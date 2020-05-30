« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 11:25:27 PM
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 11:02:15 PM
I'm hoping it won't be one of those where they've tried to let it settle but as it hasn't worked they will have to revert to surgery.
Id hope LFCs medical department has come a long way since the days of Danny Agger and his Magic Boot.

Evidently Thiago isnt going to be rushed back only to relapse, so everyone just has to be patient.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 11:28:00 PM
Thiago Will be one of those myths we tell our grand kids  there was this guy who was the best midfielder in the world, we bought him for fuck all and he broke the opta stats for passing in his first game, then he self combusted and was never to be seen after the next match Grandads pissed again.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 PM
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:25:27 PM
Id hope LFCs medical department has come a long way since the days of Danny Agger and his Magic Boot.

Evidently Thiago isnt going to be rushed back only to relapse, so everyone just has to be patient.

I don't wanna be patient! It's driving me bloody mad! He got injured, he didn't go off, he finished the match, he missed a couple of games, he reappeared in training, he stuck his thumb up as if to say "everything's cool".....and now 6 weeks later, as players drop like flies, we're none the wiser. What the fuck's going on?

I know as Liverpool supporters we're meant to take the Shankly line that the injured player is persona non grata. He doesn't count. No one cares. He's totally forgotten. But I can't do that with Thiago. I liked what I saw too much. And now they wont let me see him again. If you're a Liverpool fan with blood in your veins, not milk, then you're bound to be fucking cross with the lack of news. Where is he? What's effing wrong with him? Have we bought another Aquilani? All reasonable questions right now I'd suggest.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 11:44:56 PM
He's never reappeared in team training though. There were pictures outside of him doing a one to one rehab session but never in with the team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 11:54:08 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:44:56 PM
He's never reappeared in team training though. There were pictures outside of him doing a one to one rehab session but never in with the team.

Yeah I know. It';s been said many times. And it's the bloody thumbs up he gave. He should have put them down.

Plus I haven't seem in him in his shorts since, even for a "one on one". Maybe he's fucked. Maybe he's not. But the club says nothing. Or maybe it has said something, but I've heard nothing. And nor it seems has anyone on RAWK.

Meanwhile everyone else is falling over. Even Milner, the bionic Yorkshireman, pulled up today. But I bet you he's back before....sorry I've forgotten his name.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 11:57:47 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:28:00 PM
Thiago Will be one of those myths we tell our grand kids  there was this guy who was the best midfielder in the world, we bought him for fuck all and he broke the opta stats for passing in his first game, then he self combusted and was never to be seen after the next match Grandads pissed again.
He didn't self-combust
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1246 on: Today at 12:05:38 AM
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1247 on: Today at 12:10:23 AM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:05:38 AM
Prove it.

Clever trick. Onus is on you to prove the affirmative, i.e. that Mr Alcantara DID self combust

;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1248 on: Today at 12:24:33 AM
Think hes going to walk into Kirby, rip off a mask Mission Impossible style and say it was me, Aqualani, all along!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1249 on: Today at 03:57:44 AM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:05:38 AM
Prove it.
Think we all saw Riche La with the lighted match
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1250 on: Today at 05:19:40 AM
The more time he misses, the more my hatred for Richarlison grows. Hes got that third world mentality that you just cant grow out of. Hope he fucks off to Spain or something. Trash player with a trash mentality.
