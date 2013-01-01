Can we get back to discussing Thiago's drive from the midfield, the grip he has on the ball, the corners he is able to get out of due to his press resistance?
But can he take the pressure?
He'll run-flat out onto the Anfield turf in his new Nike threads come Tuesday night....Am i doing this right?
I think we are aiming for tire and car puns. Im not sure you Dunlap got the message.
I think we are aiming for tire and car puns. Im not sure you Dunlap got the message.
You've been poor with your puns, this ain't a Goodyear for you, try next one.
Kumho, mate, that's Continental humor.
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]