Weve had to relearn our craft, midfielder saysThiago sorry not to have seen normal Liverpool lifeLiverpools Thiago Alcântara has emphasised the psychological difficulty of playing football in the Covid-19 era, saying the lack of supporters makes it harder to keep going in the final stages of matches.Whereas many high-profile figures, including Liverpools manager, Jürgen Klopp, have decried the impact of this seasons packed schedule on players fitness, Thiago said the emotional impact was even greater.More than physical I think its psychological, the midfielder told the Spanish newspaper AS while preparing for Spains World Cup qualifiers. You lack the boost fans give you in the final moments of matches, which gives you that physical boost.Theres also the fact you can do very little every day around the city. You go from home to training to training at home and get into a cycle where thats all you do.Thiago has yet to feel the force of a full Anfield since joining Liverpool from Bayern Munich last year and his first season on Merseyside has coincided with the teams sudden decline, after they romped to the Premier League title last season, including the worst home run in the clubs history.It will be beautiful to see a full Anfield but I also want to learn what day-to-day life is like in this new country, the 29-year-old said. Football loses a lot of its essence without fans in the stands. Were competing in empty stadiums and weve had to relearn our craft because when we were children we played in grounds without fans, with parents screaming.We knew how to do that but we were used to playing with fans supporting us and shouting against us. Now weve gotten used to playing without fans, but we miss having them in the stadiums so much; every day we long for them.