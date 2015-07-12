« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 123224 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 01:21:02 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:03:30 PM
Klopp in Presser

'Nothing is ruptured nothing is broken, but the impact on the knee is that massive and its not ok, from time to time he trains but not right now, can't say exactly when he will be fine but it will take A FEW WEEKS''

Ah bullox.  I was really hopeful we'd see him in the next game or 2. F**k sake. From time to time training doesn't sound great. Dirty snide tackles like that cheat Richarlason's really piss you off dont they.
Hopefully it will be just weeks now and he can push us on to the league title when he does get back. I'm sure he's more pissed off than anyone at not being able to play.


Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 01:25:46 PM »
A few weeks with the rate games are coming is basically half a season in total by the time he's back :( 3 weeks from now is about 16 games missed.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 01:26:35 PM »
But he walked off the pitch didn't he?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 01:27:33 PM »
Thiago is Brazilian heritage and had only just come to the PL - you'd have thought that a fellow ''professional'' and fellow Brazilian would have decided that flying into a leg-breaking tackle at the end of a game that was heading for a draw was not something he'd want to do.

But then he must have remembered.. ''once everton touches you''.

So well done Richarlison - you've badly hurt a comrade who can't make a proper start to his new career in a new league and all because your team hates ''da redshyte'' that much that purposely hurting our players is some sort dressing room demand from Big Dunc.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 01:28:17 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:25:46 PM
A few weeks with the rate games are coming is basically half a season in total by the time he's back :( 3 weeks from now is about 16 games missed.

9 games if he misses the next month.

13th January is home to Burnley and then United at home.

Maybe then.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 01:29:24 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:28:17 PM
9 games if he misses the next month.

13th January is home to Burnley and then United at home.

Maybe then.

I was including the 9 he's already missed.

He'll be like a new signing in January. But what a shame to have missed half a season of him bossing the midfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 01:30:18 PM »
His news is shit but looks like Keita, Shaqiri and Trent are close.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 01:36:21 PM »
A few weeks away according to klopp. So probably after new year by the time he's up to fitness etc
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 01:37:29 PM »
Well. Fuck.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 01:37:39 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 01:26:35 PM
But he walked off the pitch didn't he?
So did VVD
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 01:48:33 PM »
This is why you cant say things like, well have the full squad back in X amount of weeks. Injuries dont work like that. Some come back early, some like this linger on and on.

Hopefully well see him sometime in January.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 01:53:57 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:29:24 PM
I was including the 9 he's already missed.

He'll be like a new signing in January. But what a shame to have missed half a season of him bossing the midfield.

Was just thinking, imagine we hadnt signed him in the summer and then announced today hed signed a contract to join us in January. Wed be buzzing!

He can still be a difference make for us this season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 01:56:36 PM »
Someone is gonna catch Richarlison --- sooner or later.   Would not shed a tear.
