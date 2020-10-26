Can we get back to discussing Thiago's drive from the midfield, the grip he has on the ball, the corners he is able to get out of due to his press resistance?
But can he take the pressure?
He'll run-flat out onto the Anfield turf in his new Nike threads come Tuesday night....Am i doing this right?
I think we are aiming for tire and car puns. Im not sure you Dunlap got the message.
I think we are aiming for tire and car puns. Im not sure you Dunlap got the message.
You've been poor with your puns, this ain't a Goodyear for you, try next one.
Kumho, mate, that's Continental humor.
He has been doing light training but not team training mate. Kloppo always say's they have to do team training to be involved in matchday squads.
If he doesn't play on Tuesday, I wonder who is nexen line
Being out injured during lockdown is a tough road. He'll be learning how to clean hankook and do other domestic duties around the home.
