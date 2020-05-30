Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
Why's he taking a box home with him? He's not leaving is he?!
Its a consequence of the injury; it was a hit, it was a straight kick on his knee. So, its a consequence of the injury. We have to deal with the consequences of injuries and the accidents that happen, fouls, whatever. In this game, they were fouls, harsh fouls. If he could have played before [now] he would have played before, but he couldnt. But he is out there on the pitch, he is running, he is doing a lot of stuff, so it will not be too long anymore. In the beginning, because the pictures looked
the same day, we got the horrible pictures from Virgil [van Dijks injury] and then we were kind of relieved that its not that serious for Thiago. But it was always clear it will not be in two or three days. In the first few days we thought it would settle quickly. But it didnt and thats what we have to accept then. Thats why we will not rush it. We prepare him for the rest of the season, not for the first game he can play again. Thats the situation.
