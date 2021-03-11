No. It's not just down to two players - it's how the whole team is set up.



For me, that was the best we've seen from Thiago since the Chelsea game at the start of the season, and Fabinho played in defence in that one.



Also depends on the opposition - Leipzig played into our hands a bit tonight, so I'm not getting carried away about the result.



Yeah, the key in that game was the team set up was fine. Van Dijk and Fabinho carrying it out from the back, full backs bombing on and movement across the front line. Chelsea were down to 10 men as well and we were able to have total domination of the play, which suited Thiago and he had the options on the ball to tick the play over.We need someone in the midfield to win the ball. Fabinho is the key for that, or Henderson at least. Although Thiago actually won a few tackles yesterday, which would have been given as fouls against him in the PL. That's also true of Fabinho. Every foul goes against us this season in the PL, so Fabinho had been getting booked every week or conceding pens for winning the ball.