Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 11, 2021, 06:40:29 am
Fabinho (& Gini) wiping up the midfield helped him a lot last night. That acrobatic pass from own half and bicycle kick within minutes was super. Hope to see more of the same
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 11, 2021, 07:27:20 am
Loved the Firmino impersonation
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 11, 2021, 09:56:54 am
Quote from: harleydanger on March 11, 2021, 07:27:20 am
Loved the Firmino impersonation

Would love to see a gif or clip of that again if anyone has one.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 11, 2021, 10:05:06 am
That scissor kick clearance-pass to Salah was filthy and deserved to be finished.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 11, 2021, 10:21:34 am
Fabinho, Thiago to the right and Keita left. WOuld love to see that midfield. Only thing it lacks is pace.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 11, 2021, 10:26:37 am
Quote from: smutchin on March 10, 2021, 10:30:40 pm
No. It's not just down to two players - it's how the whole team is set up.

For me, that was the best we've seen from Thiago since the Chelsea game at the start of the season, and Fabinho played in defence in that one.

Also depends on the opposition - Leipzig played into our hands a bit tonight, so I'm not getting carried away about the result.

Yeah, the key in that game was the team set up was fine. Van Dijk and Fabinho carrying it out from the back, full backs bombing on and movement across the front line. Chelsea were down to 10 men as well and we were able to have total domination of the play, which suited Thiago and he had the options on the ball to tick the play over.

We need someone in the midfield to win the ball. Fabinho is the key for that, or Henderson at least. Although Thiago actually won a few tackles yesterday, which would have been given as fouls against him in the PL. That's also true of Fabinho. Every foul goes against us this season in the PL, so Fabinho had been getting booked every week or conceding pens for winning the ball.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 11, 2021, 12:08:39 pm
Quote from: Fromola on March 10, 2021, 10:02:58 pm
He can play anywhere in midfield if he's got the right cover behind or alongside him.

We need a DM in there who can win the ball and do all the off the ball stuff really well, namely Fabinho, and then you'll see the best from Thiago who then has license to get on the ball and play.
Agreed - though it's not just the off the ball stuff - Fabinho is much sharper in his decision making and to-feet vertical passing than our other options at DM. He's by far the best DM we have, which isn't surprising because he's one of the best there is.
We Are Liverpool.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 11, 2021, 11:12:59 pm
That pass to Salah.  :o
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 12, 2021, 07:39:43 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 11, 2021, 11:12:59 pm
That pass to Salah.  :o

Karate kid would be proud
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 12, 2021, 07:45:02 pm
Quote from: LiamG on March 12, 2021, 07:39:43 pm
Karate kid would be proud
Bruce Lee would have applauded.  :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
March 13, 2021, 02:38:05 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 12, 2021, 07:45:02 pm
Bruce Lee would have applauded.  :)

Cobra Kai never dies!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm
Andy Townsend on my Comms at the moment talking utter bollocks about the lad.  :wanker saying intercepting isn't a part of his game :butt typical nonsense. He's not great in the tackle but I thought he had played alright.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 09:35:15 pm
Im big fan as my posting history will attest. Not sure it was his best game this evening but he definitely put a shift in.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm
He was ok. Wolves are a horrible team at the best of times.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 09:47:26 pm
He has been putting a big shift in, which is what we need from everyone to get back into form

Not been at his best but can't fault the effort
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 10:07:22 pm
Going to need a security detail to make it out of away games next year. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
He's a graduate of the Paul Scholes school of tackling.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 10:17:11 pm
About 2 seconds off the pace today - lots of players walking past him/fouls and misplaced touches/passes. Inexplicable as hes so good but capable of absolute stinkers like that.

Even so, plays a big part in the Mane chance. Fuck knows mate.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Thought he was absolutely everywhere tonight. I don't know who's covered the most distance for us this season (on average), but I'd bank on Thiago being in the top 3.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 10:59:54 pm
Not sure what was going on with him but I suspect he wasn't ready for how little time he had, when he clearly had a instruction to move the ball as quickly as possible.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 11:03:47 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:17:11 pm
About 2 seconds off the pace today - lots of players walking past him/fouls and misplaced touches/passes. Inexplicable as hes so good but capable of absolute stinkers like that.

Even so, plays a big part in the Mane chance. Fuck knows mate.

  ;D
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:17:11 pm
About 2 seconds off the pace today - lots of players walking past him/fouls and misplaced touches/passes. Inexplicable as hes so good but capable of absolute stinkers like that.

Even so, plays a big part in the Mane chance. Fuck knows mate.

He's a bit of a headfuck sometimes. He covered loads of ground though and broke up loads of their plays, even if he mistimed a couple of challenges. Wolves are happy to make a dog of the game sometimes and it's not that easy to play around them. I'd be interested to know if anyone has data on whether he's running more in this team than with Bayern. Did he have to cover the bayern full backs as much as he probably has to here? Feels like it would be nice to have two just sitting and Thiago gets to roam and play wherever he wants between midfield and the front 3. Wolves not a team that really allows that though
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 01:19:30 am
He was fine.

Strong, committed players will always misstime a tackle or two; it's just part of the game. Fab also gets a fair number of yellows. Klopp did right to being him off when he did, which is also part of the game.

Personally I'm a big fan of how he turns up out of nowhere like an extra-super-rocket-power-boosted 3.05 express from Paddington to nick the ball away from their players when they least expect it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 06:03:30 am
He was like a headless chicken last night, a headless chicken on amphetamines.

I'm starting to think he's one of those players who just don't suit the Premier League, I hope I'm wrong.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 06:12:09 am
Betting on Thiago getting booked is free money
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 06:21:18 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 06:12:09 am
Betting on Thiago getting booked is free money

4 yellow cards in 15 games suggests otherwise.
