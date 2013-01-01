« previous next »
Quote from: Al 666:
There are two main things for me whether the player has ability and whether he has the desire. Thiago is one of the most talented players in the world and if anything he has been trying too hard.

Once he has adapted to the League he will show his class.

He's definitely a quality player and he's trying very hard.

I think he's probably more struggling with our system rather than necessarily the league -  though I suspect the pace and physicality of the league has been a bit of a shock at times. A lot quicker than Bundesliga, even in the slightly slower pace of behind closed doors football.

The counter point around Thiago that despite him being a great player, trying hard and there being mitigating circumstance with the team and his adaptation to the system, he's been a disappointment so far. I think both of the arguments are true. Great player, trying hard, mitigating circumstance but a disappointment overall so far.

My worry is that he's 30 in a couple of weeks. He's not a signing we can wait 2 season to come good. There's enough hope that with him more settled and the team around him more settled that he can contribute more and play better next season. But he does need to hit the ground running next year and we need to see the best of him on a regular basis. My guess is that we'll need to tweak the system to do this also.
Quote from: Al 666:
There are two main things for me whether the player has ability and whether he has the desire. Thiago is one of the most talented players in the world and if anything he has been trying too hard.

Once he has adapted to the League he will show his class.

The key problem is he's had to adapt to a team in a flux and injury crisis, while recovering from a nasty knee injury. When he joined a ready made team he made an instant impact against Chelsea and Everton. He's tried too hard to compensate for that, rather than be able to play his natural game in a world class team.


Quote from: Jookie:
My worry is that he's 30 in a couple of weeks. He's not a signing we can wait 2 season to come good. There's enough hope that with him more settled and the team around him more settled that he can contribute more and play better next season. But he does need to hit the ground running next year and we need to see the best of him on a regular basis. My guess is that we'll need to tweak the system to do this also.

Yes, next season he needs to hit the ground running.

We need to tweak the system anyway now. Thiago can be part of that process (which is the plan anyway when we signed him).
Why is there a repeated myth that he's 'struggling'? It seems the teams struggles have been wrongly interpreted as Thiago struggling.

Him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season, he progresses the ball forward at every opportunity, breaks the lines with his passing, always makes himself available, never hides and never ducks a challenge.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons:
Why is there a repeated myth that he's 'struggling'? It seems the teams struggles have been wrongly interpreted as Thiago struggling.

Him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season, he progresses the ball forward at every opportunity, breaks the lines with his passing, always makes himself available, never hides and never ducks a challenge.

Sanity.

He wasnt good versus Wolves mind.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons:
Why is there a repeated myth that he's 'struggling'? It seems the teams struggles have been wrongly interpreted as Thiago struggling.

Him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season, he progresses the ball forward at every opportunity, breaks the lines with his passing, always makes himself available, never hides and never ducks a challenge.


He's struggled on the defensive side of things. I think there's times when our midfield has seemed out of sync with regards to the counter press and we've been easy to play through. Many potential reasons and unlikely just 1 thing. But from what I've seen I think Thiago has struggled with this aspect of our system as the No.8. As a single pivot he doesn't really work either since he doesn't have the physicality to cover the ground required.

Let's not knock him down too much based on this season. But equally saying him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season is frankly bizarre. Fabinho has played about 6 games max in midfield and Thiago has struggled a fair bit. Despite his recent dip in form I'd say Wijnaldum has been our most consistent midfielder, given he was excellent in the main from September to Xmas. Followed by Jones and then Henderson. Thiago, Milner, keita and AOC after that in some sort of order.
