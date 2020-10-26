« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 86376 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1000 on: October 26, 2020, 12:13:25 AM »
Quote from: newterp on October 25, 2020, 11:11:36 PM
Can we get back to discussing Thiago's drive from the midfield, the grip he has on the ball, the corners he is able to get out of due to his press resistance?
But can he take the pressure?
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1001 on: October 26, 2020, 12:25:02 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 26, 2020, 12:13:25 AM
But can he take the pressure?
Or take to propping up the bar?
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Kalito

  • We all live in a Robbie Fowler house. ***JFT96***
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1002 on: October 26, 2020, 12:27:51 AM »
He'll run-flat out onto the Anfield turf in his new Nike threads come Tuesday night....














Am i doing this right?  ;D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1003 on: October 26, 2020, 12:32:47 AM »
Quote from: Kalito on October 26, 2020, 12:27:51 AM
He'll run-flat out onto the Anfield turf in his new Nike threads come Tuesday night....














Am i doing this right?  ;D

I think we are aiming for tire and car puns. Im not sure you Dunlap got the message.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1004 on: October 26, 2020, 12:34:50 AM »
Quote from: newterp on October 26, 2020, 12:32:47 AM
I think we are aiming for tire and car puns. Im not sure you Dunlap got the message.
You don't leave Bridgestone unturned.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Kalito

  • We all live in a Robbie Fowler house. ***JFT96***
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1005 on: October 26, 2020, 12:36:12 AM »
Quote from: newterp on October 26, 2020, 12:32:47 AM
I think we are aiming for tire and car puns. Im not sure you Dunlap got the message.
Run flat tyre.......tyre threads....... :-X



I've been punctured.  ;D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1006 on: October 26, 2020, 12:42:39 AM »
You've been poor with your puns, this ain't a Goodyear for you, try next one.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1007 on: October 26, 2020, 12:47:20 AM »
Quote from: Samie on October 26, 2020, 12:42:39 AM
You've been poor with your puns, this ain't a Goodyear for you, try next one.
Kumho, mate, that's Continental humor.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1008 on: October 26, 2020, 12:49:06 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on October 26, 2020, 12:47:20 AM
Kumho, mate, that's Continental humor.

Thats a BF Goodrich one.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1009 on: October 26, 2020, 01:30:15 AM »
If he doesn't play on Tuesday, I wonder who is nexen line
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1010 on: November 3, 2020, 10:42:59 PM »
What's the story with Thiago then has he been in training this week with the rest ?  Bursting to see him in action again, would love to see him against City
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1011 on: November 3, 2020, 10:44:34 PM »
He has been doing light training but not team training mate. Kloppo always say's they have to do team training to be involved in matchday squads.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1012 on: November 3, 2020, 10:49:42 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November  3, 2020, 10:44:34 PM
He has been doing light training but not team training mate. Kloppo always say's they have to do team training to be involved in matchday squads.

Cheers Samie. Haven't seen a lot or may have just missed it, but sounds like he will be ready soon. Maybe Man City will be too soon but I suppose its a wait and see
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1013 on: November 3, 2020, 10:53:27 PM »
Yeah, pretty much a wait and see with him.
Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 01:01:11 AM »
Fucking Richarlison. Fucking noodle headed prick. He just had to didn't he.
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline mrantarctica

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 06:22:47 AM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on October 26, 2020, 01:30:15 AM
If he doesn't play on Tuesday, I wonder who is nexen line

Being out injured during lockdown is a tough road. He'll be learning how to clean hankook and do other domestic duties around the home.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 08:20:39 AM »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 06:22:47 AM
Being out injured during lockdown is a tough road. He'll be learning how to clean hankook and do other domestic duties around the home.

Needs to be careful he doesn't catch a pneumatic virus then.
