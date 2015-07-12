Thiago is Brazilian heritage and had only just come to the PL - you'd have thought that a fellow ''professional'' and fellow Brazilian would have decided that flying into a leg-breaking tackle at the end of a game that was heading for a draw was not something he'd want to do.



But then he must have remembered.. ''once everton touches you''.



So well done Richarlison - you've badly hurt a comrade who can't make a proper start to his new career in a new league and all because your team hates ''da redshyte'' that much that purposely hurting our players is some sort dressing room demand from Big Dunc.