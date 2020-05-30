« previous next »
Why's he taking a box home with him? He's not leaving is he?!
Yes mate. Kloppo said you've secured your legacy here after 1 and a half games, retire lad.
Yeah that makes sense. YNWA Thiago lad, thanks for the memory
Looks like he's bringing the box in from Melwood so hopefully a good sign he'll be back soon? Just got to get through the Jimmy Milner door and he'll be set.
Been told to clear his locker and get out before we call security. No place for passengers on this train. etc
There is light at the end of the tunnel!
can't wait to see him back - pleeeeeease don't let him be injury prone
I think he might play against Atalanta.
On whether Thiago had a setback in his recovery or his length of time out is a consequence of the injury he sustained


Its a consequence of the injury; it was a hit, it was a straight kick on his knee. So, its a consequence of the injury. We have to deal with the consequences of injuries and the accidents that happen, fouls, whatever. In this game, they were fouls, harsh fouls. If he could have played before [now] he would have played before, but he couldnt. But he is out there on the pitch, he is running, he is doing a lot of stuff, so it will not be too long anymore. In the beginning, because the pictures looked the same day, we got the horrible pictures from Virgil [van Dijks injury] and then we were kind of relieved that its not that serious for Thiago. But it was always clear it will not be in two or three days. In the first few days we thought it would settle quickly. But it didnt and thats what we have to accept then. Thats why we will not rush it. We prepare him for the rest of the season, not for the first game he can play again. Thats the situation.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/416668-klopp-on-fabinho-s-fitness-thiago-and-ox-plan-and-squad-solutions?

sounds like Thiago is not far away now.
