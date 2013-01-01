« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 286289 times)

Offline sivapc22

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 06:40:29 am »
Fabinho (& Gini) wiping up the midfield helped him a lot last night. That acrobatic pass from own half and bicycle kick within minutes was super. Hope to see more of the same
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,467
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 07:27:20 am »
Loved the Firmino impersonation
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,902
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 09:56:54 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 07:27:20 am
Loved the Firmino impersonation

Would love to see a gif or clip of that again if anyone has one.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,789
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 10:05:06 am »
That scissor kick clearance-pass to Salah was filthy and deserved to be finished.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2924 on: Yesterday at 10:21:34 am »
Fabinho, Thiago to the right and Keita left. WOuld love to see that midfield. Only thing it lacks is pace.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,458
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2925 on: Yesterday at 10:26:37 am »
Quote from: smutchin on March 10, 2021, 10:30:40 pm
No. It's not just down to two players - it's how the whole team is set up.

For me, that was the best we've seen from Thiago since the Chelsea game at the start of the season, and Fabinho played in defence in that one.

Also depends on the opposition - Leipzig played into our hands a bit tonight, so I'm not getting carried away about the result.

Yeah, the key in that game was the team set up was fine. Van Dijk and Fabinho carrying it out from the back, full backs bombing on and movement across the front line. Chelsea were down to 10 men as well and we were able to have total domination of the play, which suited Thiago and he had the options on the ball to tick the play over.

We need someone in the midfield to win the ball. Fabinho is the key for that, or Henderson at least. Although Thiago actually won a few tackles yesterday, which would have been given as fouls against him in the PL. That's also true of Fabinho. Every foul goes against us this season in the PL, so Fabinho had been getting booked every week or conceding pens for winning the ball.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,873
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2926 on: Yesterday at 12:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 10, 2021, 10:02:58 pm
He can play anywhere in midfield if he's got the right cover behind or alongside him.

We need a DM in there who can win the ball and do all the off the ball stuff really well, namely Fabinho, and then you'll see the best from Thiago who then has license to get on the ball and play.
Agreed - though it's not just the off the ball stuff - Fabinho is much sharper in his decision making and to-feet vertical passing than our other options at DM. He's by far the best DM we have, which isn't surprising because he's one of the best there is.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,886
  • BAGs
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2927 on: Yesterday at 11:12:59 pm »
That pass to Salah.  :o
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,301
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 07:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:12:59 pm
That pass to Salah.  :o

Karate kid would be proud
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,886
  • BAGs
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 07:45:02 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:39:43 pm
Karate kid would be proud
Bruce Lee would have applauded.  :)
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 