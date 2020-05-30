« previous next »
It is the mixture of the two.

Thiago is back in training and would have been available if we were in a crisis. Thiago has been doing individual training but hasn't been joining in with the group. We aren't short in midfield so Thiago will be given time to recover.

I get that, but he was never announced to be available for Atalanta by anyone from the club.
I get that, but he was never announced to be available for Atalanta by anyone from the club.

Exactly. People are assuming this.

Hes been omitted from Spain squad.
I get that, but he was never announced to be available for Atalanta by anyone from the club.

Yes. There were pics of him in individual training before the Midtjylland game but he hasnt been seen since. The worry is he has had a relapse and hasnt been training.
Omitted from Spain squad according to David Lynch - Klopp to provide an update at 12-30 on his fitness.
Out for Sunday. No surgery required but no more details on what he has done.

Hopefully see him back before December.
Out for Sunday. No surgery required but no more details on what he has done.

Hopefully see him back before December.
Bollocks.

Nick just added the December bit, Klopp didn't say that.  ;D

You're #FAKENEWS  ;D
Nick just added the December bit, Klopp didn't say that.  ;D

You're #FAKENEWS  ;D

I did add that.

Disclaimer- My concern is its a lot more serious than first disclosed
Sounds like this was close to being a very serious injury. Absolute disgrace from Everton. Still waiting for an explanation on the Pickford challenge and the offside.
Clearly a fairly serious injury. What a bunch of c*nts Everton are.
Sounds like this was close to being a very serious injury. Absolute disgrace from Everton. Still waiting for an explanation on the Pickford challenge and the offside.

You're not going to get one publicly, the club have probably had one privately and have moved on
This is a quote from the embargo part of the press conference

''It will not be too long anymore but for this game v Man City, he will not be in' '
This is a quote from the embargo part of the press conference

''It will not be too long anymore but for this game v Man City, he will not be in' '

Hopefully back after the international break then.
This is a quote from the embargo part of the press conference

''It will not be too long anymore but for this game v Man City, he will not be in' '

Probably better to have him fully fit after the international break. From November 21st to December 19th we will have 9 games.
Little vid from Jamie webster, sorry if already posted.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQJWjpyeBBE&feature=youtu.be
He didn't train before the Chelsea game. Wouldn't be surprised to see him on Sunday. Mind games with baldy? I'm an optimist 😃
He didn't train before the Chelsea game. Wouldn't be surprised to see him on Sunday. Mind games with baldy? I'm an optimist 😃
If that was the case, he wouldn't have been withdrawn from the internationals.
If that was the case, he wouldn't have been withdrawn from the internationals.
Fair enough mate. It's nice to dream.
