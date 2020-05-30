On whether Thiago had a setback in his recovery or his length of time out is a consequence of the injury he sustained

Its a consequence of the injury; it was a hit, it was a straight kick on his knee. So, its a consequence of the injury. We have to deal with the consequences of injuries and the accidents that happen, fouls, whatever. In this game, they were fouls, harsh fouls. If he could have played before [now] he would have played before, but he couldnt. But he is out there on the pitch, he is running, he is doing a lot of stuff, so it will not be too long anymore. In the beginning, because the pictures looked the same day, we got the horrible pictures from Virgil [van Dijks injury] and then we were kind of relieved that its not that serious for Thiago. But it was always clear it will not be in two or three days. In the first few days we thought it would settle quickly. But it didnt and thats what we have to accept then. Thats why we will not rush it. We prepare him for the rest of the season, not for the first game he can play again. Thats the situation.

sounds like Thiago is not far away now.