviously does win the ball back often enough so he's not a Carrick or Scholes out there that just can't tackle at all. Part of it is that he doesn't have top end athleticism so maybe this wasn't as prevalent when watching him play for Bayern.  He's 29 and there's no way these actions are new to him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:30:24 pm
What do you think it is then?  For me he's a bit of a shithouse.  He obviously does win the ball back often enough so he's not a Carrick or Scholes out there that just can't tackle at all. Part of it is that he doesn't have top end athleticism so maybe this wasn't as prevalent when watching him play for Bayern.  He's 29 and there's no way these actions are new to him.

You're making him out to be out there ending careers. He's put in some full blooded but fair challenges. It's a contact sport. I'm in my 30s but I scarily sound like I'm in my 60s here. The game is gone if what you think Thiago is doing out there is shithousery and violence. You're allowed challenge for 50/50s. You're even allowed challenge for 60/40s. You can even justify 80/20s.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 12:14:39 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:30:24 pm
What do you think it is then?  For me he's a bit of a shithouse.  He obviously does win the ball back often enough so he's not a Carrick or Scholes out there that just can't tackle at all. Part of it is that he doesn't have top end athleticism so maybe this wasn't as prevalent when watching him play for Bayern.  He's 29 and there's no way these actions are new to him.

You're a bit of a shithouse for calling him one on a fucking fans forum, well in. You're hard! The things this lad has had to contend with and still be improving, getting games under his belt, playing a new position for him, is impressive...yet get calls a ;shithouse'
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 12:22:00 am
Quote from: Chris~ on March 20, 2021, 10:09:27 am
I'm not sure how this would result in him doing less defensive work? When our fullbacks pushed on our midfield covered a lot of ground and did a lot of defensive work for them.

It is a double-edged sword though.

The midfield players have to do more work on the transitions but when we are in possession it is much easier. Fabinho drops in to make it a 3 at the back and we become a 3-4-3. When the full backs sit we end up as a 4-3-3 and a man short in midfield. That for me is why Klopp has tried to push one full back on and keep one back.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 12:50:30 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm
You're making him out to be out there ending careers. He's put in some full blooded but fair challenges. It's a contact sport. I'm in my 30s but I scarily sound like I'm in my 60s here. The game is gone if what you think Thiago is doing out there is shithousery and violence. You're allowed challenge for 50/50s. You're even allowed challenge for 60/40s. You can even justify 80/20s.

I can see how it would come off that way so maybe snide would be a better word?  We can seemingly talk fine about players "buying" fouls and penalties but saying a player is a bit of a shithouser is an issue?  I personally don't have an issue with it.  I would say I didn't know he had that side of his game and said repeatedly that I think he'll boil the blood of opposing fans.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 01:42:01 am
I don't have a problem with tactical fouls. I think the issue is he tends to foul quite a lot around our area and that's a different category of risk. It's already been less of an issue since Fab has returned to his regular post.
