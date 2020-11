On whether Thiago had a setback in his recovery or his length of time out is a consequence of the injury he sustainedÖ

Quote

Itís a consequence of the injury; it was a hit, it was a straight kick on his knee. So, itís a consequence of the injury. We have to deal with the consequences of injuries and the accidents that happen, fouls, whatever. In this game, they were fouls, harsh fouls. If he could have played before [now] he would have played before, but he couldnít. But he is out there on the pitch, he is running, he is doing a lot of stuff, so it will not be too long anymore. In the beginning, because the pictures lookedÖ the same day, we got the horrible pictures from Virgil [van Dijkís injury] and then we were kind of relieved that itís not that serious for Thiago. But it was always clear it will not be in two or three days. In the first few days we thought it would settle quickly. But it didnít and thatís what we have to accept then. Thatís why we will not rush it. We prepare him for the rest of the season, not for the first game he can play again. Thatís the situation.

sounds like Thiago is not far away now.